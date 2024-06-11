The Aberdeen Arts Centre is alive with the Sound of Music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Aberdeen Arts Centre is alive with the Sound of Music

For anyone looking for a bit of feel-good escapism with some hope thrown in, Shazam's musical director said to look no further than their production of The Sound of Music.

The Von Trapp children cast for Shazam's The Sound of Music
Some of the cast playing the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

In this current climate, most people could use a bit of warmth, laughter and hope.

And what says escapism more than a stage filled with joyful singing children and a choir of mummy nuns?

This is exactly what Shazam Theatre Company are offering the people of Aberdeen for their 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Performing the feel-good classic The Sound of Music, the show will be running at Aberdeen Arts Centre from June 13 to June 15.

The Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music
The Von Trapp children have been double-cast for the production. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Following an aspiring nun turned governess to seven children in the Von Trapp family, it is a production that is set to showcase the incredible range of talent within the company and also in the wider community of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

There is so much talent, in fact, nearly every Von Trapp child has been double-cast to give them each a chance to shine.

And there to keep them all in line is Frau Schmidt the housekeeper.

Young people can tell well-loved story in a different way

Describing the central character as firm but very friendly, Christina Nelson, who is taking on the role, admitted she had not seen the show until last year.

Once she learned what Shazam’s picked production was, she and her mum Pamela sat down to watch the film together.

While she said it was enjoyable to watch, the 17-year-old said nothing beats the real thing.

She added: “It was really fun to watch but I prefer being in it than watching it because it’s more fun being a part of it.”

Christina Nelson
Christina Nelson is playing Frau Schmidt.

The Dyce resident first joined Shazam three years ago after deciding to take drama in S3.

Now attending rehearsals and groups up to three times a week and just finishing studying performing arts drama at Nescol, it is clear she has found her passion.

“I enjoy being on the stage and getting to perform and getting to explore loads of different characters,” Christina said.

“I feel really happy and excited.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to play Frau Schmidt because it’s very different from previous parts I’ve played.

“She seems like quite a friendly person when she interacts with the children. She knows how to interact with them in a way that they’ll listen but she’s not being really strict with them.”

Encouraging people to come along for the performance, Christina said: “We’re a charity theatre company so the more tickets we sell it helps with all our other workshops.

“And it’s good to come and see theatre, especially from young people because we’re able to tell it in a different way from what people have maybe seen before.”

Two cast members shaking hands.
This year’s production includes a choir of “mummy nuns”.

Going big for Shazam’s 10-year anniversary

The Dyce resident is one of a cast of 40 involved with another 20 people in the production team. One of those also being her mum Paula who is part of the nun choir.

Or as David Small the musical director calls them, the mummy nuns. Although he said they prefer the 32 Club.

Seeing as it is Shazam’s 10th anniversary, David said they wanted to go big.

“This year is a big celebration because it’s our 10th anniversary and we wanted to do something that was a classic,” he said.

David Small
Musical director David Small.

“We wanted to do something that encapsulates what Shazam is all about, which is building confidence and skills, working as part of a community, working in partnership with others and giving people opportunities.

“It’s been quite a lengthy process but it’s definitely been worth taking that extra time.

“We’ve double-cast most of our von Trapp children because we’ve got such a talented bunch that it was impossible to just pick seven Von Trapps.”

‘I hope audiences will go away knowing that there is hope in this turbulent world’

The primary school teacher at Chapel of Garioch School in Inverurie has been with the company since its founding in 2014, minus a two-year break during Covid.

With a broad age range from eight to 70, David said this year’s production has really brought a sense of growth, friendship and family to the show.

He added: “It’s brought a lot of relationship building across the younger generation and up through adulthood into the 32 Club and it’s brought a lot of experience on both sides.

“It’s made it really, really feel like a family.”

The Von Trapp children
Shazam’s Sound of Music will hopefully bring some light and joy.

Drawing comparisons with the show’s plot and what we are seeing in “the modern day”, David said: “We’re not living in a fantastic time at the moment and I think we need to find hope and joy in the small things.

“That very much is what happens in The Sound of Music.

“I hope audiences will go away knowing that there is hope in this turbulent world… That they’ll go away feeling good, feeling inspired, looking at local talent and thinking ‘Yeah, this is what it’s all about.’

“It should just be one of those shows that everyone can escape for that two and a half hours and throw themselves into that story and be taken on that journey.”

The Sound of Music from Shazam Theatre Company is being performed at Aberdeen Arts Centre from June 13 to June 15. 

