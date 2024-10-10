Unmissable things to do with your kids this October

Whether you’re looking for autumnal adventures, creative play or something to spark their curiosity, there’s plenty on offer to make this break memorable.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Jump In

Jump into spooky at Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park Aberdeen this October half term with a variety of Halloween activities taking place throughout the month.

There’s limited edition Halloween socks, a fun in-park Witches’ Potion Quest where finding all hair-raising hidden ingredients will earn you a spooky prize and to top it off, there will be four spine-chilling After Dark Fright Nights full of scares and thrills on October 25 and 26, and November 1 and 2 from 6-8pm!

Experience the park transformed into a haunted arena full of eerie decorations, spooky music and disco lights. Beware the terrifying dementors lurking in the shadows!

Everyone’s invited to dress up and join the fun – the most spook-tacular costume will win a free bounce pass to return for even more thrills!

Secure your tickets now for a jumptastic October Half Term!

Play Town Inverurie

Play Town Inverurie is a children’s role play café. Whether your child wants to be a princess, a fire fighter, a builder, a dinosaur explorer, look after the babies or do a supermarket shop, it is all covered. Children love to play make believe and Play Town Inverurie will support and awaken their imagination.

Play Town is a small play area with a café in the middle so it’s ideal for wee ones to get the freedom to play and the adults can relax or catch up with friends. The café is open all day serving lunches and delicious home bakes.

It has four sessions daily:

9.30am-11am, 11.30am-1pm, 1.30pm-3pm and 3.30pm-5pm

Booking is advised.

It also runs special sessions. There’s pottery painting, Halloween parties and Santa visits all coming up. Please see its website for more details.

In addition, it runs toddler groups on Tuesday mornings and afternoons and on Wednesday mornings. This is a great way for children to socialise and learn through play and for you to meet other parents and grandparents!

Learn more via its website.

Dinosaur World Live – His Majesty’s Theatre

Looking for new things to do with your kids this October? Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live at His Majesty’s Theatre on October 15 and 16 in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage.



Book now before tickets become extinct!

★★★★★ ‘Great fun. Highly recommended for all ages’ What’s Good To Do

★★★★ ‘A spectacular interactive show!’ OK! Magazine

★★★★ ‘The perfect family show. Educational and entertaining’ The Reviews Hub

The Gordon Highlanders Museum

The Gordon Highlanders Museum has just been named Best Visitor Attraction 2024 at The Aberdeen City & Shire Thistle Awards. Why not visit during October and enjoy its beautiful building and gardens as the leaves begin to show their golden colours in Aberdeen’s West End.

Learn about one of Scotland’s most famous Highland infantry regiments through the many engaging stories of courage and community; explore its gardens and award winning First World War replica trench; marvel at the interior of one of Aberdeen’s finest historic buildings; and enjoy a fine piece in the relaxing surroundings of our Garden Café which it runs in partnership with local café Cognito.

Whether you choose a guided tour by one of our knowledgeable Volunteer Guides or an Audio Guide in one of nine available languages, you will enjoy a great family day with something for all ages.

Learn more via its website.

Scallywags

Scallywags Soft Play in Stonehaven and Montrose is the ultimate adventure spot for kids this October holiday! With play areas packed full of slides and climbing frames, it’s a paradise for little explorers. From toddlers to older kids, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Entry starts at just £5, making it a fantastic, wallet-friendly way to keep the kids entertained while they burn off all that energy!

But it’s not just about the play—Scallywags prides itself on serving delicious meals and cakes, a far cry from your regular soft play menu! Their café serves up delicious treats, and their famous churros are an absolute must-try. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and dusted with sugar—pure heaven! Whether you’re indulging in some sweet snacks or grabbing a bite to eat, the food will keep both kids and grown-ups smiling.

Plus, the whole place has a friendly, welcoming vibe that makes it easy for parents to kick back and relax while the kids go wild. So, whether you’re chasing laughs, lunch or both, Scallywags is the perfect spot to make holiday memories with your little ones. Get ready for fun, food and fantastic times!

Book your day out filled with fun today.