Aberdeen Jazz Festival hits high notes to celebrate 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen Jazz Festival hits high notes to celebrate 20 years

By Scott Begbie
February 7, 2023, 3:19 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 3:21 pm
Rising star Rachel Duns is one of the many artists helping Aberdeen Jazz Festival celebrate its 20 years milestone. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
Rising star Rachel Duns is one of the many artists helping Aberdeen Jazz Festival celebrate its 20 years milestone. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

The Aberdeen Jazz Festival will celebrate 20 years of hitting the high notes when it brings live music to the Granite City next month.

The event has revealed a glittering line-up for the special 10-day celebration of jazz with styles ranging from smooth tunes to raucous gigs.

Organisers promise audiences the chance to hear innovative music from top local, national and international performers – including Scotland’s own jazz stars, Sebastian Rochford and Tommy Smith.

Aberdeen’s own drumming superstar Seb Rochford will be part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

Scotland’s second-largest jazz festival, the event will take over a range of venues including the Blue Lamp, Cowdray Hall, the Lemon Tree, Resident X – and a special concert in Bon Accord Baths.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival spotlights international and emerging stars

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: “Over the past 20 years, Aberdeen has developed a jazz scene that is distinctively its own. The Aberdeen Jazz Festival has played a key role in this, bringing international stars to the city while nurturing local talent and giving high-profile platforms to emerging artists.

“Jazz is a genre that refuses to be easily categorised, so it’s great to see the programme reflect the threads of hip hop, R&B and world music that now feed into Aberdeen’s vibrant cultural identity.”

Tommy Smith’s big band arrangement of Peter And The Wolf – narrated in Doric – will be part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

Highlights of the festival will include a poignant duo between celebrated Aberdeen drummer Sebastian Rochford and pianist Kit Downes, Mercury-nominated Fergus McCreadie in duet with Matt Carmichael, Martin Kershaw’s critically acclaimed octet, and Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis’ jazz-tinged re-imagining of Vivaldis Four Seasons.

In addition, the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra will perform Tommy Smith’s swinging big band arrangement of Peter and the Wolf – narrated in Doric.

Bon Accord Baths will host special Aberdeen Jazz Festival concert

It will also feature rising stars, such as saxophonist Rachel Duns who is regularly tipped as “one to watch” on the jazz scene.

One of the festival’s more unusual and highly-anticipated events is SoundBath, a series of site-specific performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths.

Closed to the public since 2008, the vast, light-drenched, atmospheric cathedral-like space will form an atmospheric backdrop to two new and specially-commissioned short performances by cellist Juliette Lemoine and saxophonist Helena Kay.

Cellist Juliette Lemoine will perform at Bon Accord Baths along with saxophonist Helena Kay.

In addition to gigs, the festival will offer workshops and open jam sessions at a range of venues.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival was named an “outstanding cultural event or festival” in the 2022 Aberdeen City And Shire Tourism Awards.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival in the running for prestigious award

It is a finalist in this year’s prestigious Thistle Awards, alongside Glasgow’s Celtic Connections and the Edinburgh International Festival. The winner is due to be announced on Thursday February 9.

This year’s Aberdeen Jazz Festival will run from March 16 to 26. For more information and details visit aberdeenjazzfestival.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

James Norton (Ian West/PA)
James Norton criticises PM’s maths plan: We need to keep nurturing the arts
The Celebrity Bake off stars (Channel 4/Love Productions/PA)
Friends’ David Schwimmer among stars for this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off
Andrew Sachs as Manuel and John Cleese as Basil in the BBC’s Fawlty Towers (PA)
Fawlty Towers set for revival with John Cleese and his daughter
James Norton stars as Tommy Lee-Royce in Happy Valley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nobody knew what was going to happen: James Norton on Happy Valley finale
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen's festival of light Spectra
Phil Daniels as Marvellous Harris in Beyond Paradise (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/PA)
Phil Daniels and Samantha Spiro to appear in Death In Paradise spin-off
The magic of Eden Court's Under Canvas returns next week and the full line-up has been revealed.
Dates announced for Eden Court's flagship Under Canvas festival
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for The Jean Genie make £57,000 at auction
Stella McCartney (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Stella McCartney ‘really proud’ to receive CBE award from King
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented