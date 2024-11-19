Shed Seven singer Rick Witter on the fall and rise of the Britpop legends as they ready to headline Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Shed Seven singer Rick Witter on the fall and rise of the Britpop legends as they ready to headline Aberdeen

The Shed Seven front-man says he is stunned at the enduring emotional resonance with fans of songs written in the Britpop boom in the nineties.

By Sean Wallace
Britpop legends Shed Seven are bidding for a second number one album this year. Image by Barnaby Fairley
Shed Seven singer Rick Witter says the emotional connection with fans will ensure they never take the success of their comeback for granted.

Britpop legends Shed Seven have enjoyed a phenomenal 2024 with two number one albums and sell-out tours.

All the tickets for their headline show at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday, November 21 were quickly snapped up.

As they play the Granite City as part of a 30th anniversary tour the irony is not lost on the singer that this is one of the most successful years in the band’s long career.

Now 51-years-old Rick admits the emotional connection of their songs with fans did not register with the band during the Britpop era.

They do now as songs written in the nineties, such as Chasing Rainbows, continue to resonate with fans old…and new.

To the extent that Rick is bombarded with photos of rainbows by fans.

bidding for a second number one album this year. Image by Chris Little
Rick said: “When we walk out onto stages and perform songs like Disco Down, Bully Boy, Dolphin and On Standby the whole room sings them back at us.

“They sing it like they are having the best night of their lives.

“When we came back that was a bit of a shock because we hadn’t understood that those songs had connected with people.

“That the songs meant so much to them.

“We just presumed the records were bought, forgotten about and they moved on to another band. But they didn’t.

“I’m 51 now and being older I acknowledge what is happening to us and appreciate it.

“Because in the nineties we didn’t as we were just young kids getting drunk all the time and expecting it to come to us.

“And then when it stopped it was hold on a minute, where’s that gone?”

Shed Seven to play a sell out show in Aberdeen Image by Barnaby Fairley
‘Then Britpop fell out of favour’

Formed in York in 1990 the band released debut album Change Giver in 1994.

They would go on to release a further three albums before splitting in 2003 after the Britpop era fueled by Oasis, Blur and Pulp burst.

Reforming in 2007 they stormed back into the top 10 with acclaimed album Instant Pleasures.

Against the odds Shed Seven racked up two number one albums this year with A Matter of Time and orchestrated collection Liquid Gold.

They are only the 20th act ever to have achieved this feat alongside giants such as The Beatles, The Jam and Queen.

Shed Seven singer Rick Witter performing live with the band. Image by Barnaby Fairley
Rick said: “We had been through the nineties then Britpop fell out of favour.

“Lots of new acts came in at the beginning of the noughties and we went quiet for a few years.

“However, we really missed playing live.

“So we tested the waters when we came back in 2007 by putting two or three gigs on sale to see if there was any interest.

“They sold out immediately.

“We had to add other dates and upgrade venues to get everyone in.

“We were scratching our heads thinking ‘what’s going on here? because in the downtime we weren’t really being discussed.

“It was like we had never existed.”

Feeling the love of Aberdeen fans

The first gig of Shed Seven’s comeback British tour was a triumphant show at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on November 27, 2007.

Now almost 17 years to the day they will return to the venue.

Rick said: “Whenever we come up to Aberdeen we really feel the love.

“It is amazing every time, with a brilliant atmosphere.

“The Music Hall is a great venue, I love those old school buildings.”

Britpop legends Shed Seven with Issy Ferris. Image by Andy Little
‘All the pain and injustice is gone’

Shed Seven may be celebrating their 30th anniversary on this tour but they are not mired in the past.

They continue to write affecting, vibrant new material.

Track Starlings, from recent album A Matter of Time, is already a fans’ favourite with the same emotional resonance as Chasing Rainbows.

Starlings is a melancholic, but ultimately uplifting, love letter to a departed partner.

Rick said: “People have already said to me that Starlings is going to be their funeral song.

“What a lovey thing

“You can only write a song like Starlings when you’ve a bit of life experience.

“I couldn’t have written that when I was 20.

“I had a thought about being with someone all your life and they go.

“And you spend a few months waiting to go as well so you can just be with them again, because that is all you want.

“You hear stories of people who have been married for 60 or 70 years.

“One of them dies and within months the other one has gone because they have almost given up.

“I mirrored that sentiment with a murmuration of starlings, as they flutter away together and all the pain and injustice are gone.

“And they are just going to live out the rest of their souls  in a a happy place together.

“Over the years you wouldn’t believe the amount of people that have sent pictures of rainbows to me, because of Chasing Rainbows.

“People will literally pull into a a layby in their car if they see a rainbow, take a picture of it and tweet me.

“Maybe when they see murmurations of starlings they might start doing the same.”

 

