Dates announced for Eden Court’s flagship Under Canvas festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dates announced for Eden Court’s flagship Under Canvas festival

By Danica Ollerova
February 7, 2023, 4:06 pm
The magic of Eden Court's Under Canvas returns next week and the full line-up has been revealed.
The magic of Eden Court's Under Canvas will return in 2023.

Eden Court’s flagship outdoor festival Under Canvas will return this summer to offer 39 days of live music and performances.

Now in its fifth year, Under Canvas is the region’s much-loved live trad music festival. A family-friendly event, this year’s line-up will feature Scottish traditional music, performance and DJ sets.

While listening to great music, attendees will also be able to sample tasty pizzas from an outdoor wood-fired oven as well as local beers, gins and whisky.

Under Canvas will return in the summer of 2023. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Eden Court’s Under Canvas to return to Inverness in summer

Last summer’s trad line-up included Norrie MacIver, Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson, as well as 2023 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award finalists Ailis Sutherland and Mairi McGillivray.

Project Smok and Valtos provided neo-trad representation, while local Inverness DJ Karawane held a weekend world music residency. Bogha-frois, a community of queer folk musicians including Malin Lewis, Laura Wilkie and Pedro Cameron (Man of the Minch), also presented new pieces commissioned by Eden Court.

The event aims to support paid opportunities for local artists. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Under Canvas to provide opportunities for local artists

The 2023 event – taking place from July 5 to August 26 – will feature its own series of special events, with more information becoming available on the Eden Court website in the coming weeks.

About 15,000 people attended last year’s Under Canvas which provided paid employment to 232 Highland artists.

Eden Court is currently on the lookout for acts and bands who have not played at Under Canvas before. Click here for more information on how to apply.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

James Norton (Ian West/PA)
James Norton criticises PM’s maths plan: We need to keep nurturing the arts
The Celebrity Bake off stars (Channel 4/Love Productions/PA)
Friends’ David Schwimmer among stars for this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off
Andrew Sachs as Manuel and John Cleese as Basil in the BBC’s Fawlty Towers (PA)
Fawlty Towers set for revival with John Cleese and his daughter
James Norton stars as Tommy Lee-Royce in Happy Valley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nobody knew what was going to happen: James Norton on Happy Valley finale
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen's festival of light Spectra
Phil Daniels as Marvellous Harris in Beyond Paradise (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/PA)
Phil Daniels and Samantha Spiro to appear in Death In Paradise spin-off
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for The Jean Genie make £57,000 at auction
Rising star Rachel Duns is one of the many artists helping Aberdeen Jazz Festival celebrate its 20 years milestone. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
Aberdeen Jazz Festival hits high notes to celebrate 20 years
Stella McCartney (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Stella McCartney ‘really proud’ to receive CBE award from King
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
2
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented