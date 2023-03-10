Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With P&J Live announcing that RuPaul’s Drag Race will return to the north-east venue, and Stewart Lee bringing his show Basic Lee to both Aberdeen and Inverness, March is shaping up to be a great month for arts and entertainment in the region.

While comedian Jon Richardson will be travelling to Aberdeen this weekend, theatre fans up north can look forward to Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) arriving at Eden Court next week.

So, inspired by these shows and events, we’ve pulled together an entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

We publish a new entertainment quiz every Friday. Click here if you wish to take our past quizzes.