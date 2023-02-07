Exclusive artwork to go under the hammer at Maggie’s Aberdeen’s Valentine’s Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive artwork to go under the hammer at Maggie’s Aberdeen’s Valentine’s Ball

By Ross Darwin
February 7, 2023, 3:23 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 3:24 pm
Bronze sculpture by David Meredith. Image courtesy: Maggie's Aberdeen
Bronze sculpture by David Meredith. Image courtesy: Maggie's Aberdeen

Maggie’s Aberdeen is auctioning several pieces of exclusive art at its upcoming Valentine’s Ball.

The Thainstone Exchange is hosting the event on Saturday, February 11.

David Reid of the Ballater Gallery has commissioned three unique pieces for the event, with a life-size sculpture of a red deer and hind topping the list.

It is estimated the bronze piece is worth about £60,000.

Two paintings by internationally acclaimed artists Iain Faulkner and Glenn Scouller will join it on the dock with both paintings valued at about £15,000.

The pieces will be on display from Thursday at the Thainstone Exchange near Inverurie.

Art by Iain Faulkner, included in the auction. Image courtesy: Maggie’s Aberdeen

Maggie’s hopes opening the auction to an online audience will help the art works raise additional money. The proceeds will aid those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The online auction will begin with the sculpture reserved at £35,000. £10,000 is the starting price for both paintings, giving lucky bidders a potential bargain.

Chairman of the Thainstone-based fundraising committee, Pat Machray, said: “All three pieces of work are spectacular and will certainly be a stunning addition to any workplace or home. I have long admired the support Maggie’s offers to people impacted by cancer.

“I believe the charity itself is underrepresented outside of Aberdeen and we hope this ball, largely supported by the Aberdeenshire community, and the national online auction will get them the recognition and continued support they deserve.”

Art by Glenn Scouller, included in the auction. Image courtesy: Maggie’s Aberdeen

Speaking about the ball itself, Ian Ord, chairman of Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “It is set to be a great evening with performances lined up from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, MacTa, Robert Lovie, and Raemond Jappy.”

Guests at the ball will not only enjoy the entertainment but be able to bid on several distinct items. These include a trip to the Perth Races, a round of golf with former Open winner Paul Lawrie, and a taste tour around Aberdeen on Aberdeen FC’s bus with Kilted Chef Craig Wilson.

Maggie’s has been helping people with cancer for free for 26 years. They helped people 239,000 times in 2020 alone, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

