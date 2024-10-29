Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Sir Alex Ferguson chat ahead of Rangers showdown

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed he was given a good luck message by Sir Alex Ferguson as the Dons bid to maintain their sensational form.

Gothenburg Great Sir Alex was at Parkhead to watch the Dons’ recent thrilling comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Celtic.

Regarded as one of football’s greatest ever managers, Aberdeen and Manchester United legend Sir Alex chatted with the Swede after the game.

Under Sir Alex the Dons dominated Scottish football and conquered the continent with two European trophies – the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Super Cup.

Thelin admits he is inspired by Sir Alex’s leadership as he bids to extend Aberdeen’s phenomenal start to the season when facing Rangers.

Aberdeen go into the clash with Rangers at Pittodrie on the back of a 15-game unbeaten start to the season under Thelin, with 14 wins.

Victory at a sold-out Pittodrie would move Aberdeen nine points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Thelin said: “I met Sir Alex and had a short talk with him.

“We talked a little bit about the game we played there and about living in Aberdeen and about his time here.

“We just talked about football generally.

“It was not about tactical things, it is all about leadership and how he can be for such a long time at two clubs.

“We talked about how it is to live here and he wished me luck.

“Sir Alex as a manager is the top man with how he performed at Aberdeen and also his next club (Manchester United) for so many years.

“How he can reinvent himself so many times and how he can be an inspiration to new players.

“That is the thing we try to do ourselves as a coach, to be consistent.”

Thelin will not rest players for semi-final

The Premiership clash with Rangers is the first step of an Old Firm double header for Thelin and Aberdeen.

Aberdeen also face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

During his time as Dons manager Sir Alex instilled a no fear mentality when his side faced Celtic and Rangers.

That mentality led to regular victories against the Old Firm – and trophy success.

Despite having a semi-final against Celtic looming just days after facing Rangers, Thelin will field his strongest side against the Ibrox club.

He said: “Even in the start of July, when the cup starts, you should always try to be the best you can be.

“That is the responsibility of myself and staff, together with the players.

“To have the best team or squad because we use every player on the pitch for every specific game.

“It is no different for Wednesday.

“We don’t think about the Saturday game right now.

“The focus is all on Rangers.

“You have to be so focused on the things that happen today and not tomorrow because you can lose energy thinking what is in the future.

“The only thing that matters is the next training session or game.

“That is the only way.

“You need to find as much energy as possible if you focus on only the next game.”

‘We are doing this with full heart’

Aberdeen have won just once in the previous 13 games against Rangers at Pittodrie in all competitions.

The fierce rivalry between the clubs is further intensified by the possibility of Aberdeen opening up a nine point advantage on Rangers.

Thelin says his Aberdeen side will go against Rangers with “full heart” in the bid to secure three points.

Thelin said: “I understand the rivalry is there and the history thing is what it is.

“But we have to focus on now, be supportive of our players and have a good performance.

“We are trying to get 100% of our players to make a good performance in the game.

“When we play against Rangers to be really sharp and show our fans we are doing this with full heart.”

Capacity Pittodrie delivers ‘extra punch’

Thelin’s record breaking start to his Aberdeen career has captured the imagination of the club’s support.

Pittodrie is sold-out for the visit of Rangers.

It is the third successive match at Pittodrie to sell-out following capacity crowds for the win against Dundee United and Hearts.

Thelin said: “We know how we want to look as a football club.

“Togetherness is important.

“Hopefully that sell-out crowd can raise our performances more consistently during the games, when you need that extra punch in a positive way.

“It can be amazing.”