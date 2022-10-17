DanceLive steps out to transform Aberdeen into a vibrant festival city this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

DanceLive steps out to transform Aberdeen into a vibrant festival city this weekend

By Scott Begbie
October 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's DanceLive festival returns this weekend with stunning live performances in the heart of the city.
Aberdeen's DanceLive festival returns this weekend with stunning live performances in the heart of the city.

DanceLive steps out in the Granite City this weekend and the festival intends to live up to its name – offering the best dance performances in front of live audiences.

“It feels really good to be bringing it back fully in person,” said Hayley Durward, CEO of Citymoves Dance Agency, the organisation behind the popular festival.

“In 2020 we did a fully digital festival (due to the pandemic), last year we did a hybrid, with live streaming and some in person, so this year we are looking forward to embracing audiences.”

This will be DanceLive’s 17th outing, offering a rich array of performances at venues across the city from Thursday October 20 to Monday October 24.

Hayley Durward says DanceLive will create a festival atmosphere in Aberdeen.

DanceLive will be an extravaganza that transforms Aberdeen

Hayley said it will be a five-day extravaganza of dance that will transform Aberdeen into a festival city.

“In these five days we try to have something for everybody. We’ve got work for families, work for people who like technical high-energy pieces and we’ve got work that involves live musicians and we’ve got outdoor works that people can stumble across in the city centre,” said Haley.

“Dance Live has changed a lot over the 17 years, but we established this version of being condensed over four or five days in 2019. The reason for that was to provide that festival atmosphere.”

Hayley said the weekend will attract people from across Scotland and other parts of the UK, to spend three or four nights in the city taking in all that DanceLive has to offer.

Artists enjoy it, too, as a way to network.

“It also means that events piggyback on each other,” she said. “You might see a phenomenal piece that you walk past in the street, then think ‘I want to see more of this festival’ then end up booking tickets for something in the Anatomy Rooms which they might never have heard of before.”

This year’s programme offers a rich array from some of the finest dance practitioners working today.

Glisk by local choreographer Katy Armstrong is a centrepiece of the DanceLive festival taking place in Aberdeen this weekend.

The festival opens on Thursday night with a work by Clare and Lesley Disabled Dance in CityMove’s Anatomy Rooms space.

“They are emerging artists that have come through the Scottish dance scene. It’s a lovely piece of work to open the festival, quite short at 10 minutes,” said Hayley.

Homegrown talent very much in the mix for Aberdeen’s DanceLive fest

“It leads directly into Joseph Tonga, an artist who works in London. (Born To Exist) is a very strong piece and one not to be missed.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Dance Theatre will present Ray a very special performance in the Cowdray Hall on Saturday October 22 which was created by Brussels-based choreographer Meytal Blanaru.

Click here to find out what's on near you

Hayley said: “This is their latest work which is touring, called Ray, and the audience sits very close to them, which is why we have chosen Cowdray Hall.

“There are two layers of audience, so you can choose to sit in the front row if you want to be influenced by the performance.

“The performers can come up to you and you can push them away, so there is a nice bit of interaction. It’s very much a performance for right now.”

Worn, by White and Givan, aims to be a haunting piece of work, staged at the Anatomy Rooms as part of Aberdeen’s Dance Live.

Another highlight is Worn, by White and Givan, being held in the Anatomy Rooms on Friday.

Hayley said: “We had actually scheduled Worn for DanceLive in 2020, but then the pandemic hit.

“So we commissioned them to make a film based on it, which we showed in 2020, so this year we are bringing the live version of the work, so we’re really excited.”

Exhibition to celebrate 35 years of Citymoves Dance Agency in Aberdeen

Homegrown dance is also very much in the mix for the festival, said Hayley, with Citymoves working year-round to foster and promote talent in Aberdeen and to choose some for DanceLive.

Hayley said: “One of those is Katy Armstrong, a local choreographer, and her dancers Millie and Rosie – Rosie is also from Aberdeen. So on Saturday night we will have their performance of Glisk.

Ray is a highly-anticipated work from the Scottish Dance Theatre being staged in the Cowdray Hall.

“We will also have our youth company, Fusion, performing in that. Katy has choreographed a piece for them as a curtain raiser for the evening.”

DanceLive also works closely with another city event, SoundFestival, which has led to a creative collaboration this year.

“We’ve got a project called Fast And Dirty, taking three composers and three choreographers and mashing them up to see how they created work. That performance will be in on Sunday in the Anatomy Rooms.”

Asked what would be her one “don’t miss” event, Hayley said it would be too difficult to decide from the diverse programme.

“They are all so good, I couldn’t choose just one, so I’ll try to get along to everything,” she said.

Hayley Durward, CEO of Citymovdes with part of the display marking 35 years of Aberdeen’s dance agency.

There is one thing Hayley will definitely be going to and that’s the exhibition in The Anatomy Rooms celebrating 35 years of CityMoves.

It will be a heady mix of memorabilia plus photos and interviews with people involved in the organisation, either as dancers, choreographers or members of classes, over the past three and a half decades.

How to find out more about Aberdeen’s DanceLive festival

“There’s a real family atmosphere plus a loop of people taking classes then maybe going on to train as dancers then coming back to us and we commission them to create work that is maybe performed in DanceLive,” she said.

“So there’s a lovely red thread that goes around the whole organisation and we wanted to shout about it this year.”

For more information on DanceLive – and CityMoves – go to citymoves.org.uk

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Geena Davis (Ian West/PA)
Geena Davis recalls George Clooney’s reaction at missing out on Thelma & Louise
Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Craig ‘couldn’t be prouder’ Angela Lansbury stars in Knives Out sequel
Eddie Redmayne attended the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Redmayne realised how ‘extraordinarily hard’ nursing is during latest film
Pints ready for the show.
GALLERY: Were you in the audience with Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court?
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
Compere Sarah Fraser and Diana Gabaldon during the event at Eden Court Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
REVIEW: A spellbinding audience with Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court
Barbara Broccoli has spoken about creating her latest film Till (Suzan Moore/PA)
Barbara Broccoli hopes Till will ‘inspire people to activate themselves’
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Director Guillermo del Toro poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Viannry Le Caer/AP/PA)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro identifies ‘strongly’ with Pinocchio
review of Netlix film Blonde
TV review: Blonde is a disturbing look at star being eaten alive by her…

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented