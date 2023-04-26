‘Hairy-face football messiah’ Willie Miller raves about The Funky Red Pandas’ Gothenburg Greats tribute song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘Hairy-face football messiah’ Willie Miller raves about The Funky Red Pandas’ Gothenburg Greats tribute song

Miller has backed the song Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to take "Aberdeen fans by storm".

By Sean Wallace
The Funky Red Pandas have released an Aberdeen FC anthem.
The Funky Red Pandas have released an Aberdeen FC anthem. Image: Matt Jolly

Aberdeen FC fans are embracing a song and video celebrating the club’s greatest team, the Gothenburg Greats.

The Funky Red Pandas’ track Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has racked up more than 5,000 YouTube views in just four days since going online.

Pittodrie legend Willie Miller, who led the club to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in 1983, stars in the video – and has given the song his seal of approval.

Aberdeen will next month celebrate the 40th anniversary of that Euro triumph and The Funky Red Pandas aim to provide the soundtrack to the party.

The song celebrates Aberdeen’s historic quarter-final defeat of German giants Bayern Munich. And how captain Miller kept the shackles on attacking legend Rummenigge – one of the top players in the world at the time.

The Funky Red Pandas recently performed in front of Miller at an event, with singer Stuart Youngson dressed as the Gothenburg Great in his 1983 prime, complete with wig, Aberdeen jersey and iconic moustache.

Singer Stuart said: “Willie Miller was the special guest at local restaurant and we had the absolute pleasure of performing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to him.

“I burst my way out of the toilets dressed as Willie Miller and into the restaurant as the band were playing the song.

“We had such a great reaction, particularly from Willie. He thought it was brilliant.

“Willie is in the video for the song as is John McMaster, another Gothenburg Great.

“We really hope Dons fans take the song and video to heart.

“It is about Aberdeen facing Bayern Munich in the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final.

“We want to be part of the Gothenburg celebrations, and if we could we would be very proud.”

Song played at Pittodrie

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was played to the crowd at Pittodrie by the pre-match DJ in the build up to Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers on Sunday.

The video and track have already gone viral with the Red Army.

Many Dons supporters feature in the promotional video.

The Funky Red Pandas release single

Stuart said: “We had so much fun recording the video out in the community.

“There was support from places like The Pittodrie Bar where we went in on a match day.

“I went in dressed as Willie Miller with the moustache, wig and a T-shirt that said Miller on the back.

“We then asked the public to listen to the song and give us their reaction.

“There was amazing feedback with people dancing and singing.

“We also went on a bus with fans and were outside the stadium to meet Aberdeen fans.

“Aberdeen also gave us access to Pittodrie, which we were really grateful for and had great fun.”

The Funky Red Pandas playing live at Krakatoa in Aberdeen.

Willie Miller: ‘It has taken Aberdeen fans by storm’

The track is a high energy, fun funk number that focuses on how Miller stopped two-time Ballon d’Or (world player of the year) winner Rummenigge.

Lyrics detail how strong Rummenigge was, but then in facing Miller “he met his match. He’s like a God. A hairy-faced football messiah.”

The Funky Red Pandas have an EP launch party at Krakatoa, Aberdeen on Saturday May 13.

Aberdeen legend Miller reckons the song is a big hit with supporters.

The Funky Red Pandas have vowed to bring funk and fun to Aberdeen.

Miller said: “The Funky Red Panda guys have written a catchy tune.

“It comes at a time when we look back 40 years to when we overturned Bayern Munich and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“They did a great job with the song and I think it has taken Aberdeen fans by storm.

“I met the band and they are really nice guys.

“I don’t know if it will get to number one – but in the north-east it will be number one.”

Aberdeen football fans have embraced a track by The Funky Red Pandas.

Bringing funk and fun to Aberdeen

The Funky Red Pandas are singer Stuart, Graham Bennett (guitar), Stuart Airzee (bass) and Luke Redpath-Stables (drums).

They formed in late 2021 with a clear mission, to bring funk and fun to the Granite City.

Bassist Stuart said: “I played in a band with singer Stuart about eight years ago.

“I decided he would be a good front-man as I had a load of funky bass-lines ready to go.

“I felt Aberdeen was lacking in good, original funk bands. so I wanted to start a funk revelation.

“There are a lot of good rock bands, but I wanted to get some fun and funk in Aberdeen.

“Graham then joined on guitar and brings some really funky guitar licks and with Luke our drummer, it all came together.”

Triumphing in battle of the bands competition

The band played their first gig, at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen, within months of forming.

Earlier this year, The Funky Red Pandas triumphed in the Eruption Battle of the Bands at Krakatoa in Aberdeen.

The competition involved 45 bands, with The Funky Red Pandas triumphing in the final – to win a £2,000 cash prize.

The Funky Red Pandas with their £2,000 prize after winning Eruption at Krakatoa.

Singer Stuart said: “You have a few options when you start. You can stay in the Bat Cave and record for months and months.

“However, we had just come out of Covid, Russia had just invaded Ukraine and I felt we should just get out there and bring a bit of fun and happiness.

“Fun is absolutely to the core of what we are about.

“Playing in Eruption forced us into honing our set and the performance.

“Winning Eruption was a great triumph for us.

“We were so proud to do something deemed good enough against some fantastic bands.”

