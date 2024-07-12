Day out ideas: 4 things to do as a family this summer

There are lots things to do in the north of Scotland this summer! Here are four ideas that will keep the whole family entertained.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

4 things to do in the north of Scotland

Join in the 205th Nairn Show celebrations

Head along on Saturday 27 July to celebrate the 205th Nairn Show at Davidson Park! It’s within walking distance from the High Street and there’s free parking and community buses running from the bus station from 9am to 2pm.

Get up and close with award-winning cows, sheep, horses, alpacas and donkeys.

New for 2024, Nairn Show’s Kids Zone will be an educational and fun place for families to spend time. You can milk a cow, discover more about farming and play games!

Livestock judging is from 9am to 12pm, then watch the Champion of Champions parade in the main ring, where you will also witness vintage tractors, hilarity-filled young farmers entertainment, sheep dog trials and much more! Nairn & District Pipe Band and Word Champions Galcantray Clydesdale Horse Display will also provide spectators with an interlude during the day.

The dog friendly day out allows for your pooch to feature in the main ring pet parade or dog race. This year, local dog boarders Brodies Kennel are sponsoring this popular main ring hilarity, with each 1st place winner receiving a £25 cash prize!

Young visitors can also join the main ring races and there’s a variety of free, open-to-all tent competitions with cash prices, including wine, honey, horticulture and flower arranging.

Committees such as Nairn Wine Circle, Nairn & District Beekeepers, Nairn Allotments Society, Nairn Gardeners Club and Nairn Orchard Association all have displays at Nairn Show, and local businesses will proudly be on display during the event.

Nairn Show’s bar has an alcohol license from 11am to 1am, with catering available until late. After an excellent day out, boogie the night away at the marquee dance, with music from Man from Delmonte.

Also new for 2024 is the first ever Speed Shear, taking place at 5pm next to the bar and open to all, with cash prizes.

Get the latest updates on the Nairn Show 2024 or email secretary@nairnshow.org.uk with any enquiries.

A PURRfect day out at Highland Wildlife Park

Head to Highland Wildlife Park this summer for a PURRfect day out!

Only seven miles from Aviemore, the park is open seven days a week and offers breathtaking views of the Scottish Highlands. From cheeky monkeys and elusive wildcats to Scotland’s only polar bears, there’s something for the whole pack to explore.

You can pre-book your tickets without worrying about the weather with the new rainy day guarantee at the park.

If it rains continuously while you’re at the park this summer for more than two hours during official park opening hours, you will get a FREE return visit on a day of your choice this year.

You can now experience a new gateway to the natural world and discover the wild heart of the Cairngorms at the recently opened Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Visit Highland Wildlife Park this summer to create unforgettable memories all while learning how you can help to create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved.

Head to the Highland Wildlife Park website for more details and book online to save.

Try a range of activities at Moy Country Fair

One of the most popular events in the Highland events calendar, Moy Country Fair will take place on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd August 2024 and is set to welcome a diverse range of exhibitors and performers, while also focusing on the exceptional work of the RNLI.

Traditional main ring activities will include Highland dancing, gundog handling and fishing demonstrations as well as a pet parade, terrier racing and ‘float to live’ water safety demonstrations courtesy of RNLI volunteers.

A popular range of field sports will be on offer for all ages including clay pigeon and air rifle shooting and fly-fishing. Beyond the traditional events the fair is renowned for, Moy will see the return of axe-throwing and archery as well as a spectacular BMX stunts and tricks show.

For foodies, there will be a highland food and drink trail featuring nine local street food vendors and live music acts as well as a dedicated food tent and cookery theatre.

Younger visitors will be kept entertained by a range of inflatables, Bubbles the Clown and the Junior MacNab Challenge hosted by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Under 16s can attend the Moy Country Fair for free with adult tickets costing £17 per person if pre-booked online in advance.

Find out more about what’s on at the 2024 Moy Country Fair.

Enjoy everything the 185th Black Isle Show has to offer

The Black Isle Farmers’ Society is gearing up for its 185th Anniversary show!

The preview show on the Muir of Ord showground opens 4pm on Wednesday 31 July. Head along to see the show jumping final and watch the charity tractor push in the main ring. There will also be a sheep dog display and don’t forget to pay a visit to the ever-popular sheep shearing competitions and sheep show.

Thursday 1 August is the main show day. Gates open early so livestock enthusiasts can witness the judging of cattle, sheep and native horses. There is also a fur and feather section with a wide range of poultry, rabbits and cavies. Heavy house turnouts also return to the Black Isle Show this year on the Thursday.

Later, the overall champions from the sections will compete in the Champion of Champions and then will parade around the ring – a fabulous sight!

Around the showground there will be lots on offer at the trade stands, from large machinery and tractors to delicate hand-crafted items. Don’t forget to visit the colourful Flower Show with small craft and photography sections included.

In Bertie’s Bar in the Discovery Area, get up close with animals including alpacas, pygmy goats, sheep, Highland Cows and ferrets. The Royal Highland Education Trust will be on hand to explain some aspects of farming life.

The main ring attraction for 2024 is Steve Colley Trials Rider. The show consists of one of the worlds best trials riders performing amazing tricks and stunts, including the world-famous mono bike (Steve is the only trials rider in the world to perform this stunt) which has no front wheel or front brake.

There is fun for all at the fairground and music in the marquee from a variety of musicians including Ness Factor Winner Gregor Matheson and Joe Davitt.

The dog show will take place on Thursday, with entries taken on the day from 12.30. There is a variety of hot food on offer and live cooking demonstrations. End the day by dancing to local band Scooty & The Skyhooks who are celebrating their 40th anniversary.

There’s something for everyone! Book tickets to the 2024 Black Isle Show.