Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing hamstring

Aberdeen have confirmed speculation midfielder Dante Polvara has suffered a significant injury – revealing the American could be out until October with a hamstring tear.

A Dons statement explained the 24-year-old is due to meet a consultant in the coming days, but is expected to be out of action for 14-16 weeks.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin, in quotes published on the club website, said: “We’re clearly all very disappointed for Dante, particularly as he had made such a positive impression during pre-season.

“He’s an important player for us to lose at such an early stage in our season, but he will have the full support of everyone at the club and I’m sure he will come back stronger from this setback.”

Last season was a break-out campaign for Polvara, and hopes were high for him ahead of the new season – which begins in the Premier Sports Cup at Queen of the South on Saturday – under recently-appointed Swedish gaffer Thelin.

Polvara made 40 appearances for the Dons last season, and impressed in big games – including scoring away at German Bundesliga Eintract Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League, as well as at home to Greek outfit PAOK.

On Thursday, Aberdeen confirmed the signing of 32-year-old SK Brann defensive midfielder (and captain) Sivert Heltne Nilsen.