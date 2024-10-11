The story behind the new Midgies horror movie…that will be filmed in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

The story behind the new Midgies horror movie…that will be filmed in Glencoe

Fort William-based Barry Hutchison, known as crime writer DJ Kirk, is delighted his 'joke' is going to be a feature film.

By Louise Glen
Midgies the horror movie
Midgies trailer has been released. Image: Mythic Picnic.

The film world is setting its sights on the greatest monster of all time, the midge!

A trailer for the Midgies comedy horror movie was released this week.

And distributors, and more importantly financiers are already falling over themselves to make the film about mutant killer midges.

The criminal mastermind behind the plan is Barry Hutchison – crime writer JD Kirk.

Posting on social media as a joke last year, the Fort William-based author thought it would make his followers laugh.

‘We don’t have tigers or tarantulas in Scotland, just the midgie’

But Glasgow-based filmmaker Alessio Avezzano didn’t think it was funny at all, he thought it was brilliant.

TheMidgies trailer
Be afraid, be very afraid the Midgies are here! Image: Mythic Picnic.

He approached Mr Hutchison asking if he had a script.

Mr Hutchison told The Press and Journal: “Last year I put a bit on my social media. I said I had this idea for a Scottish monster story.

“Of course, we don’t have tigers or tarantulas in Scotland so I said it was about the horror midgie.

“I mocked up faked images. It was picked up by BBC News and it was picked all over the world.”

After appearing in the news, and speaking to radio stations in America, Mr Avezzano who runs Mythic Picnic Productions got in touch.

“He said ‘I love this idea, do you have a script?'”, Mr Hutchison explained.

“So I went away and put a script together in five days and sent it off to Allessio.”

Mr Avezzano said he “loved it” and from there took it to American producers who were equally excited about the project.

While initially there was lots of talk about making the film, and relocating it to Canada for filming, things went quiet.

So over the summer, Alessio shot the short teaser for the film, with some of the filming done on Loch Lomond-side.

Author JD Kirk sitting on a chair and looking at the camera.
Barry Hutchison writes under the pen name JD Kirk for his multi-million selling DCI Logan series. Image: Supplied.

Mr Hutchison said the focus was now on making the film as much of a Scottish production as possible.

He said: “There is so much talent in Scotland, yet rarely do people get to work on a Hollywood movie, so this is exciting for lots of reasons.”

Mr Hutchison is keen to have Glencoe in the shoot

Exterior locations are likely to include places in the Scottish Highlands.

In particular, Mr Hutchison is keen to have Glencoe in the shoot.

“It is a place that is beautiful and dark at the same time. It changes every time you see it and will be wonderful as the backdrop to a movie.”

The film teaser on YouTube and other channels has already had 100,000 views.

Mr Hutchison said: “We are talking to distributors and financiers now.

“So it looks like it will be made next summer in the Highlands, although we will be plagued by actual midges which could be problematic.”.”

Millions of female midges gather in swarms as they seek out blood to feed their eggs.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Entertainment

Jacob Campbell, one of the campaigners seeking to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two years on from Belmont Filmhouse closure, how is the £2m campaign to reopen…
Gareth Gates, pictured, can't wait to perform in Aberdeen.
'Life is very good': Gareth Gates opens up about love, life and why he…
To go with story by Karen Roberts. ents feature on Blood Brothers Picture shows; Cast of Blood Brothers on stage. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Don't miss Blood Brothers at Eden Court - standing ovation from Inverness audience
kids playing in leaves
Unmissable things to do with your kids this October
Music legend Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues is to play Aberdeen. Image: Valeria Masselli
Exclusive: The Moody Blues legend Justin Hayward recalls 'sinister undercurrent' of touring America in…
There's always a huge turnout for the Aberdeen firework display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and…
Alt band Benefits to play Aberdeen Image by Tom White
Exclusive: The evolution and rise of Britain's hottest rising band Benefits as they ready…
Gayle outside fire-hit Sandford Lodge near Peterhead. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Sandford Lodge: What does the future hold for historic fire-hit Peterhead mansion?
Caroline Young (right) has written the first biography on Frances Farquharson (left) who was a well-known and memorable figure in Braemar.
Inside the colourful life of Frances Farquharson who helped transform tartan and Braemar
Cit, Annie and Jill travel as a family acapella trio.
'Don't you want to kill each other?': The Aberdeenshire mum and siblings who travel…

Conversation