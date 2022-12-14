Were you there? The Proclaimers star Charlie Reid remembers Aberdeen Hogmanay show in front of 25,000 fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Were you there? The Proclaimers star Charlie Reid remembers Aberdeen Hogmanay show in front of 25,000 fans

By Sean Wallace
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 7:10 pm
The Proclaimers headline P&J Live in Aberdeen. Photo by Murdo MacLeod
The Proclaimers headline P&J Live in Aberdeen. Photo by Murdo MacLeod

The Proclaimers’ Charlie Reid welcomed 2006 in front of 25,000 Aberdeen fans… then was left freezing outside his hotel after a smoke alarm went off at 5am.

Twins Charlie and Craig make a welcome return to the city when headlining P&J Live on Saturday to promote recent album Dentures Out.

Ahead of the show, Charlie remembers the night he and his brother celebrated Hogmanay with a headline outdoor show in the Granite City.

And how just hours after the Castlegate party he was awoken by an alarm and forced into the bitter early morning cold.

The Proclaimers see in 2006 at the Hogmanay celebrations in Aberdeen.

The Proclaimers have racked up many memorable shows in Aberdeen since first playing the city in 1986 as support to The Housemartins.

Proclaimers’ Hogmanay gig in Aberdeen was a memorable one

That Hogmanay night 16 years ago is one that sticks in Charlie’s mind… for reasons good and bad.

He said: “I have great memories of that Hogmanay show in Aberdeen although it was really, really cold. My then wife and my kids were up in Aberdeen that night and we stayed in a hotel.

“Unfortunately the smoke alarm went off at about five in the morning and everyone had to leave. As I recall someone from the support band had been smoking and that set it off.

“It’s funny looking back on it now. But at the time when we were standing in the freezing cold at five in the morning it wasn’t funny.”

Some of the 25,000 fans in Aberdeen who celebrated Hogmanay with The Proclaimers to see in 2006.

Charlie hopes big outdoor Hogmanay parties return to Scotland

The Proclaimers headlined a Hogmanay party that also included The Coral and Liberty X. Fans packed out Castlegate and Union Street to watch the twins perform hits such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Sunshine on Leith and I’m On My Way.

The Proclaimers entertain the 25,000-strong crowd at Aberdeen during the Hogmanay party.

Charlie said: “I loved the outdoor Hogmanay gigs but they seem to have declined a bit in Scotland over the last few years. Hopefully they will resurface again.

“It was a great night in Aberdeen, apart from having to get out of my bed after an hour’s sleep.”

Months of self-imposed isolation due to concerns over Covid

Aberdeen is the final show on The Proclaimers 35-date British tour.

For Charlie, Saturday’s show will mark the end of a self-imposed three-month isolation from friends and family due to concerns over Covid.

He said: “I’ve been staying away from everyone and not really going out. Since we started the main tour in October I’ve not been seeing pals or even family.

The Proclaimers headline P&J Live in Aberdeen to promote new album Dentures Out. Image: Murdo MacLeod

“That’s due to concerns over Covid because if you get it you have to cancel gigs and don’t know when you will be able to redo them. It is a downer not to be able to see my pals and family.

“When we finish the show in Aberdeen I’ll be able to see everyone again.

“However the people it really hit are the nurses and doctors who were living apart from their families during the pandemic. I felt so sorry for them. What a sacrifice they made.”

Turbulent times reflected in The Proclaimers’ music

New album Dentures Out, released in September, is a furious analysis of a United Kingdom obsessed with a manufactured nostalgia. It is also a scathing comment on the current state of UK.

Dentures Out still retains The Proclaimers’ impeccable ability to deliver a memorable melody.

Charlie, 60, is surprised, and disappointed, at the lack of bands making political comment.

He said: “I assume they think it’s not good for business, I don’t know. It strikes me as extraordinary if they are not really interested in what is going on.

“If  record companies or management are advising them to say nothing and be quiet, well that wouldn’t be for me. I don’t see the point not being in the times and not reflecting what’s going on.

“You can’t change anything but you can certainly reflect what you feel. Sometimes that’s what some other people feel as well. Maybe they’ve been told not to do it – which is depressing in itself.

“Or maybe we just have a generation of people who just don’t care, which is even more concerning.”

The Proclaimers have recently released 12th studio album Dentures Out. Image: Murdo MacLeod

The drive to write fresh material keep the Reid brothers fresh

Dentures Out is The Proclaimers’ 12th studio album. Album track The Recent Past contains the line: “80s popstars who thought they would last, Now at Butlins can be seen.”

That scenario will never be Charlie and Craig who are compelled to write new material and refuse to fall into the trap of becoming ‘your own tribute act’.

He said: “If you want to carry on enjoying what you are doing you can’t keep playing exactly the same songs forever. Obviously, we will always play the better-known hits like I’m On My Way, 500 miles and Sunshine on Leith.

The Proclaimers, twins Charlie and Craig, are driven to constantly deliver new songs. Image: Murdo MacLeod

“If you are not writing new material then you become your own tribute act and we are not willing to do that. For us it is vital to keep writing new material.

“As long as we are writing new material we will keep doing this. At some point when it is physically too difficult we will stop (touring) but I hope we will carry on writing songs – that is the main thing.”

For information and tickets for The Proclaimers at P&J Live this Saturday go to pandjlive.com

