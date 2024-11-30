How Aberdeen’s Panto King Alan McHugh balances 50 December shows with own Christmas traditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Aberdeen’s Panto King Alan McHugh balances 50 December shows with own Christmas traditions

Alan McHugh shares his survival tips during Aberdeen's mad panto season, his favourite guest stars and why he has to tamp down on his Christmas Day celebrations.

Alan McHugh and Elaine C Smith at Aberdeen Christmas Village
Alan McHugh admits his Christmas period might seem a little different than most. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Despite being a wee Weegie, Alan McHugh has become synonymous with most people’s Christmas in and around Aberdeen.

For the last 20 years, the panto dame has created and starred in many colourful and hilarious festive productions at His Majesty’s Theatre usually in some marvellous get-up.

It is a career that has seen him labelled, in his favourite review so far, as the “mannie that rins aboot daft-like in the dresses” to many in the north-east.

Brendan Cole (Captain Hook) Alan McHugh (Maggie Celeste) PJ Corrigan (Smee) Danielle Jam (Tinkerbell) Michael Karl-Lewis (Peter Pan)
Alan McHugh (left) has become well-known for his Dame make-up, outfits and hilarity. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

So when it comes to December, Alan’s festivities usually look a little different.

“I do enjoy Christmas and the festive season, but for me, it’s over in the blink of an
eye,” he said.

“There’s no real build-up to it because we’re working all day every day including Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Alan McHugh presenting at The Archie Foundation Variety Show at the Tivoli Theatre.
The Christmas period goes by very fast for Aberdeen panto cast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“But I’m not complaining, and with panto, I like to think we’re helping bring the festive season to everyone else.”

Here, Alan tells us about:

  • How he finally unwinds on Christmas Day
  • His favourite bit of Christmas dinner
  • The secret to panto power naps 
  • His favourite guest stars over the years
  • And his panto fitness regime 

What do you like about Aberdeen?

The people and the audiences. Their warmth and friendliness, and the fact that they’ve
taken this Weegie to their hearts and made me feel like an honorary Aberdonian.

Alan McHugh in front of the Aberdeen sign.
Alan McHugh is celebrating his 20th year performing on HMT for panto season this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

With performing over 50 shows during December, how do you stay healthy and keep high energy?

I do a lot of running by Aberdeen beachfront but also being sensible about it and not overdoing it. Flu and Covid vaccines, multivitamins, Echinacea and Berocca also help keep the bugs at bay.

Aberdeen Beach
Alan often runs by Aberdeen beachfront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And sleep is crucial. I try to get a decent sleep every night, but often fail miserably to do so! I’ve got an airbed in my dressing room, so I can have a power nap between shows if I’m feeling a bit tired. But we’re all often running on fumes for much of the run and it’s the enthusiasm of the audience which gives the energy and adrenalin to keep powering through.

What have been some of your highlights from doing 20 years of panto in Aberdeen?

It’s hard to pick out specific highlights from the shows but one specific highlight – although I died a million deaths as it happened – was in 2022 when I was ambushed onstage by Ben Torrie on what turned out to be my 1,000th performance as HMT Dame. I felt totally humbled by the experience. Here’s to the next thousand!

Elaine C Smith and Alan McHugh
Elaine C Smith did the panto for eight years in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Do you have any favourite panto guests stars? 

I’ve been so spoiled down the years with the guest stars we’ve had. Elaine C Smith was with us for eight years and was a wonderful member of the company rather than a visiting guest star. But with the likes of Alan Fletcher, Jimmy Osmond, Lee Mead and Brendan Cole, we were totally spoiled, because they were not only ‘top turns’ but were great people who fell in love with the city, theatre and show and have remained friends ever since.

As for Greg McHugh, the character of Gary is possibly the funniest creation I have ever had the honour of sharing a stage with. And he loved it so much last year, that he wanted to come back this year.

Alan McHugh with Greg McHugh and Michael Lewis
Alan said having the character of Gary in the panto might be his funniest production yet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? 

After our evening show on Christmas Eve, I jump straight into the car and drive back to Glasgow and usually get home just before midnight. Christmas Day will be spent with my wife, son and daughter, their partners and wider family. Usually about 15 of us. We’ll have breakfast, do presents and then have Christmas dinner depending on which family member is on duty.

What is your favourite food on Christmas? 

Pigs in blankets! I could happily just eat hunners of them and not bother with the other stuff.

Do you have any family traditions?

No family traditions, and the TV probably doesn’t get turned on all day. We all just get together, eat, drink and have a good day enjoying each other’s company. There are too many folk for games, and we’d probably never agree on what to watch.

Greig McHugh and Alan McHugh performing in Sleeping Beauty HMT Panto.
Alan has to cut off his “celebrating” at a certain time on Christmas Day. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Are you able to enjoy Christmas Day or do you always have one eye on the two shows the next day?

I enjoy Christmas Day but I do have to be careful when it comes to “celebrating”. Not so much because of the two shows the next day, but driving back up for the matinee on Boxing Day morning. So, I have a cut-off time on Christmas Day when I stop “celebrating” to ensure that I can safely get in the car the next morning. That’s showbiz!

Conversation