Cross party agreement for extra youth workers and council tax freeze as Moray Council sets its budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cross party agreement for extra youth workers and council tax freeze as Moray Council sets its budget

It is the first time in a decade that parties across the chamber have come together to support it.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Graphic of Moray Council HQ and a council tax bill.
Extra youth workers and a council tax freeze has received cross party agreement as Moray Council sets its budget. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.

Moray Council has agreed its budget for the next financial year.

And it is the first time in a decade that parties across the chamber have come together to support it.

As well as a council tax freeze, members accepted an SNP proposal to hire two new community wardens and eight youth workers.

The cost is expected to be covered by increasing the budgeted staff vacancy rate to 6.5%. That could save £300,000.

‘Momentous for Moray’

And with an extra £10,000 from roundabout sponsorships, it would cover the £290,000 cost of the additional workers.

A proposal from Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn was also accepted at the meeting on Wednesday.

He identified a £8,000 saving by reducing the use of the weed killer glyphosate, with the aim of stopping its use by the end of next year.

While the overall savings needed for the financial year 2024/25 amount to almost £19.2 million, nearly £7.5 million has already been agreed.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson feels she has no option but agree a 100% council tax increase on second homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robetson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conservative administration group leader Kathleen Robertson thanked officers and opposition councillors for their efforts.

She said: “I am pleased to say that we have continued with our collegiate approach to the budget setting and financial processes.

“During the past year, both elected members and officers have been engaged behind the scenes discussing budget savings options and transformation of services.

“These discussions have been robust and productive as seen in the political agreement we have reached in the majority of the budget savings, and in our overall approach to balancing the council’s budget.

‘Robust and productive’ discussions

“As we have shown in the past year, our collegiate approach to setting this budget will ensure that all voices are heard in this chamber and throughout the organisation.”

Ms Robertson highlighted a reduction in real funding from the  Scottish Government. And forecasts for the Scottish economy made the future for local authorities appear “bleak”.

She pledged to keep a “close eye” on spending for the new financial burden of universal free school meals.

Efforts already taken to reduce the deficit include a 100% council tax levy. Along with a new fit life visitor gym membership that should bring in an estimate £2.2 million.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter is backing a tourist tax that could generate around £1.3 million for the Moray area
SNP co-leader Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

While recommending a council tax freeze Ms Robertson said it was not fully funded by Holyrood and the council could be about £1 million worse off.

She added: “Nonetheless it is in the best interests of our residents to not increase their financial burden at this time with a 10% increase in council tax, which would be needed if the freeze was not accepted.”

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter put the blame for a cost-of-living crisis after years of austerity at the door of the UK government. Adding it impacted council finances.

Call to scrap council tax

But he welcomed the “pragmatic” approach to the which he believed was a “significant and positive change” to budget discussions.

Mr Leadbitter said: “While we have not agreed on all areas, red lines from different groups … have been respected and we recognise that more positive approach to budget setting.

“Despite the challenges of austerity budgeting and tax cuts for the wealthiest, we have been able to reach a consensus – at least in Moray.”

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Labour group leader Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Leader of the Labour group Sandy Keith had put forward the case for three extra community wardens to combat antisocial behaviour.

He said: “We hope that the extra two agreed as part of the all party agreement will also be able to extend their focus in to traffic related matters.

“Imagine what we could do if we had a Scottish government who treated local government with respect and who funded it appropriately.

Beginning to feel like the Oscars

Mr Keith added if Moray received Scottish average funding the council would have an extra £15.9 million a year.

He also said the council tax freeze was “outrageous” and called for the system to be reformed.

But he applauded the cross party approach to agreeing the budget.

Mr Keith said: “We’ve compromised for the good of the people of Moray.”

Moray Council civic leader  John Cowe.

Civic leader John Cowe also praised the collegiate approach.

He said: “This has been momentous for Moray.

“It’s really very rewarding to have Moray councillors working together for the benefit of the people of Moray.”

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn had a list of people he wanted to thank, but felt the meeting was beginning to sound like the Oscars.

Cross party support

He said: “It’s been a very good experience going through the collegiate approach to the budget.”

Independent councillor for Buckie Neil McLennan did criticise a lack of vision locally and nationally to tackle long term funding issues.

However he did not put forward an amendment to the budget.

The council has set aside almost £9.3 million to cover budget pressures.

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

That includes £5 million for the council’s share of the Moray Integration Joint Board  £10.6 overspend.

And reserves of £731,000 will be used to reshape services.

Money for Moray Growth Deal projects totalling £1.136 million will also be released.

On top of that £10,156 million from Covid reserves will be used to balance the budget.

Since 2010/2011 the council has made £58 million in savings.

More from Moray

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grame Elrick broke into two Keith shops to steal tills Picture shows; Graham Elrick / Inverness Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (DC Thomson / Facebook) Date; 27/02/2024
Tooled-up Keith thief thwarted by brave shopkeepers
Jim Mackie with arms folded leaning against car.
'Scammers used my identity to steal PPI cash from HMRC'
Looking up at the front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin, which is part of the South Street regeneration
Junners and Jailhouse developers reveal their hopes and new images for Elgin regeneration project
Art students at UHI Moray facing major disruption to their studies after a pause to the fine art degree programme. Image: Hazel Lawson/DCT Media Date; 27/02/2024
UHI Moray students face major disruption to their studies as art degree is 'paused'
Ardnamurchan Distillery
Are we on the verge of M&A for smaller Scotch distilleries?
Cars at Dr Gray's roundabout on A96 in Elgin.
Moray Council budget: How roundabouts could be used to help tackle fly-tipping, dog fouling…
2
Image supplied by police shows Nicole Mitchell, who was last seen on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Body found in Moray woods in search for missing 26-year-old woman
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a callous conman and a danger dog attack
Unit D which will be transformed.
Elgin petrol station owners have foodie plans and the cost of that Poundstretcher transformation…
Tim Eagle could return as a Buckie councillor.
Buckie farmer Tim Eagle on the 90-minute deadline which catapulted him into Holyrood as…

Conversation