Fastlove to celebrate George Michael at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Fastlove – a tribute to George Michael – will be making its way to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2024.

The music legend, who passed away in 2016, sold more than 125 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He formed the duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981 and went solo in 1987.

The singer, who was an active LGBT rights campaigner and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser, won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

Aberdeen music fans will have a unique chance to sing along to some of Wham! and George Michael’s biggest hits when the successful tribute act plays Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more songs at P&J Live.

Fastlove to bring George Michael’s biggest hits to Aberdeen

Fastlove’s talented cast promise to create a night to remember – the new production even features a thrilling video and light show.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “George Michael was one of the best-selling musicians of all time with a repertoire of hits that continue to entertain and inspire today.

“This show matches his distinctive sound – any George Michael fan will be blown away! We look forward to welcoming fans for a respectful celebration of an artist who re-defined popular music.”

Fastlove will perform George Michael’s hits at P&J Live’s Hall C on Friday March 1 2024. Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 3. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

