Exclusive: Skerryvore lift lid on performing for Sir Alex Ferguson at Euro 2024

Skerryvore have lifted the lid on the “surreal” experience of performing live for legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson at Euro 2024.

Scottish music greats Skerryvore played at a charity event in Germany to a packed crowd that included the former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager.

Also in attendance were Line of Duty actor Martin Compston, Formula One legend David Coulthard and chart topping singer Amy Macdonald.

Accordionist Daniel Gillespie, a founding member of Skerryvore, admits he thought the initial invite was a wind-up.

After the concert, organised by Scottish photographer and philanthropist David Yarrow, the band were invited to lunch with Sir Alex in Munich the following day.

Daniel admits it was a “dream” to spend time with one of the greatest ever managers in world football history.

Skerryvore are set to headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday, December 28.

Daniel said: “My brother (Martin, co Skerryvore founder) and I are huge football fans and we were already going to the Euros.

“Then we received an email from David Yarrow asking if we wanted to be part of a Scottish night in Bavaria for the Yarrow Foundation.

“We thought it was a windup and one of our friends had sent the email.

“However, we then had a meeting with David who told us what was happening.

“We did the whole night then as we were leaving David said to us, ‘lunch tomorrow with sir Alex?

“I thought he was joking.

“But we were sitting having a few beers and he messaged asking if we were coming for lunch as Sir Alex was there.

“So we went and also played some tunes for Sir Alex.

“It was surreal and the stuff of dreams, an experience I will never forget.

“Sir Alex loved our music.”

Piping for legend Sir Alex Ferguson

The band had lunch with Sir Alex ahead of Scotland’s clash with tournament hosts Germany at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Scotland would go on to lose the tournament opener 5-1.

Daniel said: “We were all in amongst the Tartan Army.

“It did get frantic at times when people realised who he was and wanted selfies.

“Sir Alex handled it really well.

“He said he was happy to do pictures but was having his lunch.

“The tartan army respected that.

“Our pipers Marty and Scott also piped Sir Alex in his car out of the centre of Munich.

“The guy who was with him got in touch and said it meant the world to Sir Alex, that he absolutely loved the day.”

Concert at Floors Castle in Kelso

Formed in Tiree in 2005 Skerryore are pushing the boundaries of contemporary Scottish music as they blend trad, folk and rock.

They have forged a formidable live reputation and in 2022 played to 8,000 people at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Next year they are set for another landmark show when performing at Floors Castle in Kelso on Saturday, May 31st.

The show is to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary.

Floors Castle has previously hosted outdoor events for acts such as Bryan Adams and Michael Bublé.

Daniel said: “We have been planning it for quite a while now.

“We wanted to do something unique.

“The fact Michael Buble and Bryan Adams had played there before made us want to have a look at it.

“The chance to put a stage in the courtyard of a castle is amazing.

“The reaction has been amazing and people from 18 different countries are coming.

“Fans from as far afield as Australia and Alaska.

“It is testament to the work we have put in by playing abroad.

“When we started it was more a fun thing for us doing gigs on the Scottish islands on the West Coast.

“It has been quite a journey.”

Working on follow up to Tempus

Three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ Skerryvore are working on a follow up to album Tempus.

Released in April 2023, Tempus went to number one in both the official Scottish Album and UK folk albums charts.

Daniel said: “We have been in the studio working on a new album.

“We are working with some exciting people as we try to keep moving forward.

“In any walk of life you have got to move outside your comfort zone or you will become stale or stop enjoying it.”