‘Hairy-face football messiah’ Willie Miller raves about The Funky Red Pandas’ Gothenburg Greats tribute song

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC fans are embracing a song and video celebrating the club’s greatest team, the Gothenburg Greats.

The Funky Red Pandas’ track Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has racked up more than 5,000 YouTube views in just four days since going online.

Pittodrie legend Willie Miller, who led the club to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in 1983, stars in the video – and has given the song his seal of approval.

Aberdeen will next month celebrate the 40th anniversary of that Euro triumph and The Funky Red Pandas aim to provide the soundtrack to the party.

The song celebrates Aberdeen’s historic quarter-final defeat of German giants Bayern Munich. And how captain Miller kept the shackles on attacking legend Rummenigge – one of the top players in the world at the time.

The Funky Red Pandas recently performed in front of Miller at an event, with singer Stuart Youngson dressed as the Gothenburg Great in his 1983 prime, complete with wig, Aberdeen jersey and iconic moustache.

Singer Stuart said: “Willie Miller was the special guest at local restaurant and we had the absolute pleasure of performing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to him.

“I burst my way out of the toilets dressed as Willie Miller and into the restaurant as the band were playing the song.

“We had such a great reaction, particularly from Willie. He thought it was brilliant.

“Willie is in the video for the song as is John McMaster, another Gothenburg Great.

“We really hope Dons fans take the song and video to heart.

“It is about Aberdeen facing Bayern Munich in the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final.

“We want to be part of the Gothenburg celebrations, and if we could we would be very proud.”

Song played at Pittodrie

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was played to the crowd at Pittodrie by the pre-match DJ in the build up to Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers on Sunday.

The video and track have already gone viral with the Red Army.

Many Dons supporters feature in the promotional video.

Stuart said: “We had so much fun recording the video out in the community.

“There was support from places like The Pittodrie Bar where we went in on a match day.

“I went in dressed as Willie Miller with the moustache, wig and a T-shirt that said Miller on the back.

“We then asked the public to listen to the song and give us their reaction.

“There was amazing feedback with people dancing and singing.

“We also went on a bus with fans and were outside the stadium to meet Aberdeen fans.

“Aberdeen also gave us access to Pittodrie, which we were really grateful for and had great fun.”

Willie Miller: ‘It has taken Aberdeen fans by storm’

The track is a high energy, fun funk number that focuses on how Miller stopped two-time Ballon d’Or (world player of the year) winner Rummenigge.

Lyrics detail how strong Rummenigge was, but then in facing Miller “he met his match. He’s like a God. A hairy-faced football messiah.”

The Funky Red Pandas have an EP launch party at Krakatoa, Aberdeen on Saturday May 13.

Aberdeen legend Miller reckons the song is a big hit with supporters.

Miller said: “The Funky Red Panda guys have written a catchy tune.

“It comes at a time when we look back 40 years to when we overturned Bayern Munich and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“They did a great job with the song and I think it has taken Aberdeen fans by storm.

“I met the band and they are really nice guys.

“I don’t know if it will get to number one – but in the north-east it will be number one.”

Bringing funk and fun to Aberdeen

The Funky Red Pandas are singer Stuart, Graham Bennett (guitar), Stuart Airzee (bass) and Luke Redpath-Stables (drums).

They formed in late 2021 with a clear mission, to bring funk and fun to the Granite City.

Bassist Stuart said: “I played in a band with singer Stuart about eight years ago.

“I decided he would be a good front-man as I had a load of funky bass-lines ready to go.

“I felt Aberdeen was lacking in good, original funk bands. so I wanted to start a funk revelation.

“There are a lot of good rock bands, but I wanted to get some fun and funk in Aberdeen.

“Graham then joined on guitar and brings some really funky guitar licks and with Luke our drummer, it all came together.”

Triumphing in battle of the bands competition

The band played their first gig, at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen, within months of forming.

Earlier this year, The Funky Red Pandas triumphed in the Eruption Battle of the Bands at Krakatoa in Aberdeen.

The competition involved 45 bands, with The Funky Red Pandas triumphing in the final – to win a £2,000 cash prize.

Singer Stuart said: “You have a few options when you start. You can stay in the Bat Cave and record for months and months.

“However, we had just come out of Covid, Russia had just invaded Ukraine and I felt we should just get out there and bring a bit of fun and happiness.

“Fun is absolutely to the core of what we are about.

“Playing in Eruption forced us into honing our set and the performance.

“Winning Eruption was a great triumph for us.

“We were so proud to do something deemed good enough against some fantastic bands.”