Home Entertainment

Aberdeen indie rockers Audiokicks release new single on Fat Hippy Records

By Sean Wallace
June 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen band Audiokicks have released a new EP on Fat Hippy Records. Photo supplied by Audiokicks.
Aberdeen band Audiokicks have released a new EP on Fat Hippy Records. Photo supplied by Audiokicks.

Aberdeen indie four-piece Audiokicks have released a new single on the city’s influential Fat Hippy Records.

The upbeat, euphoric Hardest Game was recorded at the very start of the March 2020 pandemic lockdown.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Iain Jamieson insists it is unlikely the song would have been written if not for the pandemic.

He says the lockdown allowed time for the band to reflect on not just their music but life.

The single is accompanied by a comedic video of the band in jogging gear trying to ascend a hill – complete with dinosaur costume.

Aberdeen Indie fourpiece Audiokicks have released a new single. Photo supplied by Audiokicks.

Iain said: “Hardest Game was written at the start of the pandemic.

“There was a lot of time to write songs and reflect.

“I don’t know if Hardest Game would have happened if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

“We had a lot of time to not just reflect on music but on everything really and we definitely changed.

“After the pandemic we all appreciated music a lot more and just being able to practice together and play live.

“We really missed that so much.”

A video with a dinosaur costume

Iain is joined in the band by Gavin Baxter (lead guitar, synth, vocals), Mathilde Fongen (bass/vocals) and Jamie Reid (bass/vocals).

Audiokicks have forged a formidable live reputation in the Granite City and further afield having played many gigs in England.

Hardest Game is Audiokicks first single since 2021’s Grow.

The memorable video was recorded beside the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

Iain said: “Hardest Game  is quite an upbeat, catchy tune.

“The video has a comedic factor and hopefully people engage with it.

“We went down to Stirling to film the video beside the William Wallace monument.

“The video was directed by Stuart Breadner from Glasgow.

“He had a location in mind for the video so we went down to Stirling to film. It was great fun.”

Aberdeen band Audiokicks recorded a video to accompany their new single. Photo supplied by Audiokicks

Linking up with Fat Hippy Records

Iain is delighted to release the single on Fat Hippy Records, a label that has been so pivotal to the Aberdeen music scene.

Granite City bands such as Cold Years, The X-Certs and Driveblind issued records on the label before finding fame.

Fat Hippy Records was founded by Tom Simmonds who also runs Captain Tom’s studio which recently celebrated a 25 year anniversary.

Iain said: “I have known Tom for years and have been practising at Captain Tom’s for as long as I can remember.

“It’s brilliant having Fat Hippy Records promoting us and helping us out.

“Tom has done so much for the Aberdeen music scene over the years.

“We are really honoured and happy to release on Fat Hippy.”

Aberdeen Indie rockers Audiokicks have forged a strong live reputation. Photo by Audiokicks

Plans for a new album early next year

Audiokicks have been recording new material in block sessions in Edinburgh.

The band hope to release an EP by the end of the year and are planning an album for 2023.

Audiokicks have so far released two albums, an eponymous debut and the follow up Lost To the World in 2019.

Iain explains: “We were recording in Edinburgh in April and were also there in March and November.

“We have 11 songs and will hopefully have an album for the start to the middle of next year.”

The importance of playing live shows

Audiokicks completed a UK tour just before the Covid lockdown in 2020 and are relishing the opportunity to play live again.

Iain said: “We got lucky as our tour was in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

“We had a couple of dates in England and then played Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunfermline, Inverness and Aberdeen.

“It was just weeks before everything went a little crazy with the pandemic.

“During the lockdown we tried to do live streams as much as we could.

“It is great to be back playing live again.”

