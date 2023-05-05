Taste of Grampian 2023: Ready to taste some culinary delights?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taste of Grampian 2023 is back for another fantastic year of food. The event, which is being held at the P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen on June 3 will showcase a range of famous and familiar faces.

There will also be a whole host of local delicacies on offer for people to try. You can also partake in some live cooking classes too – what more could you want for a day out? So, grab your foodie friends and make a day of it.

A foodies delight at Taste of Grampian 2023

There is so much to do at this fantastic event. James Martin is back for another year, showcasing his top-class cooking skills with a live masterclass for guests. Tik Tok potato sensation Poppy O’Toole has also joined the roster. The thought is a mouth-watering delight.

Also in attendance will be an abundance of local chefs for people to sample. The food is anticipated to be completely out of this world.

However, none of this would be possible without the help of the wonderful Taste of Grampian sponsors. Let’s introduce them, shall we?

Bounty Competitions

This fantastic company are famed for their amazing prize draws and giveaways. The company was founded by Leanne and Calvin Davidson with the few to make people’s lives better by giving people the chance to enter competitions at a fair price.

Most tickets to their competitions start from as little as 99p and there are some amazing prizes up for grabs now, including a Samsung robot vacuum! So, what are you waiting for? Get entering now on the Bounty Competitions website.

Brewdog

Brewdog is an Ellon institution, who specialise in high-quality craft beers to suit anyone’s tastes. Founders, James and Martin are born and bred Aberdonians. The first Brewdog bar opened in Aberdeen in 2017, after the pair had been brewing up a storm in Ellon since 2007.

Now, their beers can be purchased in bars across the world. Plus, many local supermarkets. The team at Brewdog are proud to sponsor Taste of Grampian 2023.

Cala

Cala is an Aberdonian real-estate group who specialise in building high-quality housing in the area. The company formed in 1875 and has branched into multiple different sectors, such as legal proceedings.

Even after 40 years in the business, Cala continues to apply the same guiding principles of exceptional design and build, meeting stringent standards and offering value for money in a wide range of sought-after locations.

Laings

Laings is a specialist kitchen and bathroom fitting group based out of Inverurie. Established in 1862, today Laings is one of the largest independent retailers of luxury kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms in the UK.

They have an incredibly impressive showroom in Inverurie that allows potential customers to tour models of each room. These showcase the high-quality finishes and products that Laings offer.

A tour of the showroom can be booked with an appointment via the Laings website.

Quality Meats Scotland

Last and certainly not least is Quality Meats Scotland (QMS). The team at QMS have been in operation since 1990 and is a public body of the Scottish Government. The aim at QMS is to provide assurance to the public and industry that all meat is up to standards.

They ensure that every bit of meat that hits Scottish supermarket shelves has been quality tested and proven to be a high-standard.

This such an important thing to do as it allows everyone to enjoy their meat. Not only do they quality-check, but they also provide educational resources for people to learn more about the benefits of eating red-meat. Cool, right? Learn more on the QMS website.

The event is a highlight of the Aberdeenshire social calendar and is ensured to be a wonderful day out for all the family.

Now that your mouth is watering and your taste buds are intrigued, why not buy tickets to the event? Tickets are available for purchase on the Taste of Grampian 2023 website. Happy eating.