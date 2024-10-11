‘Life is very good’: Gareth Gates opens up about love, life and why he can’t wait to return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Life is very good’: Gareth Gates opens up about love, life and why he can’t wait to return to Aberdeen

The Pop Idol star is considering a chilly dip in the North Sea and a visit to a local restaurant during his visit to the city next month.

Gareth Gates, pictured, can't wait to perform in Aberdeen.
Gareth Gates, pictured, can't wait to perform in Aberdeen. Image: Gareth Gates
By Rosemary Lowne

If you happen to be at Aberdeen Beach this weekend then you may spot a familiar face taking an invigorating dip in the sea.

“I sometimes like an ice bath,” laughs singer and fitness fanatic Gareth Gates.

“I’ll be sure to check out Aberdeen Beach while I’m up visiting with my new show.”

In fact, the Pop Idol star is so excited about his forthcoming visit to Aberdeen that he asks me directly for advice on what to do in the city before frantically scribbling down my restaurant recommendations.

“Moonfish Cafe and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish – got it,” Gareth, a seafood fan, beams over video call.

Gareth Gates, pictured performing at the MacMoray music festival in Elgin, is exciting about his forthcoming show in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gareth is excited to be at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Sporting a beige jumper to match his glowing tan, Gareth is a picture of health and happiness as he chats away about the new show he’s bringing to the P&J Live on Saturday October 12.

“I’ve never felt better,” says Gareth, who has recently turned 40.

“I’m fitter than I’ve ever been, I’m more driven and motivated than I’ve ever been.

“My new show is called Gareth Gates sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and I’ve produced it.

“The great thing about Frankie Valli’s music is that every generation knows the songs because they’re so well known, for example songs like Can’t Take My Eyes off You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like a Man, Oh, What a Night, Beggin, Grease and Bye, Bye, Baby.

“So one thing I can guarantee is that everyone will be up on their feet singing and dancing along by the end of the show.”

Gareth will be performing at P&J Live on Saturday October 12. Image: Gareth Gates

Gareth Gates to visit Aberdeen, 22 years after Pop Idol

It’s hard to believe that it has been 22 years since Gareth first found fame on the TV talent show Pop Idol where he came runner-up to Will Young.

“Time flies doesn’t it – it’s crazy,” says Gareth.

“It literally does feel like yesterday in some ways, but then I’ve achieved a lot since then.

“Life is good, I’m as busy as ever.”

It feels like yesterday when Gareth starred in Pop Idol. Image: Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Daughter to follow in his footsteps

Gareth has certainly achieved a lot both personally and professionally since his Pop Idol days, from starring in numerous West End shows such as Les Miserables to becoming a father to his daughter Missy, who is set to follow in his footsteps.

“My daughter loves to sing and she’s an amazing dancer, so she’s set to follow in her daddy’s footsteps,” smiles Gareth.

“I’ve been asked a few times in the past if she would do The Voice Kids, but we didn’t want to throw her into that too early.

“But she’s 15 now so we’ll have to start to think about what route she wants to take into the industry, so watch this space.”

Gareth says his stammer is a daily battle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Celebrity SAS was brutal but brilliant…

It’s not only his daughter who has been inspired by Gareth though, as anyone who watched the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins TV show last year will concur.

Proving that he has both physical and mental resilience, Gareth went on to win the brutal Channel 4 military-style series.

“It was the best and worst experience of my life,” says Gareth.

“They really push you to your limits on all fronts; physically, mentally, psychologically and emotionally.

“But they also find the best in you, and after breaking you down they also build you up.

“I got so much from that process and I was thrilled to be the only one who passed.”

Gareth, second from the left, pictured with fellow Pop Idol contestant Will Young and Ant and Dec. Image: Shutterstock

Badly beaten by bullies

During the show, Gareth was flooded with support from viewers after opening up about being bullied over his stammer at school.

“My life at school was hell as a child,” Gareth tells the Press and Journal.

“I was badly beaten at times.

“At the time, I wished there was someone like me in the public eye that I could say ‘well actually I’m like them’ so people would know, understand and appreciate what I was going through.”

Gareth has overcome adversity in his life. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Stammer is a constant battle

Working on his speech has been a lifelong battle for Gareth but he says The McGuire Programme – a course to help people with a stammer – has helped him massively.

“The one thing I do want to work on more is my speech, that’s a constant battle as it’s up and down,” he says.

“These interviews are good to keep me on my toes.

“Every time I do an interview, I like to mention The McGuire programme which teaches you new ways of breathing and a new way of speaking, and more importantly a new way of tackling the mindsets that come with having a stammer.”

And Gareth has some advice for anyone who comes across someone with a stammer.

“Just be patient and give them time,” says Gareth.

“It’s about educating people on how to react to people with a stammer.”

Gareth says his new show will have everyone dancing and singing along. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gareth is living his best life…

Away from the stage and TV screen, Gareth is happiest surrounded by his friends and family including his partner Allana Taylor, who is currently touring the UK with the theatre show Hairspray.

“Life is very good,” says Gareth, who was in Liverpool to support Allana with her show.

“It’s a big help that she understands the industry.

“In fact she was following me around the country when I was touring and now I’m following her around.”

And Gareth knows he’s in for a real treat when he visits Aberdeen next month.

“I’m looking forward to playing at P&J Live,” says Gareth.

“I always find that the further north you go, the audiences are much more receptive – there’s always a party when you get to Scotland.”

Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is at P&J Live on Saturday October 12 at 6pm.

Tickets are £35 and to book go to the website pandjlive.com or garethgatessings.com

 

Conversation