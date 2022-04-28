Keepers Of The Light: One of Scotland’s darkest tales will be brought to life at Aberdeen Arts Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Based on the true story of the mysterious disappearance of three Flannan Isles lighthouse keepers, Izzy Gray’s debut play Keepers Of The Light will explore what could have happened that fateful night when the show arrives at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Could the men have succumbed to a tragic accident? Did something more sinister happen? Is there more to the mysterious island than meets the eye?

While answers might not be found, the audience will be taken on a voyage, coloured with tales of remembrance and conjecture, and with lashings of humour and suspense, promises Izzy.

Inspired by her late grandfather’s profession, the play asks whether people today can really fathom what life must have been like as a keeper 100 years ago – in a time before radio communication and with only their colleagues and the sound of the night’s sea for company.

Izzy, who wrote the play before the pandemic, said: “We’re delving into a true story – this is something that genuinely happened back in the 1800s – three lighthouse keepers disappeared.

“But the reason why I really wanted to look into this story and I always wanted to write something about lighthouse keepers was because my grandad was a keeper.

“Lighthouse keepers move stations every few years. Some of the lighthouses he was at were Skerryvore, Oban, and Sule Skerry.

“He passed away when I was just a baby so I didn’t get to know him, but I was always told stories about him and his career. And it was such an interesting profession to me and it made the perfect basis for a play.

“I wanted to delve into the true story but also show what the actual job was like and what it must have been like for the men – spending a month with just each other’s company.”

Haunting true story

The new play follows three modern-day technicians who are sent to a lighthouse and realise that one of them isn’t familiar with the haunting story.

Izzy said: “They try to fill his head with these various theories of what could have happened.

“The show also explores the dangers of what a mystery can be like when people don’t know the truth.”

The show switches back and forth between modern day and December 1900 when the real-life keepers disappeared, with each of the three actors playing two roles.

Helping to bring the story – which was also the inspiration behind the 2018 film The Vanishing staring Gerard Butler – to life is an upcycled stage set.

Izzy said: “All the materials were provided by a company called Reset Scenery in Glasgow.

“They take old theatre set pieces that are no longer required and they lend them out or sell them to other companies to re-purpose or re-imagine.

“That was really keen to us – we wanted to make the show as green as possible, so to be able to make it all from recycled pieces was really exciting.”

Keepers Of The Light connection with Aberdeen Arts Centre

Keepers Of The Light, which will premiere in The Studio (Capital Theatres) in Edinburgh, will transform Aberdeen Arts Centre into Flannan Island on May 8.

And Izzy is particularly looking forward to bringing her play to the Granite City.

She said: “One of our actors – Fraser Seiwright – is from Aberdeenshire (Macduff) and regularly performs at the Arts Centre. He’s usually the villain in the panto.

“It’s really nice to visit a venue that one of our team knows very well. And the Aberdeen Arts Centre have been so incredibly supportive about getting a bit of new writing out there.

“It’s also a great city and a coastal community. We really wanted to visit places that have a really strong connection to the sea. We’re also heading to Orkney and Lewis.”

How to book tickets to see Keepers Of The Light in Aberdeen

Keepers Of The Light is at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Sunday May 8. Click here if you wish to book tickets.

The show will also visit Stromness Town Hall in Orkney on Saturday May 21 before travelling to An Lanntair in Stornoway on May 28.

More arts and entertainment news and features: