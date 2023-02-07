Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two hit West End shows have been unveiled for Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre this autumn.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts said they are thrilled to be bringing the major productions to His Majesty’s and expect them to be among the hottest tickets this season.

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects, said: “We are very excited to be able to stage these fabulous shows, both amazing additions to our autumn programme of entertainment at His Majesty’s.”

What new shows be at His Majesty’s Theatre this autumn?

The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show is set to do the time warp again as it hits the road for its 50th anniversary tour.

The story of Brad and Janet and their entanglement with the charismatic Frank ‘n’ Furter, the show has been seen by 30 million people worldwide.

Rocky Horror will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday September 19 to Saturday September 23.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet takes Shakespeare’s story of star-crossed lovers and injects it with raw passion and youthful vitality.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne – again working with the New Adventures artist team – it garnered universal acclaim when it premiered in 2019.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet will step out from Tuesday October 31 to Saturday November 4.

How to purchase tickets

Both shows will go on sale to the general public from Thursday February 9, with Friends of APA able to purchase tickets from Wednesday February 8.

For more information and tickets, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts online.

Wondering what else is on this year? We’ve rounded up 15 of the best shows heading for HMT Aberdeen in 2023