Home Entertainment

‘Out of this world’: 2:22 – A Ghost Story thrills and chills crowds in Aberdeen

The West End's supernatural thriller runs at His Majesty's Theatre until Saturday.

A 2:22 – A Ghost Story made the audience jump out of their seats. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
A 2:22 – A Ghost Story made the audience jump out of their seats. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Ashleigh Barbour

If you’re aware of Danny Robbin’s hit podcast ‘Uncanny’, you’ll likely fall into one of two camps – you either can’t get enough of the first-hand stories of paranormal encounters, or you think it’s utter nonsense.

My friend Meagan introduced me to it late last year, explaining that when Danny uttered the words “bloody hell, Ken” she was hooked.

I was also hooked by the end of episode one, when his first interviewee – a highly respected scientist – detailed a terrifying experience he had as a young man which he has never been able to explain.

Writer and broadcaster Danny has amassed a cult following since his award-winning podcast launched in 2021, interviewing believers and sceptics in a bid to understand the unexplainable.

The cast of 2:22 – A Ghost story: George Rainsford, Fiona Wade, Veera Chok and Jay McGuiness

‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’ was his West-end debut show, a supernatural thriller which premiered in 2021 and has secured countless award wins and nominations for three Olivier awards.

You may be familiar with it because of some of the celebrities who have taken on lead roles including Cheryl Cole, Lily Allan, Laura Whitmore and Tom Felton.

Clever choices that ensured maximum publicity.

However, after watching the first night of the show’s Aberdeen run at His Majesty’s Theatre last night, I can assure you this show is not a gimmick.

I can’t tell you anything that happened during 2:22 – A Ghost Story

This is a very difficult review to write because the final words that flashed up on stage were “shhhh, please don’t tell” what happened.

So, what to write??

I don’t think I’m giving away too much if I say that the plot focuses on two couples – ranging from a hardcore sceptic to a believer – who try to explain apparent paranormal activity taking place in one of their homes at exactly 2:22 each night.

As the show continues at pace, cracks show in relationships and friendships start to unravel as they challenge and debate each other’s beliefs.

Despite the paranormal theme, the plot was actually relatable in ways as I started comparing my own and my partner’s beliefs to the character’s on stage.

Jay McGuiness, of the boy band The Wanted, plays Ben in 2:22 – A Ghost Story. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

I’m not sure I believe in ghosts as such – I’ve never had any experiences – but I would like to hope there is something after this life and that our loved ones are still somewhere out there keeping an eye on us.

Meanwhile, my other half – a retired police officer with 30 years’ experience – is incredibly logical (this is sometimes very useful and other times very irritating) and has urged me to stop listening to “nonsense” podcasts.

‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’ also explores the psychology behind paranormal beliefs.

Is it just humans constantly craving meaning in a “random mess of a universe”?

Or are thousands of spirits surrounding us all the time, but most of us just take no notice?

Actress, Fiona Wade – of Emmerdale fame – plays Jenny in 2:22 – A Ghost Story. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

2:22 – A Ghost Story gave audience members “genuine chills”

The brilliant show was punctuated with blood curdling screams which made the audience jump out of their seats (there were even warnings on posters outside the theatre doors).

There were moments of sheer terror and mounting dread, all of which culminated in an immediate standing ovation as the cast including Jay McGuiness, Veera Chok, George Rainsford and Fiona Wade took their bow.

HMT has the grandeur to take big West End shows to town, and on this occasion they took something out of this world to the Granite City.

As I left the theatre I overheard someone say they had “genuine chills”, while another said “well, that got my blood pumping”.

The plot of 2:22 – A Ghost Story focuses on two couples, all with different beliefs about the supernatural. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

I was gripped from beginning to end and the hair stood up on my arms as the show reached its climax.

The poor stranger next to me asked if I was OK.

I can’t give you much of a review, however what would I say to my friend – the Uncanny fan – who is going to the theatre on Friday night?

It would have to be “bloody hell, Meagan – this isn’t like anything you’ve seen before”.

