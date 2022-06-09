WATCH: Martin Whatson on returning to Aberdeen after 2017 Nuart mural demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: Martin Whatson on returning to Aberdeen after 2017 Nuart mural demolished

By Danica Ollerova
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 6:25 pm

Popular Norwegian street and stencil artist Martin Whatson has returned to the north-east to once again take part in Nuart Aberdeen – five years after he created one of the festival’s first murals.

Martin painted a mural of a golfer when the event came to the city for the first time in 2017. He was invited to embellish McKay’s shoe and outdoor wear shop on Queen Street five years ago.

The shop moved to new premises on Great Northern Road and the building was demolished in early 2021 as part of Aberdeen City Council’s ambitious Queen Street regeneration project which will see more than 300 homes built around the spot.

“It happens from time to time,” said Martin who was aware his mural was going to be demolished.

“When you paint outside, you have weather, wind, things get demolished… it’s a natural thing (to happen when) painting on the street.”

martin whatson nuart aberdeen
Martin Whatson’s 2017 mural which was demolished. Photo by Kenny Elrick. Video by Gregor Aiken.

Martin Whatson’s Nuart Aberdeen mural inspired by the city

Martin told the P&J he was thrilled to be invited back to “put a mark on the city” again. And this time, he decided to take inspiration from the Granite City itself.

“It’s inspired by the quarry workers from the quarry outside Aberdeen,” said Martin.

“I wanted to do something that reflects the city and the history of the town.”

Aberdeen’s famous granite isn’t its usual grey colour in Martin’s painting – he wanted it to represent the pop of colour Aberdonians and local businesses bring to the otherwise grey city.

While he didn’t have a chance to explore Aberdeen the last time he visited Scotland, Martin was thrilled the Nuart Aberdeen team took the time yesterday (Wednesday June 8) to show him all the other murals which were created over the years.

And he’s hoping to see more historical sites once he finishes working on his 2022 mural.

Martin Whatson adding finishing touches to his Nuart Aberdeen 2022 mural.

He’s also looking forward to travelling to Japan in August to “work on a new show” – you can follow Martin on Instagram to keep up to date with the talented artist’s plans.

