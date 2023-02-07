Dates announced for Eden Court’s flagship Under Canvas festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eden Court’s flagship outdoor festival Under Canvas will return this summer to offer 39 days of live music and performances.

Now in its fifth year, Under Canvas is the region’s much-loved live trad music festival. A family-friendly event, this year’s line-up will feature Scottish traditional music, performance and DJ sets.

While listening to great music, attendees will also be able to sample tasty pizzas from an outdoor wood-fired oven as well as local beers, gins and whisky.

Eden Court’s Under Canvas to return to Inverness in summer

Last summer’s trad line-up included Norrie MacIver, Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson, as well as 2023 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award finalists Ailis Sutherland and Mairi McGillivray.

Project Smok and Valtos provided neo-trad representation, while local Inverness DJ Karawane held a weekend world music residency. Bogha-frois, a community of queer folk musicians including Malin Lewis, Laura Wilkie and Pedro Cameron (Man of the Minch), also presented new pieces commissioned by Eden Court.

Under Canvas to provide opportunities for local artists

The 2023 event – taking place from July 5 to August 26 – will feature its own series of special events, with more information becoming available on the Eden Court website in the coming weeks.

About 15,000 people attended last year’s Under Canvas which provided paid employment to 232 Highland artists.

Eden Court is currently on the lookout for acts and bands who have not played at Under Canvas before. Click here for more information on how to apply.

You might also like…