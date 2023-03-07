Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco will take Aberdeen fans on a musical journey to the 70s.

Music lovers will have a chance to sing along to some of the greatest hits from the 70s, including Hot Stuff, September, Boogie Wonderland and many more. The performers will belt out decade-defining hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

The show – which will boast a sensational live band, talented cast and, of course, great vocals – is sure to have the Aberdeen audience dancing in the aisles.

Get lost in music with new show heading for Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “The Aberdeen audience can party the night away at P&J Live next year. With some of the best disco tunes of the 70s, we look forward to reviving some of the best hits of all time with a magical night to remember.

“The feel-good show will have everyone up on their feet for a boogie as we celebrate the golden age of music.”

Aberdeen music fans are invited to leave their troubles at home and get Lost in Music next year. The popular show will turn P&J Live into a disco wonderland on Satuday April 6 2024. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 10 at pandjlive.com. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

You might also like…