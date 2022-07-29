GALLERY: Sun shines down on day two of Belladrum Tartan Heart By Jamie Ross July 29, 2022, 7:24 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 10:02 pm The couple have been showered with congratulations since tying the knot. Picture by Jason Hedges. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal WATCH: Tartan hearts are bursting that Belladrum is finally back GALLERY: Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival gets under way Belladrum founder joins the crowd as event returns for its 18th year Green Bella: All the steps Belladrum festival organisers are taking to make this its greenest year yet