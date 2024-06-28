Aberdeen band Atomic Mother put unique guitar up for prize draw in charity fundraising drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen band Atomic Mother put unique guitar up for prize draw in charity fundraising drive

Atomic Mother have put a customised Hutchins Red Paisley telecaster guitar up for grabs in a prize draw

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen rock band Atomic Mother are set to play a charity concert. Image: Atomic Mother
Aberdeen heavy rockers Atomic Mother have put a stunning guitar up for grabs in a bid to help aspiring young musicians in the Granite City.

A customised Hutchins red paisley telecaster can be won in Atomic Mother’s  prize draw with all proceeds going to city based Music 4 U.

The band will also headline a fundraising concert at the city’s Krakatoa venue on Friday, July 5.

Founded in 2003 Music 4 U is an inclusive provider of performing arts classes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Music 4 U welcome participants from all backgrounds including those with support needs.

The Hitchins red paisley ttelecaster that is up for grabs in Atomic Mother's prize draw for Music 4 U. Image supplied by Atomic Mother
Guitarist Max Anderson said: “We have put up the guitar to raise money for Music 4 U.

“It is a Hutchins red paisley telecaster.

“Local music shop RamJam put in a lot of work with their own custom pickups.

“They gave the guitar a full workover and made it into a really nice piece of kit.

“Music 4 U  is great. We’ve been involved with places like Captain Tom’s (Aberdeen studio) which creates a community for musicians.

“Having a charity like Music 4 U can really help, for example kids who are musicians but don’t have a lot of friends.

“We wanted a charity that was music based and we thought this would be fitting.”

The guitar that aspiring riff stars can win in Atomic Mother’s competition Image supplied by Atomic Mother.

‘Music 4 U is a fantastic charity’

Atomic Mother have set up  JustGiving page where a minimum donation of £2 gets two entries for the prize draw for the guitar.

More than £300 has already been raised.

Music 4 U run classes every week at its base at Waterloo Quay and hold a variety of fundraisers and performances throughout the year.

As a registered Trinity Arts Award Centre, young people at Music 4 U can work towards accredited qualifications whilst they participate in workshops and performances.

Aberdeen band Atomic Mother playing live. Image supplied by Atomic Mother
Max said: “Music 4 U is fantastic.

“They bring people together that might not have met with their workshops and performing art classes.

“It covers a wide base of the music and arts which is important for kids to get into.

“We also have the gig which will be £5 on the door with all proceeds going to Music 4 U.

“We will also be selling raffle tickets and have donation boxes at the gig so we will be hoping to get a good bit more for Music 4 U.

“The other bands playing the gig with us are Aardwulf and French for Something.

“Both bands and Krakatoa have donated their time to let us put this gig on.

“The bands have been happy to not take a fee because it is for charity so they are really helping us out in supporting the cause.”

Plans to release a new single

Atomic Mother are Max (guitar), Tyler Booth (singer), Sean Fernie (guitar),  Ollie Middleton (bass) and Pavlos Karageorgiades (drums).

Formed in 2018 the band have forged a strong live reputation and signed to influential Aberdeen label Fat Hippy Records last year.

Fat Hippy Records  recently celebrated a 25 year anniversary and has acted as a launchpad for bands such as Driveblind, Cold Years and The X-Certs.

Aberdeen hard rockers Atomic Mother pictured at Captain Tom’s studio. Image supplied by Atomic Mother

Max said: “We have just recorded a single that will be released sometime later in the year on Fat Hippy.

“It has been great with Fat Hippy as Tom (Simmonds, label founder) is a fantastic pillar of the community for the music scene in Aberdeen.

“He has been really supportive and encouraging.

“He has been fantastic, a really big help for us.

“Anyone in Aberdeen who has a business that has been running 25 years should be giving themselves a big pat on the back.

“Especially when it is something that can be as unreliable as the music scene.

“It is incredible that Tom is able to keep doing what he is doing.

“And get better with each year as well.”

 

 

Conversation