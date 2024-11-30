How Aberdeen’s Panto King Alan McHugh balances 50 December shows with own Christmas traditions

Despite being a wee Weegie, Alan McHugh has become synonymous with most people’s Christmas in and around Aberdeen.

For the last 20 years, the panto dame has created and starred in many colourful and hilarious festive productions at His Majesty’s Theatre usually in some marvellous get-up.

It is a career that has seen him labelled, in his favourite review so far, as the “mannie that rins aboot daft-like in the dresses” to many in the north-east.

So when it comes to December, Alan’s festivities usually look a little different.

“I do enjoy Christmas and the festive season, but for me, it’s over in the blink of an

eye,” he said.

“There’s no real build-up to it because we’re working all day every day including Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

“But I’m not complaining, and with panto, I like to think we’re helping bring the festive season to everyone else.”

Here, Alan tells us about:

How he finally unwinds on Christmas Day

His favourite bit of Christmas dinner

The secret to panto power naps

His favourite guest stars over the years

And his panto fitness regime

What do you like about Aberdeen?

The people and the audiences. Their warmth and friendliness, and the fact that they’ve

taken this Weegie to their hearts and made me feel like an honorary Aberdonian.

With performing over 50 shows during December, how do you stay healthy and keep high energy?

I do a lot of running by Aberdeen beachfront but also being sensible about it and not overdoing it. Flu and Covid vaccines, multivitamins, Echinacea and Berocca also help keep the bugs at bay.

And sleep is crucial. I try to get a decent sleep every night, but often fail miserably to do so! I’ve got an airbed in my dressing room, so I can have a power nap between shows if I’m feeling a bit tired. But we’re all often running on fumes for much of the run and it’s the enthusiasm of the audience which gives the energy and adrenalin to keep powering through.

What have been some of your highlights from doing 20 years of panto in Aberdeen?

It’s hard to pick out specific highlights from the shows but one specific highlight – although I died a million deaths as it happened – was in 2022 when I was ambushed onstage by Ben Torrie on what turned out to be my 1,000th performance as HMT Dame. I felt totally humbled by the experience. Here’s to the next thousand!

Do you have any favourite panto guests stars?

I’ve been so spoiled down the years with the guest stars we’ve had. Elaine C Smith was with us for eight years and was a wonderful member of the company rather than a visiting guest star. But with the likes of Alan Fletcher, Jimmy Osmond, Lee Mead and Brendan Cole, we were totally spoiled, because they were not only ‘top turns’ but were great people who fell in love with the city, theatre and show and have remained friends ever since.

As for Greg McHugh, the character of Gary is possibly the funniest creation I have ever had the honour of sharing a stage with. And he loved it so much last year, that he wanted to come back this year.

What do you do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

After our evening show on Christmas Eve, I jump straight into the car and drive back to Glasgow and usually get home just before midnight. Christmas Day will be spent with my wife, son and daughter, their partners and wider family. Usually about 15 of us. We’ll have breakfast, do presents and then have Christmas dinner depending on which family member is on duty.

What is your favourite food on Christmas?

Pigs in blankets! I could happily just eat hunners of them and not bother with the other stuff.

Do you have any family traditions?

No family traditions, and the TV probably doesn’t get turned on all day. We all just get together, eat, drink and have a good day enjoying each other’s company. There are too many folk for games, and we’d probably never agree on what to watch.

Are you able to enjoy Christmas Day or do you always have one eye on the two shows the next day?

I enjoy Christmas Day but I do have to be careful when it comes to “celebrating”. Not so much because of the two shows the next day, but driving back up for the matinee on Boxing Day morning. So, I have a cut-off time on Christmas Day when I stop “celebrating” to ensure that I can safely get in the car the next morning. That’s showbiz!