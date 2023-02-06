Jersey Boys star Blair Gibson on Aberdeen, cruise ships and rowdy audiences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jersey Boys has been a massive hit with audiences ever since the jukebox musical premiered in 2004 – but the UK tour recently made the news for rather unfortunate reasons.

Just over a week ago, an Edinburgh Playhouse performance of the hit West End musical – telling the inside story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – had to be stopped because a brawl erupted in the crowd.

According to those who attended the January 28 show, a fistfight broke out on the balcony and two people were arrested and charged.

Witnessing the incident from the stage, Blair Gibson – who plays Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys – said there’s not a lot the cast can do to deal with rowdy audience members.

“We’re sort of at the mercy of the stage managers and the production to make the call to stop the show,” explained Blair.

“I would say though… coming out of lockdown, people have forgotten what it’s like to go to the theatre and they get a bit carried away with their emotions if there’s alcohol involved.

“I think they forgot that there are real people up on that stage and we can hear you and you’re disrupting the experience of the people around you,” adding the Edinburgh incident wasn’t the first time a quarrel had broken out during a performance.

“People have paid good money to see the show and they want a good night out and a good experience and we’re trying to offer that.”

Great music is behind the success of the hit Jersey Boys musical

However, he’s certain when the show arrives in Aberdeen this week, everyone in the audience will enjoy the Tony Award-winning musical without incident or interruptions.

Blair said the thing that helps Jersey Boys sell out theatres all over the UK remains the same.

“It’s the music,” said Blair.

“Not a lot of people know the story but that’s what they love when they come to see the show – they leave learning about the real people and the real drama. But it’s the music that brings people in – that’s Jersey Boys’ legacy.”

The much-loved musical is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success and eventual break-up of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons.

And there was something that really shocked Blair when he became immersed in the world of the New Jersey band.

“I didn’t realise they were so closely intertwined and linked with the Mafia,” said the actor.

“I had no idea. You would never expect that looking at clips of them on YouTube and listening to their music. You’d never think these men would be involved with the Mafia.”

From cruise ships to UK tour

Blair plays Bob Gaudio who wrote or co-wrote and produced the vast majority of the band’s music.

The actor added: “He composed all the music and some of the lyrics for all of The Four Seasons’ music and then later for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“He’s very business-minded and his main concern throughout the whole show is to cement their legacy – as opposed to getting involved in the drama.”

And this isn’t the first time Blair has starred in Jersey Boys.

“I did two contracts on Norwegian Cruise Line – I started in 2018 and my second contract ended in February 2020,” he said.

So how was the cruise show different from the one currently touring the UK?

“Well, the difference with cruise ships is that people go there to go on holiday and there happens to be entertainment on board whereas with the UK tour, people come to see the show specifically.

“So there’s a huge difference. The reaction and response is always very similar – people love it and enjoy the show. But there is a difference when people come to see the show because they want to see the show.

“Also, the UK tour is bigger. The ship version is similar to the show in Las Vegas. It’s just one act so some scenes are condensed but the whole story is the same and is still there.”

Bringing Jersey Boys to Aberdeen

Theatre lovers can expect to hear The Four Seasons’ biggest hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, and Walk Like a Man, when Jersey Boys arrive at HMT.

Blair said his favourite song to perform changes all the time but right now it is Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ‘Bout Me).

“Doing it in the show feels quite empowering with the choreography and the way that it begins. It’s a really nice moment in the show,” he said.

Blair, who’s from Livingston, enjoys travelling all over the UK as part of the Jersey Boys tour and is very much looking forward to entertaining Aberdeen theatre fans later this week.

“I’ve never really seen much of the UK,” said Blair.

“It’s where I’m from and where I was brought up but I’ve seen more of mainland Europe than this tiny little island so getting to see the country has been great.

“I’ve never performed at His Majesty’s before so I’m really looking forward to it. I hear it’s a beautiful theatre.”

Jersey Boys is at Aberdeen’s HMT from Tuesday February 7 to Saturday February 11. Tickets can be purchased here.

