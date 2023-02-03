Aberdeen Cocktail Week to make its return this autumn as 2023 dates announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week to make its return this autumn as 2023 dates announced

The booziest event in The Granite City will make a welcome return this October as Aberdeen Cocktail Week has finally announced its 2023 dates.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:42 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Cocktail lovers and those who enjoy non-alcoholic beverages will be treated to a line-up of excellent drinks that will celebrate the city’s eclectic bar scene.

Taking place from Wednesday 18 to Tuesday 24 October, a number of events, exclusive drinks, discounted cocktails and more will be available for festivalgoers to get stuck into.

Flaming cocktails weren’t uncommon to see throughout the festival. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Last year around 900 wristbands purchased were purchased for the first installment which saw festivalgoers then take advantage of the offerings available across the city centre venues.

A total of 36 venues signed up to take part last year and 11 have already confirmed they will be participating this year.

They include:

  • Bartenders Lounge – new for 2023
  • The Craftsman Company
  • Dusk
  • Faffless
  • Nox
  • OGV Taproom
  • Paramount
  • Revolucion De Cuba
  • Resident X – new for 2023
  • Siberia
  • The Spiritualist

During the celebrations each participating venue must present a signature drink, a £5 drink and a mocktail on their menu.  Last October more than 150 cocktails were available to try.

Drinks fans can grab a bargain with early bird tickets which will be on sale until September 17 for £8 for a week pass. They will then increase to £12 for a week-long wristband, £6 for students and day passes will be available from £8.

The event is organised by Gregor Sey, owner of Boozy Events in Aberdeen, and the entrepreneur is looking forward to celebrating Aberdeen’s diverse bar scene with the event once again.

Gregor Sey is the man behind Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Here he is pictured in Siberia Bar and Hotel. Image: Paul Glendell

Making a welcome return to the Aberdeen Cocktail Week festival line-up is the sell-out Boozy Barbecue Brunch organised by the team at Smoke and Soul on Little John Street and Boozy Events.

Nearly 90 people sampled a range of tasty dishes with cocktails as part of the brunch experience last year, and Gregor expects tickets to be snapped up quick for this event and many others like it. Tickets are yet to go on sale and a date is still to be announced.

One of the dishes that was served up at the boozy brunch event at Smoke and Soul. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

A tequila bar, Tequila Casa, also ‘popped up’ in the city centre, and numerous other events like bar takeovers, pub quizzes and tasting nights also took place.

This year Cabezon rum will host a bar takeover and House of Elrick will offer cocktail masterclasses and a food and drink pairing dinner at Aberdeen’s French restaurant, Cafe Boheme.

Another delicious drink that festivalgoers could enjoy. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Gregor Sey, organiser of the event, said: “I’m thrilled to have played a part in the success of Aberdeen Cocktail Week and bring more awareness to the city’s vibrant bar scene and extra footfall to the city centre.

“It was a pleasure to see the enthusiastic participation of local residents and visitors alike, as they discovered and indulged in the diverse range of cocktails on offer.

“This festival showcased the talent and creativity of our bartenders and I look forward to doing it again this October when Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns following the same successful format, but with plans to go bigger and better!”

Tickets can be purchased from aberdeencocktailweek.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
