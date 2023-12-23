Peter Pan star Jordan Conway on the freedom of improv and kilts, Boy George and why P&J Live is a favourite

Last time Peter Pan actor Jordan Conway was in Aberdeen he did not visit the city at all – but he had a very good excuse.

Playing in Elf The Musical at P&J Live last December, the actor, comedian and theatre star arrived just as a particular bitter yellow weather warning hit.

Piles of snow and ice – which caused days of power cuts in Shetland – slammed the north-east.

As a result, most places in the area were closed but thankfully it did not dull Jordan’s memories of the city.

“When we were there it was the first day Aberdeen got proper snow, it felt so magical,” he said.

“When we came out of the venue, it was white everywhere. It was great.”

The 25-year-old, who has only seen non-stop water this year, is returning to P&J Live as the boy who never grew up in Peter Pan.

And snow is not the only reason he is delighted to be back.

P&J Live best UK arena

Growing up watching his father, Jon Conway’s, world of stages, laughter and magic, Jordan jumped into the fray from an early age.

In the 20 or so years since then, Jordan has become an accomplished comedian, actor and filmmaker and is a co-producer at World’s Biggest Panto.

He has supported various comedians such as Bradley Walsh and Paul O’Grady, performed his own comedy show at Butlins and played Charlie Chaplin in Laurel and Chaplin – The Feud at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He also won best supporting actor at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival for his role in the film Grimaldi.

As a result, Jordan has seen his fair share of venues, particularly as Peter Pan will be his 16th pantomime.

Despite this, he admitted P&J Live is a firm favourite.

He said: “I’ve been performing in Scotland since I was a kid. P&J Live is certainly the nicest arena that I’ve ever played – and I’m not just saying that.

“It’s the biggest but it feels the most intimate. We do to 8,000 people which is kind of double anywhere else we’re doing.

“There’s always a really good atmosphere in Scotland. They’re always up for it and the shows have always gone down really well.

“I think you get our humour better than anyone so it’s always been an absolute privilege to be in Scotland.”

Boy George is a ‘bit of a sponge’

In the comedic and “dazzling” spin on the classic fairytale of Peter Pan, Jordan said every show has been a “standout” due to the freedom to improvise.

Which for the stand-up comedian he said was music to his ears.

Playing alongside singer-songwriter Boy George, who is playing the infamous Hook, Jordan said getting a reaction from other cast members has added to the fun.

He said: “I essentially have been given free rein to say and do whatever I want as long as I come back to the plot. So a lot of it is improvisation and I like to try and catch George out and make him smile.

“It’s become a very in-gag with us all that we just want to have fun. Because if we’re having fun, then the audience will enjoy it even more.

“I change the lines up completely just to try and get a different reaction out of the person that I’m on stage with.

“I think it’s really nice because it changes it up all the time and you’re constantly trying for new things.”

When he first started working with Boy George, Jordan said it was a bit surreal but now they have become good friends.

Jordan added: “He’s a joy to be around, he takes a note really well, he’s not sat on his high horse.

“He listens to you, he also understands this is his first year of doing panto so he certainly doesn’t know it all.

“George is a bit of a sponge. He likes learning from other people and hanging around with you and just watching what you’re doing.”

Peter Pan The Arena Spectacular

In preparation for touring with Peter Pan The Arena Spectacular, Jordan has tried out a few new things and told audiences to expect the same.

He has trained in the Hungarian International Circus School, carried out a skydive and tried on a kilt for the first time making improv not the only “incredibly freeing” aspect of the show.

“It was actually really nice,” he said. “There was a bit of a draught but I quite enjoyed it.”

Speaking about Peter Pan again, he said it was the most physically demanding thing he has done yet and people should not expect a normal panto.

“It’s so much more than that,” he said. “It’s an immersive experience where we bring the show to you – literally.

“We go in between the flat floor and the audience….we have aerial people constantly dangling down.

“The show is basically a comedy that’s used a cirque-meets-panto way of getting there. It’s a lot of fun, just come with a smile on your face and be prepared to be entertained.”

Peter Pan The Arena Spectacular is flying to Aberdeen on Wednesday, December 27. To get tickets visit P&J Live’s website.