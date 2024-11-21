Indie-folk stars Chart stars Tide Lines explain the inspiration of writing and recording on the Isle of Mull

Indie-folk stars Tide Lines were inspired by the isolation and tranquil beauty of the Isle of Mull whilst recording their new album.

The band have their own studio and rehearsal space on the isle in a former community church, where their keyboardist went to Sunday School.

As Tide Lines’ recorded fourth studio album Glasgow Love Story they gazed across the stunning vista of Bunessan bay out to the Treshnish Isles.

Singer Robert Robertson says the Isle of Mull’s beauty hugely influenced the new album which is set for release on April 25, 2025.

Fans will be given a taste of the new album, as well as their hits, on Friday, November 22 when the band headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Robert said: “The Isle of Mull feels like a second home for us as a band as we have a studio there in an old church.

“Our keyboard player Ross is originally from Mull and his family are still there.

“We used to record in Glasgow but there are so many distractions there.

“So we book a boat over to Mull and see how we get on.

“Within a couple of days we might have a couple of songs done.

“If we don’t we just take another couple of days. It is relaxed.

“Rob has a wee boat so if it is good weather we’ll record in the morning then go out in the afternoon in the boat.

“Then in the evening we can work until one, two in the morning. Just sit with a bottle of wine and hit record.

“It’s brilliant and the local people quite often pop in to say hello so it is a real social event.

“We look out the window of the church and see Bunessan bay over to the Treshnish Isles.

“It is a stunning scenery which can only inspire us.”

‘We had a great party with the people of Aberdeen’

Tide Lines have been compared to The Waterboys, Frightened Rabbit, and Snow Patrol as their star continues to rise.

Playing the Music Hall has added significance for the band.

Robert said: “We played the Music Hall last year on the day we received confirmation our album had charted in the top 20.

“It went in at number 13.

“When we heard that we put it out on social media and said Aberdeen is going to be bouncing.

“Everyone that came to the show in Aberdeen that night brought a party atmosphere.

“It was one of the most memorable gigs we have ever played.

“We had a great party with the people of Aberdeen.”

Tide Lines’ joy at performing live

Tide Lines are Robert (vocals/guitar), Ross Wilson (keyboards), Fergus Munro (drums) and Alasdair Turner (guitar / bagpipes).

The imminent new album features Tide Lines’ two recent singles Cherry Blossom Sunset and Homeward Bound.

Aberdeen fans will also hear material from the imminent album.

Robert said: “We will definitely play the new singles.

“And I dare say also a few unreleased songs as well.

“There is trepidation when playing new songs to an audience.

“However it is the best feeling in the world when you play a song and people sing it back to you.

“The wonderful thing about touring is that you go across the country and hear different communities singing our songs.

“You can hear the different accents.

“The choruses in Aberdeen will sound a lot different to the ones sung in Dunoon.”