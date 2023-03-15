First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops

By Scott Begbie
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 2:06 pm
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands.
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands.

A new BBC series is set to put the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands in the spotlight.

Highland Cops is a five-part documentary series delving into the work of the UK’s biggest police beat and is commissioned by BBC Scotland and BBC Two.

The series was revealed today, along with a first look at images from the programme.

It will explore what it takes to patrol the beat and keep the peace in a patch that covers 12,000 square miles of lochs, glens, islands and mountains, covered by the Highlands and Islands Division of Police Scotland.

Highland Cops will air on BBC Scotland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Image: BBC Scotland

Highland Cops will shed light on policing the UK’s largest police beat

The documentary will shed light on all aspects of policing, from the crofts on Hebridean islands to the inner-city estates of Inverness.

These hard-working cops take on challenges from protecting endangered species to searching for people missing in the wilds, providing policing for royals visiting Skye, to attending fatal road accidents.

Each week, Highland Cops will explore the work of these detectives and showcases the skills of Wildlife Officers, Dog Handlers, CID, community police officers and more.

From drug raids to wildlife crime… all in a day’s work for Highland Cops

BBC Scotland Commissioning Executive, David Harron, said: “The series shows a huge variety of cases from drugs busts and assaults in urban centres as well as wildlife and other crimes which are particular to this spectacular beat.”

All aspects of policing the UK’s largest beat will feature in the BBC’s Highland Cops. Image: BBC Scotland

BBC Two Commissioning Executive, Tom Coveney, added: “Across some of the UK’s most breath-taking and challenging landscapes, the work of the Highlands and Islands Police is dramatic and inspiring in equal measure.”

Highland Cops will air from next month, debuting on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer weekly, followed by BBC Two.

