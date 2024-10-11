‘Life is very good’: Gareth Gates opens up about love, life and why he can’t wait to return to Aberdeen

If you happen to be at Aberdeen Beach this weekend then you may spot a familiar face taking an invigorating dip in the sea.

“I sometimes like an ice bath,” laughs singer and fitness fanatic Gareth Gates.

“I’ll be sure to check out Aberdeen Beach while I’m up visiting with my new show.”

In fact, the Pop Idol star is so excited about his forthcoming visit to Aberdeen that he asks me directly for advice on what to do in the city before frantically scribbling down my restaurant recommendations.

“Moonfish Cafe and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish – got it,” Gareth, a seafood fan, beams over video call.

Gareth is excited to be at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Sporting a beige jumper to match his glowing tan, Gareth is a picture of health and happiness as he chats away about the new show he’s bringing to the P&J Live on Saturday October 12.

“I’ve never felt better,” says Gareth, who has recently turned 40.

“I’m fitter than I’ve ever been, I’m more driven and motivated than I’ve ever been.

“My new show is called Gareth Gates sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and I’ve produced it.

“The great thing about Frankie Valli’s music is that every generation knows the songs because they’re so well known, for example songs like Can’t Take My Eyes off You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like a Man, Oh, What a Night, Beggin, Grease and Bye, Bye, Baby.

“So one thing I can guarantee is that everyone will be up on their feet singing and dancing along by the end of the show.”

Gareth Gates to visit Aberdeen, 22 years after Pop Idol

It’s hard to believe that it has been 22 years since Gareth first found fame on the TV talent show Pop Idol where he came runner-up to Will Young.

“Time flies doesn’t it – it’s crazy,” says Gareth.

“It literally does feel like yesterday in some ways, but then I’ve achieved a lot since then.

“Life is good, I’m as busy as ever.”

Daughter to follow in his footsteps

Gareth has certainly achieved a lot both personally and professionally since his Pop Idol days, from starring in numerous West End shows such as Les Miserables to becoming a father to his daughter Missy, who is set to follow in his footsteps.

“My daughter loves to sing and she’s an amazing dancer, so she’s set to follow in her daddy’s footsteps,” smiles Gareth.

“I’ve been asked a few times in the past if she would do The Voice Kids, but we didn’t want to throw her into that too early.

“But she’s 15 now so we’ll have to start to think about what route she wants to take into the industry, so watch this space.”

Celebrity SAS was brutal but brilliant…

It’s not only his daughter who has been inspired by Gareth though, as anyone who watched the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins TV show last year will concur.

Proving that he has both physical and mental resilience, Gareth went on to win the brutal Channel 4 military-style series.

“It was the best and worst experience of my life,” says Gareth.

“They really push you to your limits on all fronts; physically, mentally, psychologically and emotionally.

“But they also find the best in you, and after breaking you down they also build you up.

“I got so much from that process and I was thrilled to be the only one who passed.”

Badly beaten by bullies

During the show, Gareth was flooded with support from viewers after opening up about being bullied over his stammer at school.

“My life at school was hell as a child,” Gareth tells the Press and Journal.

“I was badly beaten at times.

“At the time, I wished there was someone like me in the public eye that I could say ‘well actually I’m like them’ so people would know, understand and appreciate what I was going through.”

Stammer is a constant battle

Working on his speech has been a lifelong battle for Gareth but he says The McGuire Programme – a course to help people with a stammer – has helped him massively.

“The one thing I do want to work on more is my speech, that’s a constant battle as it’s up and down,” he says.

“These interviews are good to keep me on my toes.

“Every time I do an interview, I like to mention The McGuire programme which teaches you new ways of breathing and a new way of speaking, and more importantly a new way of tackling the mindsets that come with having a stammer.”

And Gareth has some advice for anyone who comes across someone with a stammer.

“Just be patient and give them time,” says Gareth.

“It’s about educating people on how to react to people with a stammer.”

Gareth is living his best life…

Away from the stage and TV screen, Gareth is happiest surrounded by his friends and family including his partner Allana Taylor, who is currently touring the UK with the theatre show Hairspray.

“Life is very good,” says Gareth, who was in Liverpool to support Allana with her show.

“It’s a big help that she understands the industry.

“In fact she was following me around the country when I was touring and now I’m following her around.”

And Gareth knows he’s in for a real treat when he visits Aberdeen next month.

“I’m looking forward to playing at P&J Live,” says Gareth.

“I always find that the further north you go, the audiences are much more receptive – there’s always a party when you get to Scotland.”

Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is at P&J Live on Saturday October 12 at 6pm.

Tickets are £35 and to book go to the website pandjlive.com or garethgatessings.com