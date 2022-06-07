WATCH: Fabulous divas set to rule Aberdeen’s Tivoli in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glamour, glitter, feathers, divas, laughs, gut-wrenching emotion and wall-to-wall disco classics – it’s no wonder Priscilla Queen Of The Desert has ruled the musical theatre box office around the world.

Now the feel-good camp classic is finally arriving at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre from Wednesday June 8 after Covid put the breaks on The Lyric Musical Society’s take on the award-winning show.

“It’s been a long journey, three years in the making, but it’s such a fun show, it’s coming at the right time for everybody involved and hopefully for our audience as well,” said Craig Pike, who is chairman of The Lyric – one of the city’s leading amateur theatre companies – and also plays one of the leads, Bernadette.

Priscilla, based on the hit 90s film, is the hilarious adventure of two drag queens and a transgender woman, who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime.

Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance – and some great tunes.

Disco tunes and quick changes in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

Craig is sharing the principals’ limelight with Ali Corbett, who plays Tick/Mitzi and Callum Anderson who plays Adam/Felicia.

All three leads are looking forward to getting on stage and wowing audiences at The Tivoli.

Ali said: “They can expect a really fabulous night out. It’s full of disco tunes and is such a feel-good musical.”

“But underneath that there are some beautiful moments in the show. It’s got some important messages as well – it’s not just all about the glamour and the fabulousness of it. There’s just a real nice heart to the show.”

All three are looking forward to getting on stage – even though their roles come with some real challenges and demands.

Callum, who said Tick was one of his dream roles, said: “Our costumes are incredible and so much fun to put on, but the amount of quick changes we have backstage, or on the bus, or even just in the wings is insane.

“I think I have around 24, so it’s a lot of hard work, but fun as well.”

Priscilla doesn’t shy away from message about prejudice

Craig said his role in Priscilla is a first in all his time as a leading light of Aberdeen’s thriving amateur theatre community, with almost more roles than you count under his belt.

“I have never had the opportunity to play a woman before,” he said, adding it takes him about 90 minutes to get into costume and get the hair and makeup just right.

“It’s a whole different ballgame in terms of learning how Bernadette should move or how Bernadette should dance, how she should deliver her lines. I’m finding that a very wonderful challenge. It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to play this part.”

But for all the glitz, glamour and fun, Priscilla also has its gritty side, unflinching in showing the prejudice and discrimination faced by its characters.

Callum said: “It is a great night out and I hope everyone enjoys it, but it’s also just remembering all these things happening in (the show) are still happening today and it’s so crucial that people learn from that.”

Of course, one of the stars of Priscilla is the eponymous lady herself – the old bus which carries Bernadette, Tick and Adam on their adventures.

The Lyric’s staging will see the 20ft long vehicle on stage, seamlessly moved by cast and crew through the scenes and musical numbers.

Craig lauded cast and crew for getting the show to stage, despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

Priscilla to delight audiences with dazzling costumes at The Tivoli

“Set and costumes have all been hired in and look absolutely fabulous. We also have a backstage team of professional hairdressers and make-up artists, ensuring that our looks are flawless for every performance,” he said.

“Priscilla, with its dazzling array of glittering costumes and fabulous feathers will delight Aberdeen audiences. Three years in the making, the entire production team and cast have worked tirelessly to put on a show to get the Granite City up on their feet and dancing in the aisles.”

How to book tickets to see Priscilla Queen Of The Desert at The Tivoli

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is at The Tivoli from Wednesday June 8 to Saturday June 11. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

