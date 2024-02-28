Cross party agreement for extra youth workers and council tax freeze as Moray Council sets its budget

Moray Council has agreed its budget for the next financial year.

And it is the first time in a decade that parties across the chamber have come together to support it.

As well as a council tax freeze, members accepted an SNP proposal to hire two new community wardens and eight youth workers.

The cost is expected to be covered by increasing the budgeted staff vacancy rate to 6.5%. That could save £300,000.

‘Momentous for Moray’

And with an extra £10,000 from roundabout sponsorships, it would cover the £290,000 cost of the additional workers.

A proposal from Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn was also accepted at the meeting on Wednesday.

He identified a £8,000 saving by reducing the use of the weed killer glyphosate, with the aim of stopping its use by the end of next year.

While the overall savings needed for the financial year 2024/25 amount to almost £19.2 million, nearly £7.5 million has already been agreed.

Conservative administration group leader Kathleen Robertson thanked officers and opposition councillors for their efforts.

She said: “I am pleased to say that we have continued with our collegiate approach to the budget setting and financial processes.

“During the past year, both elected members and officers have been engaged behind the scenes discussing budget savings options and transformation of services.

“These discussions have been robust and productive as seen in the political agreement we have reached in the majority of the budget savings, and in our overall approach to balancing the council’s budget.

‘Robust and productive’ discussions

“As we have shown in the past year, our collegiate approach to setting this budget will ensure that all voices are heard in this chamber and throughout the organisation.”

Ms Robertson highlighted a reduction in real funding from the Scottish Government. And forecasts for the Scottish economy made the future for local authorities appear “bleak”.

She pledged to keep a “close eye” on spending for the new financial burden of universal free school meals.

Efforts already taken to reduce the deficit include a 100% council tax levy. Along with a new fit life visitor gym membership that should bring in an estimate £2.2 million.

While recommending a council tax freeze Ms Robertson said it was not fully funded by Holyrood and the council could be about £1 million worse off.

She added: “Nonetheless it is in the best interests of our residents to not increase their financial burden at this time with a 10% increase in council tax, which would be needed if the freeze was not accepted.”

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter put the blame for a cost-of-living crisis after years of austerity at the door of the UK government. Adding it impacted council finances.

Call to scrap council tax

But he welcomed the “pragmatic” approach to the which he believed was a “significant and positive change” to budget discussions.

Mr Leadbitter said: “While we have not agreed on all areas, red lines from different groups … have been respected and we recognise that more positive approach to budget setting.

“Despite the challenges of austerity budgeting and tax cuts for the wealthiest, we have been able to reach a consensus – at least in Moray.”

Leader of the Labour group Sandy Keith had put forward the case for three extra community wardens to combat antisocial behaviour.

He said: “We hope that the extra two agreed as part of the all party agreement will also be able to extend their focus in to traffic related matters.

“Imagine what we could do if we had a Scottish government who treated local government with respect and who funded it appropriately.

Beginning to feel like the Oscars

Mr Keith added if Moray received Scottish average funding the council would have an extra £15.9 million a year.

He also said the council tax freeze was “outrageous” and called for the system to be reformed.

But he applauded the cross party approach to agreeing the budget.

Mr Keith said: “We’ve compromised for the good of the people of Moray.”

Civic leader John Cowe also praised the collegiate approach.

He said: “This has been momentous for Moray.

“It’s really very rewarding to have Moray councillors working together for the benefit of the people of Moray.”

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn had a list of people he wanted to thank, but felt the meeting was beginning to sound like the Oscars.

Cross party support

He said: “It’s been a very good experience going through the collegiate approach to the budget.”

Independent councillor for Buckie Neil McLennan did criticise a lack of vision locally and nationally to tackle long term funding issues.

However he did not put forward an amendment to the budget.

The council has set aside almost £9.3 million to cover budget pressures.

That includes £5 million for the council’s share of the Moray Integration Joint Board £10.6 overspend.

And reserves of £731,000 will be used to reshape services.

Money for Moray Growth Deal projects totalling £1.136 million will also be released.

On top of that £10,156 million from Covid reserves will be used to balance the budget.

Since 2010/2011 the council has made £58 million in savings.