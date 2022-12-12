Ahoy Aberdeen! Dates announced for 2025 Tall Ships visit to Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ahoy Aberdeen! Dates announced for 2025 Tall Ships visit to Granite City

By Chris Cromar
December 12, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 3:03 pm
Tall Ships last visited Aberdeen back in 1997. Image: DC Thomson
Tall Ships last visited Aberdeen back in 1997. Image: DC Thomson

The Tall Ships Race will visit Aberdeen for four days in July 2025 as part of the international sailing event.

Sail Training International has released details of the route, which will result in the vessels dock in the Granite City between July 19 to 22 after sailing from Le Havre and Dunkirk in France, a 430 nautical trip.

The month-long event will start on July 4 and continue until August 2, where it will finish in the Norwegian town of Kristiansand.

Crowds turned out on Regent Quay in 1997 to see the ships. Image: DC Thomson

Participants will cross the English Channel and North Sea on a series of racecourses alongside some maritime celebrations, which will also embrace Sail Training International’s mission of youth development and international friendship and understanding.

An audience of half a million people is expected to attend the Tall Ships event in Aberdeen

They can look forward to seeing between 30 and 50 sailing vessels, visit a temporary nautical-themed village, a crew parade on Union Street, as well as parties, a light show and departure celebrations.

Four-day celebration of Aberdeen’s maritime heritage’

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, Martin Greig said: “Sail Training International has proposed an exciting racecourse for the Tall Ships 2025 race. I am delighted to welcome the event, participating ships, crew, trainees and visitors to Aberdeen.

“Their arrival will mark a four-day celebration of Aberdeen’s maritime heritage and the cultural, social and trading links between the city and the Port of Aberdeen and the North Sea.

“The work starts now and we will be developing plans with a number of city and regional stakeholders for the event so that Tall Ships Race 2025 is a memorable experience for the organisers, participants, visitors and the people of Aberdeen.”

the tall ships in aberdeen
Aberdeen has hosted the Tall Shops twice, in 1991 and 1997. Image: DC Thomson

The council has been working in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired and the Port of Aberdeen to bring the event back to the city for the first time since 1997, after it also hosted it in 1991.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson said: “This announcement confirming the four European ports for Tall Ships 2025 makes it feel all the more real and Aberdeen is delighted to be in such an illustrious company.

“Aberdeen Inspired is very proud to work alongside Aberdeen City Council, Port of Aberdeen and a host of other local, regional and national partners in planning for what has the potential to be one of the biggest events the city has seen in decades.”

‘An incredible opportunity’

Port of Aberdeen chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti added: “The Tall Ships Races is a spectacular event and we are proud to be a host port in 2025. Many people have fond memories of the Tall Ships visiting Aberdeen and bringing it back to the city after almost 30 years is an incredible opportunity.

“We look forward to working with Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and stakeholders from across the region to deliver an event that will benefit local communities, create wider economic prosperity and engage a new generation of young people in the city’s rich maritime heritage.”

Shetland will host next year’s Tall Ships event from July 26 to 29.

When the Tall Ships raced into Aberdeen in 1997 and half a million people followed

