Design guru Banjo Beale will be Designing The Hebrides in a new BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Design guru Banjo Beale will be Designing The Hebrides in a new BBC series

By Scott Begbie
March 1, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:09 am
Banjo Beale will present new BBC series, Designing The Hebrides. Image: Supplied by BBC Scotland
Banjo Beale will present new BBC series, Designing The Hebrides. Image: Supplied by BBC Scotland

Leading interior design guru Banjo Beale will be Designing The Hebrides in a new BBC series billed as “warm and characterful”.

The six-parter will see Mull-based expert work his magic on makeovers, ranging from a family-owned fish shop in Tobermory to a bothy on the remote island of Ulva.

Banjo – who won the BBC’s Interior Design Masters in 2022 – and his friendly team of tradespeople travel across the Scottish islands using their craft skills, energy and creativity to bring his Hebridean design dreams to life.

He said: “My hometown of Tobermory is one of the most colourful in the UK but on the inside, some of the spaces are crying out for character.

Banjo Beale won the BBC series Interior Design Masters in 2022. Image: BBC Picture Publicity

Brave Hebridean locals handed Banjo Beale keys to their places

“Thankfully, some brave locals are handing me the keys to their places, from a bothy two hours walk from the nearest road to a remote lighthouse, castle turret and beloved community rugby club.

“They’re dream properties to design but logistical nightmares to deliver.”

Each week Australian-born Banjo and his design team embrace a unique interior design project, fulfilling the client’s brief on a limited budget and a fast turnaround in the series, co-commissioned by BBC Scotland and BBC Two.

Set against stunning Scottish landscapes and amidst the challenges of hard-to-reach locations and extreme conditions, Designing The Hebrides showcases distinctive makeovers, encapsulating Banjo’s irrepressible enthusiasm, ingenuity and design flair.

Banjo Beale with his fellow Scotland’s Home Of The Year judges, Anna Campbell-Jones and Michael Angus. Image: Image: BBC Picture Publicity

Banjo Beale needed to be resourceful for Designing The Hebrides

Banjo, who is also a judge on Scotland’s Home Of The Year for BBC Scotland, added: “The weather is unpredictable, the locals are straight talking, the budgets are lean and you can’t just run to the shops to buy supplies – you have to be resourceful!”

Since taking home the crown on the BBC’s Interior Design Masters in 2022, Australian-born Banjo launched his own interior design business from the Isle of Mull, his home with husband Ro for the past eight years.

Steve Allen, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland, said: “Banjo’s passion for design, and his love of island life really does shine through in Designing The Hebrides, as he breathes new life into properties across the Islands.”

Designing The Hebrides with Banjo Beale will be aired later this year.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision/PA)
Glitterball jellyfish coming to Liverpool as part of Eurovision preparations
The Mirror Crack'd Aberdeen
Review: Murder mystery The Mirror Crack'd thrills Aberdeen fans
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows
Justin Bieber officially cancels remainder of Justice world tour (PA)
Justin Bieber officially cancels remainder of Justice world tour
Dominic Brunt (Leftfilms/PA)
Emmerdale actor says working on suicide storyline was ‘privilege and honour’
Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA)
Angela Rippon on having to hold her own as one of the first female…
Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)
Kate Winslet says having daughter young ‘saved’ her from being consumed by media
Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mel B presses Keir Starmer to make tackling domestic abuse a key mission
Kodak Black (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
Kevin Dalgleish working on his dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen's Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu - but…

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented