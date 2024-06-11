Hotel to be veteran centre’s permanent home as Erskine charity ends partnership with Leanchoil hospital trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel to be veteran centre’s permanent home as Erskine charity ends partnership with Leanchoil hospital trust

The two organisation's timelines were at odds.

By Sean McAngus
Leanchoil Hospital in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Leanchoil Hospital in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Armed forces charity Erskine has ended their partnership with the Leanchoil Trust.

The charity previously partnered with the Leanchoil Trust in their plans to turn the Leanchoil Hospital into a community hub, veterans centre and affordable housing project in 2027.

The estimated cost of the trust’s project to refurbish the abandoned hospital in Forres which closed to patients in late 2018 is around £5 million.

Now Erskine’s chief executive Ian Cumming has revealed why the charity has stepped away from the hospital project.

Leanchoil Hospital in Forres was closed in 2018.

What has happened to the Erskine Leanchoil partnership?

Now the charity will focus on transforming the Victoria Hotel into a permanent Erskine Veterans Activity Centre in Forres.

It comes as services are needed now.

Therefore, they will no longer open such a facility inside the hospital.

Mr Cumming explained: “We are committed to delivering a high-quality service this year, which will see us invest further time and significant resources in enhancing and developing our strategy.

“We do however think that veterans want a meaningful community service now, in 2024, as was planned when we first started talking to Leanchoil Trust.

Leanchoil Hospital in Forres before it was boarded up. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “The extended timelines of the Leanchoil Cottage Hospital refurbishment project are now at odds with Erskine’s desire to deliver for Forres in 2024, and clash somewhat with our strategic plan to be developing and delivering other Veterans community services, in other parts of Scotland from 2026 through to 2028.

“We felt that it only right to let Leanchoil Trust know that, given the delay in programme completion, we felt it was necessary to step away from the hospital refurbishment project – so that our focus could remain on the needs of veterans across Scotland within our original timeline.

“Although Erskine has stepped back from the Leanchoil project, we wish the Trust every success with their worthy endeavour.”

Leanchoil Trust was approached for comment.

Erskine’s work on Victoria Hotel

The Victoria Hotel in Forres.
The Victoria Hotel in Forres.

Since 1864, the Victoria Hotel has been a landmark at the west end of Forres.

Over the years, it has held endless dances, functions and family celebrations. It operated as a hotel until January 2020.

Bar area pictured in the Victoria Hotel.
Inside the Victoria Hotel.

In December, we exclusively revealed the plans for veterans hub.

Erskine bosses have previously raised hopes to open the venue at the hotel before the end of this year.

Our exclusive on the plans to transform the hotel into a hub for veterans.

Simpson Builders has already started work on the former Forres hotel.

The facility will be modelled on its Reid MacEwen Centre in Bishopton, near Glasgow which helps veterans enjoy sports, music, films and other activities.

Meanwhile, charity bosses says the hotel has considerable future flexibility and capacity for it to develop even more services.

Conversation