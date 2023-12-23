‘We’ve been selling toys for four decades – can you guess what the most popular is?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’ve been selling toys for four decades – can you guess what the most popular is?’

Will's Toy Shop in Cults is now run by the fourth generation of the family - and he instinctively knows what kids will want for Christmas.

By Ross Hempseed
CR0046383, Ross Hempseed, Aberdeen. Brendan Will owner of Wills Toy Shop in Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
At the tender age of 12, Brendan Will started working for the family business.

He fondly remembers counting out people’s change behind the counter at Will’s Toy Shop in Cults – and developing an instinct for the toys children want when they come into the store.

Now at the age of 37, Brendan is the fourth generation owner of the popular shop on South Deeside Road and is extremely proud to be part of a 125-year family legacy.

He said: “We are by far the oldest family-owned business in Cults and probably the last on the street.”

The shelves are stocked with gifts and toys for all ages including Pokemon, one of their best-selling ranges. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Will’s Toy Shop began life as a plumbing business started by Alexander Will in 1898.

Decades later the Will family branched out into toys, opening a shop on North Deeside Road in the 1980s where they produced handmade Balsa wood toys.

Since then the shop has modernised, bringing in Barbies and Action Man in the 1990s and Pokemon and Warhammer through the 2020s.

Brendan said: “Will’s Toy Shop began back more than 40 years ago. I recently remember finding an old game called Knockout which we had in stock and had a trademark date of 1978, so there’s a lot of history here.

“My grandmother started making the toys back in the 70s, so it quite a thing to carry on the legacy.”

Brendan Will runs the shop along with his wife Ellen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘I have an instinct for knowing what toys children want’

Will’s Toy Shop has amassed a loyal following and Brendan makes sure to cheerfully greet regular customers daily.

While not the largest shop and having to compete for space with the conjoined Post Office, the store has remained a favourite destination for the Cults community.

He keeps the kids smiling as he shows them around the store, with their eyes are full of wonder as they look around the colourful shelves.

Mr Will says that after all the time spent in the shop he has developed an instinct for what kids want when they come into the store.

He said: “We have a lot of people who come in on a regular basis and I have a knack of knowing what they like and knowing what’s new that’s come in, so I mention to them ‘Have you seen these?’

“I know what they are coming in for and so I can guide them.”

The Toy Shop is connected to the Cults Post Office, which can help drive footfall into the shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He says it’s joyous to see people come in as children and then as teens and then to adults who then come in with their own children.

“It’s really an honour to have that effect on people who want to come back to the shop with their own kids,” he said.

Stuffed teddies are one of the most popular products the shop sells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What’s our most popular toy?

The shop sells a wide range of toys, but Mr Will says one of the most popular products they sell is the Steiff Teddy Bears which he says “last a lifetime”.

The bears remain a popular fixture on the shelves as well as other plushies like Ty Babies and Squishmallows.

Sales this year have followed a similar pattern as last year, says Brendan, but he hopes to expand the business to offer events including Pokemon tournaments.

