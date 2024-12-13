All you need to know as Cove Rangers open club shop

Cove Rangers FC are set to open a new club shop just in time for Christmas.

The store will be located at the League One side’s Balmoral Stadium.

It will open its doors for the first time at 2pm tomorrow ahead of the club’s match against Kelty Hearts.

Despite there still being a “few finishing touches to be applied”, the former Highland League club said they were “keen to give supporters the chance to stock up on presents for the CRFC followers in their lives” ahead of December 25.

The shop – in the former players’ lounge – boasts a full range of Adidas playing and training kits.

They also sell a host of merchandise, which they said would be “perfect stocking fillers”.

In addition to this, match-worn tops bearing the names of players from the past and current day squad will be available to buy.

Located at the club‘s stadium in the south of Aberdeen, it will be open between 10am and 8pm during the week.

Weekday visitors are asked to go to reception, where they will be given access to the store.

If fans of the club cannot make it to the new club shop, its online one has been recently restocked.

‘It is something we have been keen to open for a while now’

A spokesman for Cove Rangers FC, who sit fifth in League One, said: “There is going to be a financial benefit. It is also about giving our loyal supporters what they have been asking for.

” I am sure it will be a big success for all.

“We still have to make a few finishing touches, but it was important to launch in time for Christmas.

We are indebted to our suppliers, George Donald Peterhead Ltd, who have done an incredible job.

“Further items are in the pipeline and will be made available in the near future.”