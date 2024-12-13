Panto review: Dick Whittington takes audiences on an adventure at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Panto review: Dick Whittington takes audiences on an adventure at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Aberdeen Arts Centre panto Dick Whittington sees the talented Talegate Theatre company on fine form with a Doric twist to this classic story.

Dick Whittington the panto with the cast on stage in costume.
Dick Whittington the panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre runs until December 24.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

The Aberdeen Arts Centre pantomime never fails to impress.

It’s as sparkly as the festive funfair on Broad Street and as traditional as a Christmas Eve tussle in the gifts aisle at Boots.

With the cost of living as high as it is, every pound counts and families have to think carefully about how they choose to splash their cash.

This is especially true when it comes to entertainment, and in particular pantomimes, when there are several to choose from throughout the region.

That’s why it matters that the Arts Centre panto can be relied upon, year after year, to deliver a top-notch production and masterful performances.

Xander Gordon as Dick Whittington at Aberdeen Arts Centre with dancers from Danz Creations.

Without fail, it steps up to the mark with a sharp script, gifted cast members, a beautiful set and, that most elusive ingredient of all – a sprinkling of Christmas magic.

The Talegate Theatre company is a tight team, with great chemistry and an almost psychic ability to anticipate each other’s every bat of an eyelash or wave of a wand.

There is a synchronicity that makes for dazzling physical comedy and polished delivery.

The Talegate Theatre company has a boatload of talent on stage.

Truly, there is never a dull moment in this year’s Dick Whittington, which is billed as a ‘pantomime adventure’.

The costume department certainly went on an adventure of their own when it came to kitting out Dame Sally FitzMackie, played by the incomparable Philip Napier.

This year the wigs are taller, the dresses are louder and the costume changes seem faster and more numerous than ever before.

At one point Philip is dressed as a bottle of champagne, complete with cork and bubbles, in what is nothing short of an architectural triumph.

Philip Napier holds a tune and balances a wig as Dame Sally FitzMackie.

Panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre almost brings down the house

And that voice! That rich, sonorous voice that reaches all the way to the back row and possibly out into the street and to the Christmas Village.

When Philip sings, some of his notes are so low that it feels like bits of plaster are working their way loose from the walls.

Megan Wright, as Queen Rat, must have the best wicked cackle in the business. She plays the villain with such polish, the temperature seems to drop every time she walks on stage.

Megan Wright plays Queen Rat, a devilishly excellent villain.

The supremely talented Sarah Helena Ord, who plays Fairy Mither Kirk, can be relied upon to bring a great deal of humour to every panto role she plays.

If anyone is in any doubt of the role Doric plays in the north-east’s cultural landscape, they should pop along to this panto and hear how Sarah makes it sound.

Doric rolls out of her mouth like a hay bale in an Aberdeenshire field at harvest time, so gorgeous and evocative it tugs at the heart strings.

Sarah Helena Ord, who plays Fairy Mither Kirk and enchants the audience with her Doric dialogue.

The traditional tongue twister is a highlight of the show

Caitlyn Louise Boyd is again an excellent foil for the Dame. Here she plays Tommy the Cat with a quickness and lightness that could fool an actual feline.

She is equally agile and graceful with her dialogue and one of the highlights of the show is the tongue twister.

She and Philip Napier bat the banter back and forth like a couple of cats with a ping pong ball.

Caitlyn Louise Boyd gives an energetic, enjoyable performance.

Xander Gordon as Dick Whittington and Hannah Buyers as Alice FitzMackie, are strong counterpoints to the more outlandish characters.

Both Xander and Hannah bring warmth and heart to the storyline. They anchor all the shenanigans to an actual plot with characters the audience can care about.

Dick Whittington is at Aberdeen Arts Centre until December 24. For tickets visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com or email info@aberdeenartscentre.com or call 01224 635 208.

Hannah Buyers brings a sweetness to the role of Alice FitzMackie and has enjoyable scenes with Dame Sally.

Read more: Meet the real people behind our local pantos and shows from Inverness to Stonehaven.

Conversation