Home Entertainment

Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
March 7, 2023, 10:00 am
lost in music is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live

Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco will take Aberdeen fans on a musical journey to the 70s.

Music lovers will have a chance to sing along to some of the greatest hits from the 70s, including Hot Stuff, September, Boogie Wonderland and many more. The performers will belt out decade-defining hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

The show – which will boast a sensational live band, talented cast and, of course, great vocals – is sure to have the Aberdeen audience dancing in the aisles.

Don’t miss Lost In Music – the funky celebration of all things 70s – in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Get lost in music with new show heading for Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “The Aberdeen audience can party the night away at P&J Live next year. With some of the best disco tunes of the 70s, we look forward to reviving some of the best hits of all time with a magical night to remember.

“The feel-good show will have everyone up on their feet for a boogie as we celebrate the golden age of music.”

Talented performers will sing hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Aberdeen music fans are invited to leave their troubles at home and get Lost in Music next year. The popular show will turn P&J Live into a disco wonderland on Satuday April 6 2024. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 10 at pandjlive.com. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

