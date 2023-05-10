Boy George looking forward to showing off ‘evil side’ in P&J Live panto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy George looking forward to showing off ‘evil side’ in P&J Live panto

By Lottie Hood
The production is set to hit the stage at P&J Live this December. Image: P&J Live.
The production is set to hit the stage at P&J Live this December. Image: P&J Live.

Aberdeen audiences are being flown to Neverland this December as Peter Pan the panto starring Boy George is coming to P&J Live.

The much-loved story of the boy who never grew up is being brought to life this December.

Promising a spin on the classic tale, the “supersize spectacle” is set to hit the stage on December 28 and 29.

With singer-songwriter Boy George starring as the infamous Captain Hook, it will be a production filled with aerial stunts, “death-defying” escapes and audience-thrown cannonballs.

Lead singer of Culture Club, Boy George, will be playing Captain Hook. Image: P&J Live.

Cirque performers and Boy George wrestling a crocodile

Boy George is most well-known for being lead singer in the pop band and creator of  Karma Chameleon, Culture Club.

However, he is excited to lend his voice to the villainous Captain Hook – as well as wrestling a crocodile.

Boy George said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side. I make my first entrance on a life-size galleon that sails around the stage in front of an amazing water-wall fountain.

“Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event.

“And I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile. What’s not to like?”

The casting of the star follows as Strictly legend, Brendan Cole, enjoyed filling the villain’s boots at HMT’s production of Peter Pan last Christmas.

Jordan Conway will be playing Peter Pan. Image: P&J Live.

The panto will also mark the stage debut of Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills celebrity, Dorit Kemsley.

Playing the mermaid in the production, she said it will be a bit of a family casting.

She added: “I am so excited to work with George who is a dear friend and godfather to my children Jagger and Phoenix, who will also be in the show as part of Peter Pan’s gang.”

Peter Pan promises to be ‘breathtaking and hilarious’

The cast of 50 includes rising comedy star Jordan Conway as Peter Pan as well as cirque performers and a large troupe of Irish and Highland dancers.

Producer and maestro Jon Conway told audiences to expect a lot of hilarity and magical moments.

He added: “I am thrilled to be working with Boy George, surely one of the most iconic stars of all time, who will make this production stylish and unique.

“We use every square inch of the stage and auditorium to deliver a massive production both breathtaking and hilarious.

“Two huge LED screens make sure nobody ever misses any of the action.”

Tickets for the show Peter Pan starring Boy George in Aberdeen will be going on sale from May 17. For more information, visit P&J Live’s website.

