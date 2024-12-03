Meet the real people behind our local pantos and shows from Inverness to Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the real people behind our local pantos and shows from Inverness to Stonehaven

With panto season upon us, we go backstage to find out more about the men and women with 'regular jobs' who choose to tread the boards in their spare time.

Amateur dramatics company The Ury Players at their dress rehearsal of Rapunzel, written and directed by Tim Roberts, at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is, it’s panto season once again, and outrageous dames, dastardly villains and other actors are bringing the festive fun to theatres big and small all across Scotland.

But when the technicolour frocks and extravagant costumes are off at the end of the night, who are these amdram people really, and what do they do for a day job?

We’ve gone backstage with four different amateur dramatics stars from Inverness to Stonehaven to meet the real local people behind the performances…

1. The renewables expert who moonlights as a Fairy Godmother

Lisa Senior as the Fairy Godmother in Snow White.

Lisa Senior, 39, joined The Florians Theatre in Inverness in 2019 and is currently its vice president.

Having been a “theatre mum” to her daughter, one day she decided to try amateur dramatics for herself.

She said: “My first show was Grease with Starlight Theatre Company and it sparked this absolute joy inside.

“It was a completely unknown feeling, a sort of different level of joy.

“Then I auditioned for The Florians panto and was cast as Ali Baba.

“I started doing backstage as well. I just wanted to be involved to keep this little nugget of happiness going.

Health and safety professional Lisa Senior in Snow White the panto at The Florians Theatre.

“On Arsenic and Old Lace, I worked with costumes and I’ve done props on a few shows.

“You step through to the backstage area and a weight is lifted. It is a different world, it’s my happy place.

“There’s a buzz you get from being on stage. But there’s a feeling being backstage and seeing it all happen.

“I love a quick change, it’s the best thing. That sense of achievement when you’ve got a cast member changed in 20 seconds, it’s a buzz!

“It’s kind of adrenaline-inducing, it’s fantastic.”

Lisa in panto with The Florians Theatre in Inverness.

Lisa’s roles have included the Fairy Godmother in Snow White, a factory girl in Made in Dagenham and the witch in Shrek.

How does theatre compare to Lisa’s professional life?

She said: “I’m a health and safety professional for the north of Scotland, working in the renewables industry, so it’s very different!”

Do any of her skills transfer?

“The theatre aspect certainly teaches you how to be around people,” she said.

“I could run around like a dafty on stage in panto with a big floofy dress and a pink wig and deliver the lines or stand in front of 30 technicians and deliver a presentation.

“I think one of the reasons I moved into health and safety is that I do like things to be safe.

“Seeing how they work so safely with some quite dangerous equipment backstage is fantastic.”

Lisa says she enjoys being on stage as much as being backstage.
What makes amdram so enjoyable?

“It’s the joy of bringing this two-dimensional character in a script into the world where other people can relate to you.

“I like to make people feel like they’re part of the story.

“There’s nothing better than being in an audience and forgetting you’re in an audience.

“It can take you away from the awfulness of the world sometimes, just to immerse yourself in it.

“If I knew what I know now when I was leaving school, I think my life would have been a lot different.

The Florians in a dress rehearsal for Ring Round the Moon in December 1978.

“I did Construction Management at UHI then found my way into renewables and it’s a fantastic industry to be in.

“Then last year I went to the Royal Conservatoire and did a short course on prop-making and it was the best fun.

“I would say to anybody, if they’ve got any inclination, to get involved because it’s such a wonderful world to be a part of.”

2. Stonehaven civil servant by day, Gestapo leader by night

Tim Roberts, 40, has been with The Ury Players in Stonehaven for 13 years and has played “all manner of stuff”.

“My first role was in at the deep end. We did ’Allo ’Allo and I was Herr Flick, the Gestapo leader.

Tim Roberts as The King in Jack and The Beanstalk with The Ury Players.

“I’ve played a king in panto, a crocodile, a robot and a dodgy art salesman in a murder mystery.

“Recently I played a war veteran who turned out to be a ghost. That’s twice I’ve played a ghost now.”

Asked what his real profession is, Tim jokes: “That’s really boring! I’m a civil servant.

“I work for the Scottish Government in an admin-based role, supporting Marine Scotland and co-ordinating scientific advice.

“Herding a bunch of scientists, basically!”

A quick check of the script backstage at the dress rehearsal for this year’s panto, Rapunzel, written by Tim Roberts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
And how does that contrast with theatre?

“Obviously it’s completely different. The day job is fairly routine, there’s not much variety.

“With The Ury Players we can do anything. It changes year on year.

“This is the second time I’ve written and directed the panto after getting up the confidence to do it, because the panto is our big event.

Director and writer Tim Roberts behind the scenes at the dress rehearsal for Rapunzel at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The last 18 months have been the busiest time for me. With panto and one-act summer productions, then back into panto again, it’s constant rehearsals.

“It’s full on, it really is, which is great. It’s two nights a week we rehearse generally.

“Plus for the panto there’s a lot of work in the evenings behind the scenes, even from January and February onwards.

Tim Roberts as Will Scarlet and Garry Brindly as the Dame in Robin Hood with The Ury Players.

“I started writing Rapunzel in January. I’m in the chorus this year and it’s great fun, just to be up there singing and dancing. It’s the heart of the production.”

Two nights a week and 13 years is a big investment – what are the rewards?

“I enjoy doing it and the people in the club are amazing. Really good friendships have developed from it.

“It’s fun to do something different, put on a different persona each performance.

“It’s a way to step away from real life, as it were, and just chill out.

“Also, pulling together a production that’s well received by audiences is such a great feeling.”

Backstage with The Ury Players at the dress rehearsal for Rapunzel at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

3. The 67-year-old supply teacher who only started amdram habit last year

Anne Graves, 67, became involved with amateur dramatics in 2023 and wishes she’d tried it sooner.

Anne Graves backstage with Starlight Musical Theatre in Inverness.

An early years teacher by profession, Anne is now retired, but is still on the supply list.

Around the same time as joining Starlight Musical Theatre in Inverness, she took up dance lessons and has gained her bronze medal in Latin and ballroom.

She said: “I thought I’d grab these opportunities while I can enjoy them.”

At a Starlight production of Sunshine on Leith, Anne saw an invitation in the programme for people to get involved in The Sound of Music.

‘It would just be fun to take part’

“I sent an email to [producer] Peter Kelly saying: ‘If you’re looking for a random old nun I’m your gal’.

“I thought, I’ll be in the ensemble at the back and it will just be fun to take part.

Anne Graves ‘in the ensemble at the back’ in Starlight Musical Theatre’s production of The Sound of Music.

“I’ve always loved amateur dramatics but I’ve never plucked up the courage to do it.

“I got an audition and I’ve never been so nervous. My hands were shaking.

“Then Peter gave me a thumbs up, so I must’ve done something right!

“I was delighted. I was in the nuns’ choir and I had another part as a maid.

“Everyone was lovely and supportive. I couldn’t have wished for a better company. The camaraderie was fantastic.

Anne Graves dressed as a maid backstage with fellow cast members in The Sound of Music.
‘It seemed surreal to be backstage’

“After the show was finished we all felt lost because we had spent so much time together.

“It did seem quite surreal that I was backstage. That was the other beauty of being there, you saw what went on behind the scenes.

“We nuns had to walk down the side of the audience and I thought I might trip on my habit. That first night I had butterflies.

“But being with fellow cast members sets your mind at ease. I couldn’t get over how natural it felt.

“During show week we took snacks and home baking in to share. We met as strangers but we ended up as friends.

“I would’ve loved to have had the confidence to do it years ago but I’ve done it now and I’m glad I did.

“Life is too short. You have to grab it with both hands.”

Lawrence Robins-Bird as Rolf with the nuns, including Anne towards the middle, in The Sound of Music.

4. The Highland Archive manager with 40+ years of amdram work

Trevor Nicol as Candy, with Roxie the dog in Of Mice and Men in 2024 with The Florians Theatre. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Trevor Nicol, 61, is an honorary president of The Florians Theatre and has been involved with amdram for more than 40 years.

His first foray into drama was a school production of Carmen.

He said: “I think it was 1976 and we were the first amateur group to play Eden Court Theatre. It was quite ambitious!

“I joined The Florians in 1985 after uni. I’d always been interested in stage work.

“My brother was in The Florians so I joined as well. It looked like good fun.

“It was a means of meeting people and looking back, it was maybe a thing to help develop confidence as well.

“Getting on stage gives you a lot of confidence to do other things.

“You know, when you’re at work and you have to talk to people or speak to a meeting.”

Trevor Nicol as Eddie Carbone in A View From The Bridge with The Florians Theatre in 2018. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

By day, Trevor is record manager at Highland Archive Centre.

Why has he stayed with The Florians so long?

“When I first joined, the older members talked about it as The Florians family and that’s what it is.

“Over the years, you become invested and you want it to succeed and thrive.

“You become involved in different things as well as performing.

“You work backstage, painting scenery, making props and helping in front of house.”

Trevor Nicol as Rene in ‘Allo ‘Allo in 2024. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Trevor has written and directed several productions.

For this year’s panto, Cinderella, Trevor is covering front of house with his wife, Caroline. They met in The Florians Theatre.

“We played opposite each other in The Boyfriend,” said Trevor. “I played Bobby Van Husen, an American millionaire, and she was Madcap Maisie.”

Trevor as Bobby Van Husen and Caroline as Madcap Maisie in The Boyfriend.

Trevor has played roles “from the panto villain to the dafty and the ugly sister with my brother”.

He added: “I really enjoy doing straight plays. I’ve done a couple of Arthur Miller plays. We did A View From The Bridge and I played Eddie Carbone, the lead.

“I played Doolittle in Pygmalion and the art teacher in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”

Given his devotion to the art, did he ever consider pursuing acting as a profession?

“Well, it’s a very precarious profession,” he said.

“That’s the good thing about The Florians or any drama group that does different types of productions.

“You get a chance to do things you maybe wouldn’t if you were a professional.

“This is the best of both worlds.”

Amdram offers people a chance to get a glimpse backstage as here in Rapunzel at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

See the actors in action at pantos this festive season:

The Ury Players will perform Rapunzel by Timothy Roberts at Stonehaven Town Hall from December 4 to 7. For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/uryplayers

The Florians Theatre will perform Cinderella by Trevor Nicol on December 6 to 14. For tickets visit www.florians.org.uk

Starlight Musical Theatre will perform Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Eden Court Theatre in 2025 from August 20 to 23. For tickets visit www.starlightmusicaltheatre.com

