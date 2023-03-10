Rugby: Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood motivates side for tilt at history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood motivates side for tilt at history

By Jamie Durent
March 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Gordonians RFC head coach Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians RFC head coach Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The opportunity at making their own bit of history has kept the relentless Gordonians machine ticking over.

The Countesswells side sit top of National Three, swatting aside all before them in racking up 16 wins out of 16.

An unbeaten season is the carrot which keeps those in gold motivated for each challenge laid before them. Such a feat is rare at any level of sport, but it is there for the Gordonians players to seize.

We’ve worked hard up until now to create a buffer at the top, but with the games we’ve got, we really should be looking to go unbeaten,” said head coach Jim Greenwood.

“The boys have mentioned it and it’s not an unachievable goal. But it will be a hard one – I’ve never achieved an unbeaten season and they might never achieve one again, if they’re fortunate enough to do it.

Gordonians have gone unbeaten in National 3. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gordonians have gone unbeaten in National 3. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There have been games this season where we’ve struggled to motivate the players. It can happen when you’re sending guys out against a team they’ve already beaten significantly this season.

“It’s just about having that little golden bullet in the back of your hand to say: ‘we can’t afford any slip-ups if we want to achieve that goal’.

“That just reminds them of their own aspirations and they’re a driven bunch of guys. I’m glad they set that as their goal.”

Long-term Premiership goal

The landscape of Scottish and Aberdeen rugby will be shifting in the summer.

Leagues below the Premiership are due to be restructured and, while Gordonians find themselves top of their division, city neighbours Aberdeen Grammar are in a relegation tussle in National One.

“We’ve spoken about what’s going to be good for the club in three years, five years, 10 years and what sort of legacy we want to leave.

The two could be in the same league next season, depending on how the reshuffle takes shape, and Greenwood’s side are doing their bit to ensure they play at the highest level possible.

“It’s important that we maintain our status in National 3, if not get promotion to National 2,” he added. “Long-term, we should be looking to get ourselves into the Premiership.

“Grammar flew that flag for some time and I think it’s important we have a powerhouse of rugby somewhere in the north-east.

“Whether that’s achievable for us or not, I don’t know.

“I certainly think we’ve got the right people in the right places and the facilities; it’s whether we can make best use of the recruitment through the school and the school leavers, to really get the player depth and experience to achieve those goals.

Finlay Troup in action for Gordonians against Orkney. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“That’s probably a five or six-year goal.

“For the long-term health of the club, I think it’s important all the leavers from Robert Gordon’s (College) are told they’re Gordonians, even if they choose not to play rugby.

“I had four leavers play for the second team last weekend. They were back up from university and asked if there was a game on.

“I think we potentially underestimate how important that link with the school is. These guys might come back and work in Aberdeen.

“You only need a couple of new faces each year to keep that freshness within the squad. That’s crucial for us.”

Leaving a Gordonians legacy

Greenwood, who took over as Gordonians head coach in 2020, juggles his club commitments with coaching at Robert Gordon’s College and with Scottish Rugby in their FOSROC Academy.

He took over during the pandemic and, while there was a relegation to contend with along the way, they are reaping the rewards of the work they put in.

“We made the decision during Covid not to shut down and trained under the guidance,” said Greenwood. “It kept the boys together and meant we recruited well.

“It meant our relegation last year was on a high points tally and the culture around the club was still positive.

“When the boys set their goals out for this season, I knew it was achievable.

“Rugby in the north-east is changing and it’s really important we look to strengthen all the positives at the club.”

Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: North sides target big wins in end-of-season Caley races
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar look to learn from harsh National One lessons
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland aiming to take next step in National 1 – while Orkney match…
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.
Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple…
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
The breakdown, Steve Scott: No talk, but long past time Scotland walked the walk…
Aberdeen Grammar's Craig Shepherd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's misery continues with defeat to GHK in high-scoring contest
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland head coach Davie Carson proud of his players after Melrose thriller

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented