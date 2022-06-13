West End hits Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek are heading for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three West End musical hits are heading for Aberdeen – the award-winning smash Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek.

The critically-acclaimed Six retells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII as pop princesses and will be arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre next spring.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “With chart-topping music and a powerful message, Six is musical theatre at its cutting-edge best, packing a punch with its feminist take on Henry VIII’s reign.

Must-see and spectacular shows for His Majesty’s Theatre

“This is a must-see show and we are proud to be bringing it to Aberdeen along with such a spectacular production as The Bodyguard, and of course this brand new production of Shrek the Musical, which is guaranteed to be full of family fun.”

The Tudor take-off, Six, sees the six wives take to the mic to tell their stories, remixing historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-Century girl power.

It took the London theatre world by storm, named as winner of the 2022 Whatsonstage Award for Best West End Show, while its soundtrack stormed up the UK pop charts. Six will be making its royal debut in Aberdeen from May 9 to 13.

The Bodyguard at HMT will boast a host of classic numbers

Meanwhile, The Bodyguard, based on the film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will be at HMT from May 2 to 6.

The Olivier-nominated romantic thriller boasts a host of classic numbers, including Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

A brand new production of Shrek the Musical will be painting the town green when the re-imagined hit show comes to His Majesty’s Theatre from September 12 to 16 next year.

How to get tickets for the new Aberdeen shows

The Broadway and West End smash hit is a fun-filled and hilarious musical comedy based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film.

Tickets for all three shows go on general sale on Friday June 17 at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com. Tickets go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts on Thursday June 16.

You might also like…