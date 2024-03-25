Austrian incest monster Josef Fritzl wants to move to the Highlands and ‘roam free’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Austrian incest monster Josef Fritzl wants to move to the Highlands and ‘roam free’

The 88-year-old's lawyer told The P&J that her client "will get out of prison - but it will take time".

By Bailey Moreton
Josef Fritzl, who kept his daughter in a cellar for 24 years and fathered seven children by her, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009. Image: People Picture/Apa/Shutterstock (875234a)
Josef Fritzl, who kept his daughter in a cellar for 24 years and fathered seven children by her, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009. Image: People Picture/Apa/Shutterstock (875234a)

Austrian rapist Josef Fritzl has said he wants to “roam free on the wild Highlands of Scotland” if he is released from prison.

Fritzl was jailed for life in 2009 after he admitted to forcing his daughter to be his sex slave for 24 years.

The 88-year-old’s legal team successfully applied to move Fritzl out of a high-security unit for mentally disturbed patients to a regular prison on January 25.

But that decision was subsequently blocked with a new trial date set for April, according to Fritzl’s lawyer Astrid Wagner.

Speaking with The Press & Journal, Ms Wagner said: “He will, to my mind, he will get out of prison. But it will take time.

“It is also a fight against the time, because Mr Fritzl is very old already. He wants to get to at least 100 years.

“If he gets to 100 years, he will get out living, not dead.”

Josef Fritzl wants to see ‘spectacular Highlands scenery’

According to reports in The Scottish Sun, Fritzl has said that if does get out, he wants to move to the Highlands because of its “spectacular scenery”.

He got the idea after watching a documentary about Shakespeare in his high-security prison.

Josef Fritzl wants to move to the Highlands if he is released from prison. Image: People Picture/Apa/Shutterstock 

He said: “I was filled with this wonderful, uplifting feeling, this sense of inspiration for this fantastic culture.

“And it was then I knew that when I get released, it is not Austria I want to stay, rather I want to emigrate to the UK.

“Above all I want to roam free on the wild Highlands of Scotland.”

Fritzl kept daughter imprisoned as sex slave for 24 years

Fritzl locked his daughter Elisabeth in the cellar of their family home in Amstetten in 1984. She was 18 years old.

For the next 24 years she was imprisoned there as his sex slave.

Fritzl fathered seven children with her during that period.

Elisabeth was discovered in 2008 after one of the children was taken to hospital.

Currently, Fritzl is being held in a high-security unit for mentally disturbed patients in Stein prison in Krems, north-east Austria, not far from his former home in Amstetten.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We will by law refuse any application to enter the UK where the applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence and received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly added: “This monster is never coming to our country.

“Any attempt to travel to the UK will be refused – as it would be for anyone convicted of serious sex offences like this.”

