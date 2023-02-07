Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
February 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 11:47 am
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
The Rocky Horror Show's 50th anniversary tour is one of three West End hits heading for His Majesty's Theatre. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Two hit West End shows have been unveiled for Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre this autumn.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts said they are thrilled to be bringing the major productions to His Majesty’s and expect them to be among the hottest tickets this season.

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects, said: “We are very excited to be able to stage these fabulous shows, both amazing additions to our autumn programme of entertainment at His Majesty’s.”

What new shows be at His Majesty’s Theatre this autumn?

The Rocky Horror Show

Dancers on stage performing the Time Warp during The Rocky Horror Show which will celebrate its 50th anniversary at HMT Aberdeen.
Time to do the Time Warp again as The Rocky Horror Show celebrates its 50th anniversary at His Majesty’s.

The Rocky Horror Show is set to do the time warp again as it hits the road for its 50th anniversary tour.

The story of Brad and Janet and their entanglement with the charismatic Frank ‘n’ Furter, the show has been seen by 30 million people worldwide.

Rocky Horror will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday September 19 to Saturday September 23.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet

Dancers during a production of Matthew Bourne's Romeo And Juliet.
Stepping out with Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet which is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet takes Shakespeare’s story of star-crossed lovers and injects it with raw passion and youthful vitality.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne – again working with the New Adventures artist team – it garnered universal acclaim when it premiered in 2019.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet will step out from Tuesday October 31 to Saturday November 4.

How to purchase tickets

Both shows will go on sale to the general public from Thursday February 9, with Friends of APA able to purchase tickets from Wednesday February 8.

For more information and tickets, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts online.

Wondering what else is on this year? We've rounded up 15 of the best shows heading for HMT Aberdeen in 2023

