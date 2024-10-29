Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Sir Alex Ferguson chat ahead of Rangers showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Sir Alex Ferguson chat ahead of Rangers showdown

Legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson recently chatted with Thelin.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed he was given a good luck message by Sir Alex Ferguson as the Dons bid to maintain their sensational form.

Gothenburg Great Sir Alex was at Parkhead to watch the Dons’ recent thrilling comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Celtic.

Regarded as one of football’s greatest ever managers, Aberdeen and Manchester United legend Sir Alex chatted with the Swede after the game.

Under Sir Alex the Dons dominated Scottish football and conquered the continent with two European trophies – the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Super Cup.

Thelin admits he is inspired by Sir Alex’s leadership as he bids to extend Aberdeen’s phenomenal start to the season when facing Rangers.

Aberdeen go into the clash with Rangers at Pittodrie on the back of a 15-game unbeaten start to the season under Thelin, with 14 wins.

Victory at a sold-out Pittodrie would move Aberdeen nine points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Former Aberdeen Manager Sir Alex Ferguson watches on during the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen Manager Sir Alex Ferguson watches on during the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I met Sir Alex and had a short talk with him.

“We talked a little bit about the game we played there and about living in Aberdeen and about his time here.

“We just talked about football generally.

“It was not about tactical things, it is all about leadership and how he can be for such a long time at two clubs.

“We talked about how it is to live here and he wished me luck.

“Sir Alex as a manager is the top man with how he performed at Aberdeen and also his next club (Manchester United) for so many years.

“How he can reinvent himself so many times and how he can be an inspiration to new players.

“That is the thing we try to do ourselves as a coach, to be consistent.”

Aberdeen boss Alex Ferguson is held high by his players after winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg. Image: SNS

Thelin will not rest players for semi-final

The Premiership clash with Rangers is the first step of an Old Firm double header for Thelin and Aberdeen.

Aberdeen also face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

During his time as Dons manager Sir Alex instilled a no fear mentality when his side faced Celtic and Rangers.

That mentality led to regular victories against the Old Firm – and trophy success.

Despite having a semi-final against Celtic looming just days after facing Rangers, Thelin will field his strongest side against the Ibrox club.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He said: “Even in the start of July, when the cup starts, you should always try to be the best you can be.

“That is the responsibility of myself and staff, together with the players.

“To have the best team or squad because we use every player on the pitch for every specific game.

“It is no different for Wednesday.

“We don’t think about the Saturday game right now.

“The focus is all on Rangers.

“You have to be so focused on the things that happen today and not tomorrow because you can lose energy thinking what is in the future.

“The only thing that matters is the next training session or game.

“That is the only way.

“You need to find as much energy as possible if you focus on only the next game.”

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS

‘We are doing this with full heart’

Aberdeen have won just once in the previous 13 games against Rangers at Pittodrie in all competitions.

The fierce rivalry between the clubs is further intensified by the possibility of Aberdeen opening up a nine point advantage on Rangers.

Thelin says his Aberdeen side will go against Rangers with “full heart” in the bid to secure three points.

Thelin said: “I understand the rivalry is there and the history thing is what it is.

“But we have to focus on now, be supportive of our players and have a good performance.

“We are trying to get 100% of our players to make a good performance in the game.

“When we play against Rangers to be really sharp and show our fans we are doing this with full heart.”

Capacity Pittodrie delivers ‘extra punch’

Thelin’s record breaking start to his Aberdeen career has captured the imagination of the club’s support.

Pittodrie is sold-out for the visit of Rangers.

It is the third successive match at Pittodrie to sell-out following capacity crowds for the win against Dundee United and Hearts.

Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We know how we want to look as a football club.

“Togetherness is important.

“Hopefully that sell-out crowd can raise our performances more consistently during the games, when you need that extra punch in a positive way.

“It can be amazing.”

