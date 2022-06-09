WATCH: Martin Whatson on returning to Aberdeen after 2017 Nuart mural demolished

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular Norwegian street and stencil artist Martin Whatson has returned to the north-east to once again take part in Nuart Aberdeen – five years after he created one of the festival’s first murals.

Martin painted a mural of a golfer when the event came to the city for the first time in 2017. He was invited to embellish McKay’s shoe and outdoor wear shop on Queen Street five years ago.

The shop moved to new premises on Great Northern Road and the building was demolished in early 2021 as part of Aberdeen City Council’s ambitious Queen Street regeneration project which will see more than 300 homes built around the spot.

“It happens from time to time,” said Martin who was aware his mural was going to be demolished.

“When you paint outside, you have weather, wind, things get demolished… it’s a natural thing (to happen when) painting on the street.”

Martin Whatson’s Nuart Aberdeen mural inspired by the city

Martin told the P&J he was thrilled to be invited back to “put a mark on the city” again. And this time, he decided to take inspiration from the Granite City itself.

“It’s inspired by the quarry workers from the quarry outside Aberdeen,” said Martin.

“I wanted to do something that reflects the city and the history of the town.”

Aberdeen’s famous granite isn’t its usual grey colour in Martin’s painting – he wanted it to represent the pop of colour Aberdonians and local businesses bring to the otherwise grey city.

While he didn’t have a chance to explore Aberdeen the last time he visited Scotland, Martin was thrilled the Nuart Aberdeen team took the time yesterday (Wednesday June 8) to show him all the other murals which were created over the years.

And he’s hoping to see more historical sites once he finishes working on his 2022 mural.

He’s also looking forward to travelling to Japan in August to “work on a new show” – you can follow Martin on Instagram to keep up to date with the talented artist’s plans.

