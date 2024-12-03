Meet the real people behind our local pantos and shows from Inverness to Stonehaven

Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is, it’s panto season once again, and outrageous dames, dastardly villains and other actors are bringing the festive fun to theatres big and small all across Scotland.

But when the technicolour frocks and extravagant costumes are off at the end of the night, who are these amdram people really, and what do they do for a day job?

We’ve gone backstage with four different amateur dramatics stars from Inverness to Stonehaven to meet the real local people behind the performances…

1. The renewables expert who moonlights as a Fairy Godmother

Lisa Senior, 39, joined The Florians Theatre in Inverness in 2019 and is currently its vice president.

Having been a “theatre mum” to her daughter, one day she decided to try amateur dramatics for herself.

She said: “My first show was Grease with Starlight Theatre Company and it sparked this absolute joy inside.

“It was a completely unknown feeling, a sort of different level of joy.

“Then I auditioned for The Florians panto and was cast as Ali Baba.

“I started doing backstage as well. I just wanted to be involved to keep this little nugget of happiness going.

“On Arsenic and Old Lace, I worked with costumes and I’ve done props on a few shows.

“You step through to the backstage area and a weight is lifted. It is a different world, it’s my happy place.

“There’s a buzz you get from being on stage. But there’s a feeling being backstage and seeing it all happen.

“I love a quick change, it’s the best thing. That sense of achievement when you’ve got a cast member changed in 20 seconds, it’s a buzz!

“It’s kind of adrenaline-inducing, it’s fantastic.”

Lisa’s roles have included the Fairy Godmother in Snow White, a factory girl in Made in Dagenham and the witch in Shrek.

How does theatre compare to Lisa’s professional life?

She said: “I’m a health and safety professional for the north of Scotland, working in the renewables industry, so it’s very different!”

Do any of her skills transfer?

“The theatre aspect certainly teaches you how to be around people,” she said.

“I could run around like a dafty on stage in panto with a big floofy dress and a pink wig and deliver the lines or stand in front of 30 technicians and deliver a presentation.

“I think one of the reasons I moved into health and safety is that I do like things to be safe.

“Seeing how they work so safely with some quite dangerous equipment backstage is fantastic.”

What makes amdram so enjoyable?

“It’s the joy of bringing this two-dimensional character in a script into the world where other people can relate to you.

“I like to make people feel like they’re part of the story.

“There’s nothing better than being in an audience and forgetting you’re in an audience.

“It can take you away from the awfulness of the world sometimes, just to immerse yourself in it.

“If I knew what I know now when I was leaving school, I think my life would have been a lot different.

“I did Construction Management at UHI then found my way into renewables and it’s a fantastic industry to be in.

“Then last year I went to the Royal Conservatoire and did a short course on prop-making and it was the best fun.

“I would say to anybody, if they’ve got any inclination, to get involved because it’s such a wonderful world to be a part of.”

2. Stonehaven civil servant by day, Gestapo leader by night

Tim Roberts, 40, has been with The Ury Players in Stonehaven for 13 years and has played “all manner of stuff”.

“My first role was in at the deep end. We did ’Allo ’Allo and I was Herr Flick, the Gestapo leader.

“I’ve played a king in panto, a crocodile, a robot and a dodgy art salesman in a murder mystery.

“Recently I played a war veteran who turned out to be a ghost. That’s twice I’ve played a ghost now.”

Asked what his real profession is, Tim jokes: “That’s really boring! I’m a civil servant.

“I work for the Scottish Government in an admin-based role, supporting Marine Scotland and co-ordinating scientific advice.

“Herding a bunch of scientists, basically!”

And how does that contrast with theatre?

“Obviously it’s completely different. The day job is fairly routine, there’s not much variety.

“With The Ury Players we can do anything. It changes year on year.

“This is the second time I’ve written and directed the panto after getting up the confidence to do it, because the panto is our big event.

“The last 18 months have been the busiest time for me. With panto and one-act summer productions, then back into panto again, it’s constant rehearsals.

“It’s full on, it really is, which is great. It’s two nights a week we rehearse generally.

“Plus for the panto there’s a lot of work in the evenings behind the scenes, even from January and February onwards.

“I started writing Rapunzel in January. I’m in the chorus this year and it’s great fun, just to be up there singing and dancing. It’s the heart of the production.”

Two nights a week and 13 years is a big investment – what are the rewards?

“I enjoy doing it and the people in the club are amazing. Really good friendships have developed from it.

“It’s fun to do something different, put on a different persona each performance.

“It’s a way to step away from real life, as it were, and just chill out.

“Also, pulling together a production that’s well received by audiences is such a great feeling.”

3. The 67-year-old supply teacher who only started amdram habit last year

Anne Graves, 67, became involved with amateur dramatics in 2023 and wishes she’d tried it sooner.

An early years teacher by profession, Anne is now retired, but is still on the supply list.

Around the same time as joining Starlight Musical Theatre in Inverness, she took up dance lessons and has gained her bronze medal in Latin and ballroom.

She said: “I thought I’d grab these opportunities while I can enjoy them.”

At a Starlight production of Sunshine on Leith, Anne saw an invitation in the programme for people to get involved in The Sound of Music.

‘It would just be fun to take part’

“I sent an email to [producer] Peter Kelly saying: ‘If you’re looking for a random old nun I’m your gal’.

“I thought, I’ll be in the ensemble at the back and it will just be fun to take part.

“I’ve always loved amateur dramatics but I’ve never plucked up the courage to do it.

“I got an audition and I’ve never been so nervous. My hands were shaking.

“Then Peter gave me a thumbs up, so I must’ve done something right!

“I was delighted. I was in the nuns’ choir and I had another part as a maid.

“Everyone was lovely and supportive. I couldn’t have wished for a better company. The camaraderie was fantastic.

‘It seemed surreal to be backstage’

“After the show was finished we all felt lost because we had spent so much time together.

“It did seem quite surreal that I was backstage. That was the other beauty of being there, you saw what went on behind the scenes.

“We nuns had to walk down the side of the audience and I thought I might trip on my habit. That first night I had butterflies.

“But being with fellow cast members sets your mind at ease. I couldn’t get over how natural it felt.

“During show week we took snacks and home baking in to share. We met as strangers but we ended up as friends.

“I would’ve loved to have had the confidence to do it years ago but I’ve done it now and I’m glad I did.

“Life is too short. You have to grab it with both hands.”

4. The Highland Archive manager with 40+ years of amdram work

Trevor Nicol, 61, is an honorary president of The Florians Theatre and has been involved with amdram for more than 40 years.

His first foray into drama was a school production of Carmen.

He said: “I think it was 1976 and we were the first amateur group to play Eden Court Theatre. It was quite ambitious!

“I joined The Florians in 1985 after uni. I’d always been interested in stage work.

“My brother was in The Florians so I joined as well. It looked like good fun.

“It was a means of meeting people and looking back, it was maybe a thing to help develop confidence as well.

“Getting on stage gives you a lot of confidence to do other things.

“You know, when you’re at work and you have to talk to people or speak to a meeting.”

By day, Trevor is record manager at Highland Archive Centre.

Why has he stayed with The Florians so long?

“When I first joined, the older members talked about it as The Florians family and that’s what it is.

“Over the years, you become invested and you want it to succeed and thrive.

“You become involved in different things as well as performing.

“You work backstage, painting scenery, making props and helping in front of house.”

Trevor has written and directed several productions.

For this year’s panto, Cinderella, Trevor is covering front of house with his wife, Caroline. They met in The Florians Theatre.

“We played opposite each other in The Boyfriend,” said Trevor. “I played Bobby Van Husen, an American millionaire, and she was Madcap Maisie.”

Trevor has played roles “from the panto villain to the dafty and the ugly sister with my brother”.

He added: “I really enjoy doing straight plays. I’ve done a couple of Arthur Miller plays. We did A View From The Bridge and I played Eddie Carbone, the lead.

“I played Doolittle in Pygmalion and the art teacher in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”

Given his devotion to the art, did he ever consider pursuing acting as a profession?

“Well, it’s a very precarious profession,” he said.

“That’s the good thing about The Florians or any drama group that does different types of productions.

“You get a chance to do things you maybe wouldn’t if you were a professional.

“This is the best of both worlds.”

See the actors in action at pantos this festive season:

The Ury Players will perform Rapunzel by Timothy Roberts at Stonehaven Town Hall from December 4 to 7. For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/uryplayers

The Florians Theatre will perform Cinderella by Trevor Nicol on December 6 to 14. For tickets visit www.florians.org.uk

Starlight Musical Theatre will perform Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Eden Court Theatre in 2025 from August 20 to 23. For tickets visit www.starlightmusicaltheatre.com

Read more: The 11 pop-up shops and a panto that will keep Inverness’s Eastgate Centre full of Christmas cheer.