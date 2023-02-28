Fastlove to celebrate George Michael at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Fastlove to celebrate George Michael at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
February 28, 2023, 10:00 am
Fastlove to perform in Aberdeen
Fastlove. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Fastlove – a tribute to George Michael – will be making its way to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2024.

The music legend, who passed away in 2016, sold more than 125 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He formed the duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981 and went solo in 1987.

The singer, who was an active LGBT rights campaigner and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser, won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

Aberdeen music fans will have a unique chance to sing along to some of Wham! and George Michael’s biggest hits when the successful tribute act plays Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more songs at P&J Live.

Don’t miss the hugely popular tribute show Fastlove in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Fastlove to bring George Michael’s biggest hits to Aberdeen

Fastlove’s talented cast promise to create a night to remember – the new production even features a thrilling video and light show.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “George Michael was one of the best-selling musicians of all time with a repertoire of hits that continue to entertain and inspire today.

“This show matches his distinctive sound – any George Michael fan will be blown away! We look forward to welcoming fans for a respectful celebration of an artist who re-defined popular music.”

Fastlove will perform George Michael’s hits at P&J Live’s Hall C on Friday March 1 2024. Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 3. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Levi Davis (Ian West/PA)
Case of missing ex-rugby player Levi Davis ‘an open investigation’, say police
Strike action by BBC journalists will affect coverage of the upcoming Spring budget with further dates being considered around the local elections, Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest. (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff strike action to coincide with Spring Budget coverage
Gregg Wallace urged the public to use preserved vegetables (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Use preserved vegetables to combat shortages, says MasterChef host Gregg Wallace
BBC Broadcasting House (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff vote for strike action in local radio programming row
BBC pundit Gary Lineker (PA)
HMRC ‘wanted’ tax avoidance law to apply in Gary Lineker case, lawyers say
King Charles III will be crowned in May (Victoria Jones/PA)
BBC scraps licence fee for King’s coronation ceremony and concert
Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council's philistine plans to slash Aberdeen's culture budget
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
To go with story by John Ross. touirsm boom potential from The Traitors TV series Picture shows; Cast of the Traitors at Ardross Castle. Ross-shire. Supplied by BBC and Studio Lamberet Associates Date; 10/11/2022 The Traitors,29-11-2022,(L-R) Amos, Maddy, Fay, Ivan, John, Theo, Kieran, Andrea, Wilfred, Meryl, Alyssa, Tom, Claudia Winkleman, Aisha, Imran, Alex, Claire, Nicky, Matt, Amanda, Rayan, Hannah, Aaron.,The Traitors is a new reality competition series built on strategy and suspicion, filmed in the Scottish Highlands. A team of players will compete in a series of missions. The more missions they win, the bigger the prize pot. However, amongst the players lie the Traitors. The Traitors will meet in secret and decide who to eliminate of their fellow players known as the Faithfuls. The aim of the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end of the game. Whilst trying to avoid being eliminated, the Faithfuls must figure out who is a Traitor and vote them out so they can share the money between the remaining Faithfuls. However, if any Traitors make it to the end, they will steal the prize money for themselves. Throughout the season, there will be twists, turns and surprises for the players. A game of trust and treachery do you have what it takes to play? The Traitors is produced for the BBC by Studio Lambert Associates.,Studio Lambert Associates,Mark Mainz
How to join the Faithfuls for the next season of The Traitors in the…
Lee Mead is to play the villain in We Will Rock You (Clive Gee/PA)
Lee Mead: Singing Queen song for audition was ‘most daunting’ moment of career

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented