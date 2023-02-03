Dare to step into the darkness of Granite Noir at Aberdeen literary festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Dare to step into the darkness of Granite Noir at Aberdeen literary festival

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
February 3, 2023, 11:40 am
Granite Noir logo
Dare to step into the darkness of Granite Noir.

Behind closed doors, in back alley, under the shroud of night – Noir literature is full of mystery, intrigue and suspense. This February, dare to step into the darkness and discover Aberdeen’s crime writing festival, Granite Noir.

Literary festival in Aberdeen thrills writers, readers, and noir-lovers alike

This February 23 – 26, Granite Noir returns to Aberdeen to inspire and thrill readers and authors alike. Taking place across the city in multiple venues, Granite Noir is a literary festival inspired by the popularity of crime fiction in all its forms.

Inspired by Scotland’s love affair with Nordic Noir, Granite Noir is a multi-day literary festival in Aberdeen where visitors can hear talks, swap stories, and meet with other lovers of the genre.

Granite Noir is produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts on behalf of Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives. Granite Noir offers a fantastic programme of noir writing and stories in unusual places and spaces across Aberdeen; from the lively festival hub at the Lemon Tree to the Music Hall, from the Aberdeen Arts Centre and to the atmospheric St Nicholas Kirk. Come explore the darkness within and around us with fascinating authors from near and far.

Blink and you’ll miss them: Must-see events at the Granite Noir festival

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers

Authors by day, rockstars by night! The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers are your new favourite band and they are back in town. This quirky band offers a full-on rawk experience and will be killing it onstage on February 23 at 8:30pm. Kick off the festival and rock the night away with Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Luca Veste and Chris Brookmyre.

Fun Lovin' Crime Writers posing with instruments in front of a brick wall.
Authors by day, rockers by night – don’t miss the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

Tickets start from £11.50. Book your tickets to see Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers at Granite Noir.

In Conversation with Val McDermid

Val McDermid
Celebrate the Queen of Scottish Crime.

Acclaimed author Val McDermid is known as the Queen of Scottish Crime – and rightfully so! McDermid’s best-selling crime thriller, 1989, has been a triumph, making the First Minister’s best books of 2022 list. Celebrate the Queen of Scottish Crime and join the conversation. This event will take place on February 24 at 8pm.

Tickets start from £11.50. Book your tickets to see In Conversation with Val McDermid at Granite Noir.

Trials of the Old Bailey

Wendy Joseph
All rise for the Honourable Wendy Joseph KC.

All rise for the honourable Wendy Joseph KC! In this must-see event, Her Honour Wendy Joseph KC, the third ever woman to hold a permanent position at the Old Bailey, applies her expertise to six extraordinary cases. Joseph explores the nitty gritty of crime; why killers kill, what happens at trial and what we can learn about the society in general. Ever wondered what is it like to be a witness to the good and the bad? Perhaps you’ve wondered if the system flawed? Joseph covers these topics and more, and asks: How much longer can we afford to ignore the strain the judiciary is under?

Chaired by Nasim Rebecca Asl, this talk will take place on February 25 at 11am.

Tickets start from £9.50. Book your tickets to see Trials of the Old Bailey at Granite Noir.

Charlie Higson

Charlie Higson
Acclaimed author Charlie Higson will discuss his new bestselling novel, Whatever Gets You Through The Night.

Acclaimed writer, actor, and producer Charlie Higson will be joined by critic and chairperson Alex Clark for an in-depth discussion about his new crime novel, Whatever Gets You Through The Night. Don’t miss this event taking place on February 25 at 7pm.

Tickets start from £11.50. Book your tickets now to see Charlie Higson at Granite Noir.

Granite Noir; Other events that are simply to die for

Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred

Since Casino Royale’s publication in 1953, the adventures of James Bond have thrilled and delighted readers. And with the cinematic release of Dr No in 1962, the effortlessly suave Bond quickly became the world’s favourite secret agent.

poisoned cocktail
Gain a scientific perspective to the tales of 007.

In addition to adventure and intrigue, science and technology have always played integral parts to the plots that make up the secret service world of Bond. Dr Kathryn Harkup explores 007’s exploits from a scientific perspective, from discussing the practicalities of building a volcano-based lair, to whether being covered in gold paint really will kill you, and – if your plan is to take over the world – whether it is better to use bacteria, bombs, or poison. This event, taking place on February 25 at 3pm and 7:30pm, will give you all the answers over a few glasses of James Bond’s favourite cocktails.

Shaken Not Stirred will take place at the Terrace, His Majesty’s Theatre’s brand new Bar & Café which will open Thursdays to Saturdays, 11am – 9pm. Be sure to stop by for mid-morning coffee, brunch and light bites and into the evening across the festival.

Tickets start from £20. Book your tickets now to experience Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred.

Heal & Harrow

Heal & Harrow band
Travel back in time to a dark period of Scottish history with Heal & Harrow.

Travel back in time to the 16th and 17th Century Scottish Witch Trials and get a glimpse into one of the darkest periods of Scotland’s history. In Heal & Harrow, Rachel Newton and Lauren MacColl, two of Scotland’s most celebrated folk musicians pay a humanising tribute to the 2000+ women who were executed during this time. Based on specially commissioned works by celebrated author Mairi Kidd, each piece is based on tales inspired by real women persecuted and tried as witches as well as characters from the folklore. Heal & Harrow will feature newly composed music with accompanying visuals and will take place on February 23 at 6:30pm in the historic site used to imprison those accused of witchcraft in Aberdeen.

Tickets start from £11.50. Book your tickets now to experience Heal & Harrow.

Nighttime Noir with Scottish BPOC Writers Network

Scottish BPOC logo
Join the Scottish BPOC Writers Network for an evening of mystery and intrigue.

Join the Scottish BPOC Writers Network for an evening of mystery and intrigue with some of the best new voices in literature and noir. Discover new perspectives, new genres and chill afterwards with an eclectic and dark set with Edinburgh-based writer Arusa Qureshi. This event will take place on February 25 at 8:30pm.

Tickets start from £9.50. Book your tickets to experience Nighttime Noir with SBWN.

A Night of Noir with the Scots Scriever, with Shane Strachan

Shane Strachan
Join Shane Strachan for an evening of spoken word poetry with a dark twist.

Dare to step into the darkness… join Shane Strachan for an evening of spoken word poetry with a dark twist. Accompanied by the National Library of Scotland’s Scots Scriever, this event will take place on February 24 at 9:30pm.

Tickets start from £9.50. Book your tickets to hear a Night of Noir with Scots Scriever, hosted by Shane Strachan.

Are you brave enough to follow the darkness? Don’t miss this year’s Granite Noir festival.

