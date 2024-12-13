All you need to know as Cove Rangers open club shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers FC

All you need to know as Cove Rangers open club shop

The club said it is something fans have been "asking for".

By Chris Cromar
Cove Rangers club shop.
The shop will sell the club's merchandise. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

Cove Rangers FC are set to open a new club shop just in time for Christmas.

The store will be located at the League One side’s Balmoral Stadium.

It will open its doors for the first time at 2pm tomorrow ahead of the club’s match against Kelty Hearts.

Despite there still being a “few finishing touches to be applied”, the former Highland League club said they were “keen to give supporters the chance to stock up on presents for the CRFC followers in their lives” ahead of December 25.

Cove Rangers club shop.
Match-worn shirts from previous and current players will be available to purchase. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

The shop – in the former players’ lounge – boasts a full range of Adidas playing and training kits.

They also sell a host of merchandise, which they said would be “perfect stocking fillers”.

In addition to this, match-worn tops bearing the names of players from the past and current day squad will be available to buy.

Located at the club‘s stadium in the south of Aberdeen, it will be open between 10am and 8pm during the week.

Cove Rangers club shop.
Cove fans will be spoiled for choice. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

Weekday visitors are asked to go to reception, where they will be given access to the store.

If fans of the club cannot make it to the new club shop, its online one has been recently restocked.

‘It is something we have been keen to open for a while now’

A spokesman for Cove Rangers FC, who sit fifth in League One, said: “There is going to be a financial benefit. It is also about giving our loyal supporters what they have been asking for.

” I am sure it will be a big success for all.

Cove Rangers club shop.
The club’s teddy bears will be available to buy at the new club shop. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

“We still have to make a few finishing touches, but it was important to launch in time for Christmas.

We are indebted to our suppliers, George Donald Peterhead Ltd, who have done an incredible job.

“Further items are in the pipeline and will be made available in the near future.”

