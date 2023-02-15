Lights, camera, action as film strand lights up Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Lights, camera, action as film strand lights up Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime festival

By Scott Begbie
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
James Stewart stars in Hitchcock's classic film noir, Vertigo, as part of Granite Noir at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Paramount
Granite Noir is leaping off the pages of crime fiction and onto the silver screen when the festival returns to Aberdeen next week.

The hugely-popular event is boasting the return of its film thread – Crime Watch – with an eclectic mix of films curated by Colin Farquhar.

In the mix are Hitchcock’s classic noir, Vertigo, the recent crime sensation Knives Out, but also family films Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and the animated Zootropolis.

“They are very different films, but at the end of the day they are kind of crime thrillers,” said Colin who was formerly the head of cinema operations at Belmont Filmhouse before it closed last year.

Colin Farquhar is curating the Crime Watch film strand for Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime writing festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Granite Noir takes its silver screen to Aberdeen Arts Centre

“They are all films that have an element of investigation, a crime in the middle that needs to be solved, so they are different takes from different eras on that.

“And the two family films have environmental themes in them and that comes up in noir quite a lot. If you think about Chinatown, there’s a water shortage in the middle of that, Roger Rabbit has the slime and Zootropolis has something similar going on in the city the animals are trying to save.”

The Belmont had housed the Granite Noir films in previous years and this year the films will be screened in Aberdeen Arts Centre, and Colin said the venue had influenced his choice of movies.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of Colin Farquhar’s film choices for Crime Watch, part of Granite Noir. Image: Warner Brothers.

“I’ve worked with the Arts Centre for this programme and it will be a fantastic location for these films. It’s a good space and they have a good screen set up,” said Colin.

“I got in for a feel for the space and maybe that ended up informing the programme a wee bit. If it had been in the Belmont, maybe I wouldn’t have gone for the family feeling stuff. That kind of spoke to me when I was in that space.

“They do a lot of pantos, a lot of fun stuff, a lot of musicals.”

Important for Granite Noir to celebrate world of crime films

Colin believes that it’s important for Granite Noir to celebrate the world of crime films as well as the world of crime books and authors.

“Film is still, in a sense, about writing so it’s not that dissimilar. Film drew a lot of its early studio age films from pulp, things like Raymond Chandler, The Big Sleep with Humphrey Bogart.

“All these big stars played these detectives so I think there’s lineage there. I don’t think it’s a huge step away from the core programme.”

Zootropolis is part of the Crime Watch strand for Granite Noir, being screened at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: PA

Colin believes the different films will bring in different audiences.

“Knives Out on Friday is very in at the moment because the second one has just come out on Netflix and has been a huge smash. I hope people who have seen that will want to have a chance to see the first one again on a big screen at the Arts Centre,” he said, adding Saturday’s package would bring in a family audience with Roger Rabbit and Zootropolis.

Vertigo is nod to old Belmont audience says Colin

“For Vertigo, on Sunday, I was thinking about the old Belmont audience for that one. A classic noir usually does really well in these programmes. With no slight to the others, that’s the best film in the programme. It’s one of my favourite films.”

While not directly involved in the current campaign to bring the Belmont back from oblivion, Colin supports the drive – as well as the wider drive to support film in the north-east.

Knives Out is a huge hit and will be on the big screen for Crime Watch at Granite Noir. Image: PA

That’s why he hopes people will flock to the Crime Watch strand of Granite Noir.

“I hope they come along and have fun. There are little bits of cinema popping up at the moment in the city and the shire. In the absence of having the Belmont do go and see stuff. It’s important to support the medium and the art,” said Colin, adding he hoped to screen more films in the Arts Centre over the summer.

For more information on Granite Noir and Crime Watch, visit granitenoir.com

