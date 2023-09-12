Not one, but two, breath-taking castles for sale for £1.8 million as part of Keiss Estate

A magical castle estate near the village of Keiss in Caithness has gone on the market for offers over £1.8 million.

Keiss Estate boasts one mile of beachfront views over Sinclair Bay in Caithness, with not one but two castles.

The estate is centered on Keiss Castle, an 18th-century Baronial property. Estate agents Strutt and Parker in Inverness describe the castle property as in need of “refurbishment”.

Caithness is well known for its royal connection with the Castle of Mey, much-loved by the late Queen Mother, situated 12 miles to the northwest.

Not one, but two, castles for sale as part of Keiss Estate

The sale of the estate includes the ruins of the 16th century Keiss Castle on the cliff top to the east of the newer castle.

Both structures being significant local landmarks, with the older one listed as an ancient scheduled monument. The ruin is currently fenced off.

Two residential properties a two-bed gate lodge, a farmhouse divided into two apartments, a castle apartment and adjacent stores and garages.

Part of the sale is Keiss Mains farm which is a productive arable and stock farm with a modern and traditional farm steading.

The farm is currently subject to a five-year lease.

In a brochure offering the castle for sale, it reads: “Keiss Castle is an imposing and significant 18th-century Scottish Baronial property with a wealth of history and retained features of its time.

“It comprises 11,300 sq. ft of adaptable accommodation over four floors and lies as the centrepiece of the estate which also includes further residential properties and a let arable and stock farm.

“The castle is now in need of refurbishment, upgrading and modernisation.”

“A long tree-lined private driveway gives access to the castle which sits in a considerable and established coastal location.”

Pictures: Could this be yours?