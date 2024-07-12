Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing hamstring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing hamstring

The Dons confirmed news of Polvara's injury following speculation in recent days.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have confirmed speculation midfielder Dante Polvara has suffered a significant injury – revealing the American could be out until October with a hamstring tear.

A Dons statement explained the 24-year-old is due to meet a consultant in the coming days, but is expected to be out of action for 14-16 weeks.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin, in quotes published on the club website, said: “We’re clearly all very disappointed for Dante, particularly as he had made such a positive impression during pre-season.

“He’s an important player for us to lose at such an early stage in our season, but he will have the full support of everyone at the club and I’m sure he will come back stronger from this setback.”

Last season was a break-out campaign for Polvara, and hopes were high for him ahead of the new season – which begins in the Premier Sports Cup at Queen of the South on Saturday – under recently-appointed Swedish gaffer Thelin.

Polvara made 40 appearances for the Dons last season, and impressed in big games – including scoring away at German Bundesliga Eintract Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League, as well as at home to Greek outfit PAOK.

On Thursday, Aberdeen confirmed the signing of 32-year-old SK Brann defensive midfielder (and captain) Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

