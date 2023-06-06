Aberdeen Mela to return with ‘bigger and better’ event at new location this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people are expected to turnout for a celebration of the vibrant cultural diversity in Aberdeen this summer.

The Aberdeen Mela festival aims to promote greater understanding and awareness of the different cultures in the city.

It will return at its new location at Queens Links on Sunday, August 27 between 12pm and 7pm.

Those in attendance can expect an array of stalls selling street food from around the world, traditional music and dance performances and interactive activities and workshops.

Official launch of 2023 event

The 2023 event was officially launched outside Marischal College today giving spectators a taste of what to expect in August.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron encouraged residents to put the “vibrant and colourful” Aberdeen Mela in their diaries.

Describing the event as “wonderful day”, he said everyone who can should go along to soak up the atmosphere.

Two of the performers who will take to the stage in August also shared a preview of their dance acts at the launch event.

While the Pulse youth performance group from Citymoves Dance Agency showcased elements of Scottish country dance, Shahwati Vinod shared a classical Indian dance solo.

‘Bigger and better’

Organiser Ahashan Habib, manager of the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, said: “Last year’s Mela was a great success with around 14,000 people turning out. Westburn Park was fully packed so we’ve had to find a bigger venue.

“We’re hoping Mela will be bigger and better this year. We want to represent all the cultures from around the world that stay in Aberdeen, and we’re inviting all of the city to join and make this event special.”

Mr Habib added that a group of Ukrainian performers will be taking part for the first time while Codonas will provide fun fair entertainment.

“This Mela will be bigger with more organisations involved to make it more successful – and it needs the support of the community,” he said.

Seeking stall holders

Mela Aberdeen first launched as One World Day at Union Terrace Gardens in 2014, before moving to Westburn Park in 2017.

Last August, more than 14,000 people attended the event in its first year back after the pandemic.

At the time, organisers said the event had been “put back on the map” and they hoped it would continue to grow in years to come.

Any traders who would like to get involved this year are asked to visit the Aberdeen Mela website.