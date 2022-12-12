Bob Marley tribute and ghost show coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From a Bob Marley tribute to a spooky ghost show, two newly-announced P&J Live shows are sure to thrill Aberdeen fans.

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the reggae genre and the musical icon gone too soon.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “When you think reggae, there’s only really one name that comes to mind…. the legend that was Bob Marley.

“Fans of his distinctive sound are in for a real treat next September as we get to immerse ourselves in the music of Bob Marley brought to life in this fantastic stage show.”

The talented cast will sing his timeless hits including Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds and many more.

Bob Marley and spooky ghost show set for P&J Live

And that’s not everything. Ghost hunters and ghoul enthusiasts will be in for a haunting night at the Aberdeen venue when the producers of the new experiential ghost story, Do You Believe in Ghosts, unveil the secrets of what goes bump in the night.

Whether fans are looking to keep mischievous spirits at bay or would rather light the way for the ghosts who call the venue their home, they will hear a range of spooky stories about the things that just don’t add up – or do they?

Do You Believe in Ghosts? will bring thrilling entertainment to P&J Live on October 26. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday December 16 at 10am. The venue pre-sale starts at 10am the day before.

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley will celebrate the reggae icon on September 16. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday December 16 at 9am. The venue pre-sale starts at 9am the day before.

Both shows will take place at P&J Live’s Hall C.

