Boy George looking forward to showing off ‘evil side’ in P&J Live panto

Aberdeen audiences are being flown to Neverland this December as Peter Pan the panto starring Boy George is coming to P&J Live.

The much-loved story of the boy who never grew up is being brought to life this December.

Promising a spin on the classic tale, the “supersize spectacle” is set to hit the stage on December 28 and 29.

With singer-songwriter Boy George starring as the infamous Captain Hook, it will be a production filled with aerial stunts, “death-defying” escapes and audience-thrown cannonballs.

Cirque performers and Boy George wrestling a crocodile

Boy George is most well-known for being lead singer in the pop band and creator of Karma Chameleon, Culture Club.

However, he is excited to lend his voice to the villainous Captain Hook – as well as wrestling a crocodile.

Boy George said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side. I make my first entrance on a life-size galleon that sails around the stage in front of an amazing water-wall fountain.

“Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event.

“And I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile. What’s not to like?”

The casting of the star follows as Strictly legend, Brendan Cole, enjoyed filling the villain’s boots at HMT’s production of Peter Pan last Christmas.

The panto will also mark the stage debut of Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills celebrity, Dorit Kemsley.

Playing the mermaid in the production, she said it will be a bit of a family casting.

She added: “I am so excited to work with George who is a dear friend and godfather to my children Jagger and Phoenix, who will also be in the show as part of Peter Pan’s gang.”

Peter Pan promises to be ‘breathtaking and hilarious’

The cast of 50 includes rising comedy star Jordan Conway as Peter Pan as well as cirque performers and a large troupe of Irish and Highland dancers.

Producer and maestro Jon Conway told audiences to expect a lot of hilarity and magical moments.

He added: “I am thrilled to be working with Boy George, surely one of the most iconic stars of all time, who will make this production stylish and unique.

“We use every square inch of the stage and auditorium to deliver a massive production both breathtaking and hilarious.

“Two huge LED screens make sure nobody ever misses any of the action.”

Tickets for the show Peter Pan starring Boy George in Aberdeen will be going on sale from May 17. For more information, visit P&J Live’s website.