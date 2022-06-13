West End hits Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek are heading for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West End hits Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek are heading for Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
June 13, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 3:22 pm
Six The Musical is one of three West End hits coming to His Majesty's Theatre.
Six The Musical is one of three West End hits coming to His Majesty's Theatre.

Three West End musical hits are heading for Aberdeen – the award-winning smash Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek.

The critically-acclaimed Six retells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII as pop princesses and will be arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre next spring.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “With chart-topping music and a powerful message, Six is musical theatre at its cutting-edge best, packing a punch with its feminist take on Henry VIII’s reign.

Six The Musical was a West End sensation and is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Must-see and spectacular shows for His Majesty’s Theatre

“This is a must-see show and we are proud to be bringing it to Aberdeen along with such a spectacular production as The Bodyguard, and of course this brand new production of Shrek the Musical, which is guaranteed to be full of family fun.”

The Tudor take-off, Six, sees the six wives take to the mic to tell their stories, remixing historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-Century girl power.

It took the London theatre world by storm, named as winner of the 2022 Whatsonstage Award for Best West End Show, while its soundtrack stormed up the UK pop charts. Six will be making its royal debut in Aberdeen from May 9 to 13.

The Bodyguard is coming to HMT.

The Bodyguard at HMT will boast a host of classic numbers

Meanwhile, The Bodyguard, based on the film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will be at HMT from May 2 to 6.

The Olivier-nominated romantic thriller boasts a host of classic numbers, including Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

A brand new production of Shrek the Musical will be painting the town green when the re-imagined hit show comes to His Majesty’s Theatre from September 12 to 16 next year.

Shrek the Musical is heading to Aberdeen.

How to get tickets for the new Aberdeen shows

The Broadway and West End smash hit is a fun-filled and hilarious musical comedy based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film.

Tickets for all three shows go on general sale on Friday June 17 at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com. Tickets go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts on Thursday June 16.

