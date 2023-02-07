Exclusive artwork to go under the hammer at Maggie’s Aberdeen’s Valentine’s Ball

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maggie’s Aberdeen is auctioning several pieces of exclusive art at its upcoming Valentine’s Ball.

The Thainstone Exchange is hosting the event on Saturday, February 11.

David Reid of the Ballater Gallery has commissioned three unique pieces for the event, with a life-size sculpture of a red deer and hind topping the list.

It is estimated the bronze piece is worth about £60,000.

Two paintings by internationally acclaimed artists Iain Faulkner and Glenn Scouller will join it on the dock with both paintings valued at about £15,000.

The pieces will be on display from Thursday at the Thainstone Exchange near Inverurie.

Maggie’s hopes opening the auction to an online audience will help the art works raise additional money. The proceeds will aid those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The online auction will begin with the sculpture reserved at £35,000. £10,000 is the starting price for both paintings, giving lucky bidders a potential bargain.

Chairman of the Thainstone-based fundraising committee, Pat Machray, said: “All three pieces of work are spectacular and will certainly be a stunning addition to any workplace or home. I have long admired the support Maggie’s offers to people impacted by cancer.

“I believe the charity itself is underrepresented outside of Aberdeen and we hope this ball, largely supported by the Aberdeenshire community, and the national online auction will get them the recognition and continued support they deserve.”

Speaking about the ball itself, Ian Ord, chairman of Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “It is set to be a great evening with performances lined up from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, MacTa, Robert Lovie, and Raemond Jappy.”

Guests at the ball will not only enjoy the entertainment but be able to bid on several distinct items. These include a trip to the Perth Races, a round of golf with former Open winner Paul Lawrie, and a taste tour around Aberdeen on Aberdeen FC’s bus with Kilted Chef Craig Wilson.

Maggie’s has been helping people with cancer for free for 26 years. They helped people 239,000 times in 2020 alone, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.