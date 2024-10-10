Unmissable things to do with your kids this October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Unmissable things to do with your kids this October

With the October school holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to start planning some fun activities to keep the kids entertained.

kids playing in leaves
Looking for fun things to do with your kids this October?

Whether you’re looking for autumnal adventures, creative play or something to spark their curiosity, there’s plenty on offer to make this break memorable.

Jump In

Things to do with your kids image, trampolines at jump in
Bounce the day away at Jump In.

Jump into spooky at Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park Aberdeen this October half term with a variety of Halloween activities taking place throughout the month.

There’s limited edition Halloween socks, a fun in-park Witches’ Potion Quest where finding all hair-raising hidden ingredients will earn you a spooky prize and to top it off, there will be four spine-chilling After Dark Fright Nights full of scares and thrills on October 25 and 26, and November 1 and 2 from 6-8pm!

Experience the park transformed into a haunted arena full of eerie decorations, spooky music and disco lights. Beware the terrifying dementors lurking in the shadows!

Everyone’s invited to dress up and join the fun – the most spook-tacular costume will win a free bounce pass to return for even more thrills!

Secure your tickets now for a jumptastic October Half Term!

Play Town Inverurie

outside of Play Town.
Engage in play all day at Play Town.

Play Town Inverurie is a children’s role play café. Whether your child wants to be a princess, a fire fighter, a builder, a dinosaur explorer, look after the babies or do a supermarket shop, it is all covered. Children love to play make believe and Play Town Inverurie will support and awaken their imagination.

Play Town is a small play area with a café in the middle so it’s ideal for wee ones to get the freedom to play and the adults can relax or catch up with friends.  The café is open all day serving lunches and delicious home bakes.

It has four sessions daily:
9.30am-11am, 11.30am-1pm, 1.30pm-3pm and 3.30pm-5pm
Booking is advised.

It also runs special sessions. There’s pottery painting, Halloween parties and Santa visits all coming up.  Please see its website for more details.

In addition, it runs toddler groups on Tuesday mornings and afternoons and on Wednesday mornings. This is a great way for children to socialise and learn through play and for you to meet other parents and grandparents!

Learn more via its website.

Dinosaur World Live – His Majesty’s Theatre

dinosaur on stage
Meet some roaring creatures live on stage.

Looking for new things to do with your kids this October? Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live at His Majesty’s Theatre on October 15 and 16 in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage.
  
Book now before tickets become extinct! 

★★★★★ ‘Great fun. Highly recommended for all ages’ What’s Good To Do

★★★★ ‘A spectacular interactive show!’ OK! Magazine

★★★★ ‘The perfect family show. Educational and entertaining’ The Reviews Hub

The Gordon Highlanders Museum

People looking around the Gordon highlander museum
Have an educational day this October holiday.

The Gordon Highlanders Museum has just been named Best Visitor Attraction 2024 at The Aberdeen City & Shire Thistle Awards.  Why not visit during October and enjoy its beautiful building and gardens as the leaves begin to show their golden colours in Aberdeen’s West End.

Learn about one of Scotland’s most famous Highland infantry regiments through the many engaging stories of courage and community; explore its gardens and award winning First World War replica trench; marvel at the interior of one of Aberdeen’s finest historic buildings; and enjoy a fine piece in the relaxing surroundings of our Garden Café which it runs in partnership with local café Cognito.

Whether you choose a guided tour by one of our knowledgeable Volunteer Guides or an Audio Guide in one of nine available languages, you will enjoy a great family day with something for all ages.

Learn more via its website.

Scallywags

Things to do with your kids image, scallywags
Make it a day of fun at Scallywags.

Scallywags Soft Play in Stonehaven and Montrose is the ultimate adventure spot for kids this October holiday! With play areas packed full of slides and climbing frames, it’s a paradise for little explorers. From toddlers to older kids, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Entry starts at just £5, making it a fantastic, wallet-friendly way to keep the kids entertained while they burn off all that energy!

But it’s not just about the play—Scallywags prides itself on serving delicious meals and cakes, a far cry from your regular soft play menu! Their café serves up delicious treats, and their famous churros are an absolute must-try. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and dusted with sugar—pure heaven! Whether you’re indulging in some sweet snacks or grabbing a bite to eat, the food will keep both kids and grown-ups smiling.

Plus, the whole place has a friendly, welcoming vibe that makes it easy for parents to kick back and relax while the kids go wild. So, whether you’re chasing laughs, lunch or both, Scallywags is the perfect spot to make holiday memories with your little ones. Get ready for fun, food and fantastic times!

Book your day out filled with fun today.

