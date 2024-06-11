Hotel to be veteran centre’s permanent home as Erskine charity ends partnership with Leanchoil hospital trust

Armed forces charity Erskine has ended their partnership with the Leanchoil Trust.

The charity previously partnered with the Leanchoil Trust in their plans to turn the Leanchoil Hospital into a community hub, veterans centre and affordable housing project in 2027.

The estimated cost of the trust’s project to refurbish the abandoned hospital in Forres which closed to patients in late 2018 is around £5 million.

Now Erskine’s chief executive Ian Cumming has revealed why the charity has stepped away from the hospital project.

What has happened to the Erskine Leanchoil partnership?

Now the charity will focus on transforming the Victoria Hotel into a permanent Erskine Veterans Activity Centre in Forres.

It comes as services are needed now.

Therefore, they will no longer open such a facility inside the hospital.

Mr Cumming explained: “We are committed to delivering a high-quality service this year, which will see us invest further time and significant resources in enhancing and developing our strategy.

“We do however think that veterans want a meaningful community service now, in 2024, as was planned when we first started talking to Leanchoil Trust.

He added: “The extended timelines of the Leanchoil Cottage Hospital refurbishment project are now at odds with Erskine’s desire to deliver for Forres in 2024, and clash somewhat with our strategic plan to be developing and delivering other Veterans community services, in other parts of Scotland from 2026 through to 2028.

“We felt that it only right to let Leanchoil Trust know that, given the delay in programme completion, we felt it was necessary to step away from the hospital refurbishment project – so that our focus could remain on the needs of veterans across Scotland within our original timeline.

“Although Erskine has stepped back from the Leanchoil project, we wish the Trust every success with their worthy endeavour.”

Leanchoil Trust was approached for comment.

Erskine’s work on Victoria Hotel

Since 1864, the Victoria Hotel has been a landmark at the west end of Forres.

Over the years, it has held endless dances, functions and family celebrations. It operated as a hotel until January 2020.

In December, we exclusively revealed the plans for veterans hub.

Erskine bosses have previously raised hopes to open the venue at the hotel before the end of this year.

Simpson Builders has already started work on the former Forres hotel.

The facility will be modelled on its Reid MacEwen Centre in Bishopton, near Glasgow which helps veterans enjoy sports, music, films and other activities.

Meanwhile, charity bosses says the hotel has considerable future flexibility and capacity for it to develop even more services.