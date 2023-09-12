Not one, but two, breath-taking castles for sale for £1.8 million as part of Keiss Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not one, but two, breath-taking castles for sale for £1.8 million as part of Keiss Estate

Keiss Castle is being marketed by Strutt and Parker in Inverness.

By Louise Glen
Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the castle ruin over Sinclair Bay.
Keiss Castle and its ruin is up for sale. Image: Strutt and Parker.

A magical castle estate near the village of Keiss in Caithness has gone on the market for offers over £1.8 million.

Keiss Estate boasts one mile of beachfront views over Sinclair Bay in Caithness, with not one but two castles.

The estate is centered on Keiss Castle, an 18th-century Baronial property. Estate agents Strutt and Parker in Inverness describe the castle property as in need of “refurbishment”.

Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the castle farm.
Part of the sale includes a farm, that is leased for the next five years. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Caithness is well known for its royal connection with the Castle of Mey, much-loved by the late Queen Mother, situated 12 miles to the northwest.

Not one, but two, castles for sale as part of Keiss Estate

The sale of the estate includes the ruins of the 16th century Keiss Castle on the cliff top to the east of the newer castle.

Both structures being significant local landmarks, with the older one listed as an ancient scheduled monument. The ruin is currently fenced off.

Two residential properties a two-bed gate lodge, a farmhouse divided into two apartments, a castle apartment and adjacent stores and garages.

Part of the sale is Keiss Mains farm which is a productive arable and stock farm with a modern and traditional farm steading.

The farm is currently subject to a five-year lease.

In a brochure offering the castle for sale, it reads: “Keiss Castle is an imposing and significant 18th-century Scottish Baronial property with a wealth of history and retained features of its time.

“It comprises 11,300 sq. ft of adaptable accommodation over four floors and lies as the centrepiece of the estate which also includes further residential properties and a let arable and stock farm.

Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the castle interior.
The inside of the castle is modern with two apartments inside. Image: Strutt and Parker.

“The castle is now in need of refurbishment, upgrading and modernisation.”

“A long tree-lined private driveway gives access to the castle which sits in a considerable and established coastal location.”

Pictures: Could this be yours?

Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the entrance to the castle through a woodland.
Keiss Castle with the ruined Keiss Castle in the background. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the castle.
Keiss Castle offers an opportunity for those who want to take part in the area’s outdoor pursuits. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is tone of the castle bedrooms.
Bedrooms are found on the top floors of Keiss Castle. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the castle farm.
Keiss Castle has hit the market for £1.8million. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Conversation