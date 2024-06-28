Aberdeen band Atomic Mother put unique guitar up for prize draw in charity fundraising drive

Aberdeen heavy rockers Atomic Mother have put a stunning guitar up for grabs in a bid to help aspiring young musicians in the Granite City.

A customised Hutchins red paisley telecaster can be won in Atomic Mother’s prize draw with all proceeds going to city based Music 4 U.

The band will also headline a fundraising concert at the city’s Krakatoa venue on Friday, July 5.

Founded in 2003 Music 4 U is an inclusive provider of performing arts classes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Music 4 U welcome participants from all backgrounds including those with support needs.

Guitarist Max Anderson said: “We have put up the guitar to raise money for Music 4 U.

“It is a Hutchins red paisley telecaster.

“Local music shop RamJam put in a lot of work with their own custom pickups.

“They gave the guitar a full workover and made it into a really nice piece of kit.

“Music 4 U is great. We’ve been involved with places like Captain Tom’s (Aberdeen studio) which creates a community for musicians.

“Having a charity like Music 4 U can really help, for example kids who are musicians but don’t have a lot of friends.

“We wanted a charity that was music based and we thought this would be fitting.”

‘Music 4 U is a fantastic charity’

Atomic Mother have set up JustGiving page where a minimum donation of £2 gets two entries for the prize draw for the guitar.

More than £300 has already been raised.

Music 4 U run classes every week at its base at Waterloo Quay and hold a variety of fundraisers and performances throughout the year.

As a registered Trinity Arts Award Centre, young people at Music 4 U can work towards accredited qualifications whilst they participate in workshops and performances.

Max said: “Music 4 U is fantastic.

“They bring people together that might not have met with their workshops and performing art classes.

“It covers a wide base of the music and arts which is important for kids to get into.

“We also have the gig which will be £5 on the door with all proceeds going to Music 4 U.

“We will also be selling raffle tickets and have donation boxes at the gig so we will be hoping to get a good bit more for Music 4 U.

“The other bands playing the gig with us are Aardwulf and French for Something.

“Both bands and Krakatoa have donated their time to let us put this gig on.

“The bands have been happy to not take a fee because it is for charity so they are really helping us out in supporting the cause.”

Plans to release a new single

Atomic Mother are Max (guitar), Tyler Booth (singer), Sean Fernie (guitar), Ollie Middleton (bass) and Pavlos Karageorgiades (drums).

Formed in 2018 the band have forged a strong live reputation and signed to influential Aberdeen label Fat Hippy Records last year.

Fat Hippy Records recently celebrated a 25 year anniversary and has acted as a launchpad for bands such as Driveblind, Cold Years and The X-Certs.

Max said: “We have just recorded a single that will be released sometime later in the year on Fat Hippy.

“It has been great with Fat Hippy as Tom (Simmonds, label founder) is a fantastic pillar of the community for the music scene in Aberdeen.

“He has been really supportive and encouraging.

“He has been fantastic, a really big help for us.

“Anyone in Aberdeen who has a business that has been running 25 years should be giving themselves a big pat on the back.

“Especially when it is something that can be as unreliable as the music scene.

“It is incredible that Tom is able to keep doing what he is doing.

“And get better with each year as well.”